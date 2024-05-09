Instant Pot Lasagna Soup - The Recipe Well (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read our full disclosure statement.

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup is the ultimate comfort food. Made with ground beef or turkey and three different types of cheese, this mouthwatering soup is a crowd pleaser!

Hello, winter comfort food! This Instant Pot Lasagna Soup does not disappoint. If you love lasagna, but don’t have the patience to make and assemble all the layers, this soup is for you. You can serve it as a side, but it holds its own as a main dish. Make a green salad while the soup is pressure cooking and boom: dinner is served.

Ingredients

Here’s what you’ll need to make it. Be sure to look at the recipe card below for exact quantities and detailed instructions.

Ground beef or turkey – 1 to 1.5 pounds

– 1 to 1.5 pounds Olive oil – for sautéing the meat, if necessary

– for sautéing the meat, if necessary Onion

Garlic

Broth – chicken or vegetable

– chicken or vegetable Marinara sauce – your favourite variety

– your favourite variety Diced tomatoes

Dried herbs: basil, parsley, onion powder, oregano, rosemary

basil, parsley, onion powder, oregano, rosemary Lasagna noodles – broken into bite-size pieces. I tested with regular and oven-ready noodles and both worked.

– broken into bite-size pieces. I tested with regular and oven-ready noodles and both worked. Balsamic vinegar – added to enhance the flavour

– added to enhance the flavour Ricotta – full fat or light, either will work!

– full fat or light, either will work! Parmesan – grated

– grated Mozzarella – grated

– grated Salt and pepper – to taste

– to taste Fresh parsley – optional garnish

How to make it

1. Turn on the Sauté function on the Instant Pot. Heat the olive oil, if using, and add the ground beef. Sauté the beef, while breaking it into smaller pieces, until cooked through and no longer pink. This will take about 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the excess oil, if needed. (You can use tongs and paper towel to soak up the excess oil, rather than removing the insert to drain it.) Add the onion and garlic and continue to sauté until starting to soften. Turn off the sauté function.

2. Add a small amount of broth and deglaze the bottom of the insert (using a spatula, scrape up anything stuck to the bottom). Add the remaining broth, marinara sauce, diced tomatoes, and the dried herbs. Add the broken lasagna noodles and push them into the broth until just submerged (do not stir). Put the lid on the Instant Pot, seal the lid and cook for 6 minutes on Manual high pressure. It will take about 20 minutes to come to pressure.

3. At the end of pressure cooking time, quick release the pressure, then stir in the balsamic vinegar, ricotta and parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle mozzarella on top of the soup, then set the lid askew over top of the pot. Allow the cheese to melt a few minutes, then serve.

Tips for Success

Avoid a burn warning

Be sure to deglaze the insert. After sautéing the beef and onion, pour in a bit of broth and use a wooden or plastic spatula to scrape up any bits that are stuck to the bottom.

After sautéing the beef and onion, pour in a bit of broth and use a wooden or plastic spatula to scrape up any bits that are stuck to the bottom. Add ingredients in the order given. Be sure you add the broth before the tomatoes. Tomatoes are thicker and can cause a burn warning if they’re right on the bottom.

Be sure you add the broth before the tomatoes. Tomatoes are thicker and can cause a burn warning if they’re right on the bottom. Do not mix the lasagna noodles to the bottom. Add them last and only push them into the liquid until just submerged. Pasta can cause a burn warning if right at the bottom.

Reheating

For best results, reheat leftovers in a pot on the stove top.

You may want to add some more broth when you reheat any leftovers. The noodles will soak up a lot of the liquid when the soup is stored in the refrigerator.

Variations

For an even heartier texture (to be like “lazy lasagna”), you can add a couple more broken lasagna noodles (10 total). My husband actually prefers it this way.

If you feel the need for some more colour in the dish, it’s great with a few handfuls of baby spinach stirred in with the ricotta after pressure cooking.

Add an extra cup of broth after pressure cooking if you prefer a higher liquid to noodle ratio. I like to add it after cooking, because adding it beforehand increases the time it takes for the Instant Pot to come to pressure.

For a lightened up version, use ground turkey and don’t stir in the ricotta or top it with mozzarella. Each person can garnish their own bowl with cheese and control the amount they add.

