Instant Pot Lasagna Soup - The Recipe Well (2024)

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup is the ultimate comfort food. Made with ground beef or turkey and three different types of cheese, this mouthwatering soup is a crowd pleaser!
Hello, winter comfort food! This Instant Pot Lasagna Soup does not disappoint. If you love lasagna, but don’t have the patience to make and assemble all the layers, this soup is for you. You can serve it as a side, but it holds its own as a main dish. Make a green salad while the soup is pressure cooking and boom: dinner is served.
This soup is
- comforting
- cheesy
- flavourful
- satisfying
- crowd pleasing
- …basically a deconstructed lasagna
I think you’ll love it as much as we do.
Ingredients
Here’s what you’ll need to make it. Be sure to look at the recipe card below for exact quantities and detailed instructions.
- Ground beef or turkey – 1 to 1.5 pounds
- Olive oil – for sautéing the meat, if necessary
- Onion
- Garlic
- Broth – chicken or vegetable
- Marinara sauce – your favourite variety
- Diced tomatoes
- Dried herbs: basil, parsley, onion powder, oregano, rosemary
- Lasagna noodles – broken into bite-size pieces. I tested with regular and oven-ready noodles and both worked.
- Balsamic vinegar – added to enhance the flavour
- Ricotta – full fat or light, either will work!
- Parmesan – grated
- Mozzarella – grated
- Salt and pepper – to taste
- Fresh parsley – optional garnish
How to make it
1. Turn on the Sauté function on the Instant Pot. Heat the olive oil, if using, and add the ground beef. Sauté the beef, while breaking it into smaller pieces, until cooked through and no longer pink. This will take about 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the excess oil, if needed. (You can use tongs and paper towel to soak up the excess oil, rather than removing the insert to drain it.) Add the onion and garlic and continue to sauté until starting to soften. Turn off the sauté function.
2. Add a small amount of broth and deglaze the bottom of the insert (using a spatula, scrape up anything stuck to the bottom). Add the remaining broth, marinara sauce, diced tomatoes, and the dried herbs. Add the broken lasagna noodles and push them into the broth until just submerged (do not stir). Put the lid on the Instant Pot, seal the lid and cook for 6 minutes on Manual high pressure. It will take about 20 minutes to come to pressure.
3. At the end of pressure cooking time, quick release the pressure, then stir in the balsamic vinegar, ricotta and parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle mozzarella on top of the soup, then set the lid askew over top of the pot. Allow the cheese to melt a few minutes, then serve.
Tips for Success
Avoid a burn warning
- Be sure to deglaze the insert. After sautéing the beef and onion, pour in a bit of broth and use a wooden or plastic spatula to scrape up any bits that are stuck to the bottom.
- Add ingredients in the order given. Be sure you add the broth before the tomatoes. Tomatoes are thicker and can cause a burn warning if they’re right on the bottom.
- Do not mix the lasagna noodles to the bottom. Add them last and only push them into the liquid until just submerged. Pasta can cause a burn warning if right at the bottom.
Reheating
- For best results, reheat leftovers in a pot on the stove top.
- You may want to add some more broth when you reheat any leftovers. The noodles will soak up a lot of the liquid when the soup is stored in the refrigerator.
Variations
- For an even heartier texture (to be like “lazy lasagna”), you can add a couple more broken lasagna noodles (10 total). My husband actually prefers it this way.
- If you feel the need for some more colour in the dish, it’s great with a few handfuls of baby spinach stirred in with the ricotta after pressure cooking.
- Add an extra cup of broth after pressure cooking if you prefer a higher liquid to noodle ratio. I like to add it after cooking, because adding it beforehand increases the time it takes for the Instant Pot to come to pressure.
- For a lightened up version, use ground turkey and don’t stir in the ricotta or top it with mozzarella. Each person can garnish their own bowl with cheese and control the amount they add.
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
Laura Lawless, BASc
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup is the ultimate comfort food. Made with beef or turkey and three different types of cheese, this mouthwatering soup is a crowd pleaser!
Servings 6
Calories 510
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 16 minutes mins
Inactive time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 50 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons olive oil (optional, for very lean beef or if using turkey)
- 1-1.5 pounds lean ground beef or ground Italian sausage (use ground turkey for a lightened-up option)
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
- 2 cups marinara sauce
- 1 15 oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 8 lasagna noodles (broken into bite-sized pieces)
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup ricotta
- 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan
- salt and pepper (to taste)
- 1 cup grated mozzarella
Optional garnish
Instructions
Turn on the Sauté function on the Instant Pot and heat the olive oil, if using. Add the ground beef and cook until no longer pink (about 7-8 minutes), breaking it up into smaller pieces. Discard the excess oil, if needed (tip: you can use tongs and paper towel to soak it up, rather than draining it from the insert). Add the onion and garlic and sauté another couple minutes until they are starting to soften and become fragrant. Turn off the sauté function.
Add a small amount of the broth and deglaze the bottom of the insert (using a spatula, scrape up any brown bits that are stuck). Add the remaining broth, marinara sauce, diced tomatoes, basil, parsley, onion powder, oregano, red pepper flakes, and dried rosemary. Add the broken lasagna noodles and push them down into the liquid until just submerged (do not stir). Put on the lid, set it to sealing and cook on Manual high pressure for 6 minutes. It will take about 20 minutes to come to pressure.
At the end of pressure cooking time, quick release the pressure. Stir in the balsamic vinegar, ricotta and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle mozzarella on top. Set the Instant Pot lid askew on the pot to allow the mozzarella to melt. Serve immediately, garnished with fresh parsley, if desired.
Notes
- Add an extra cup of broth after pressure cooking if you prefer a higher liquid to noodle ratio.
- You can use 10 lasagna noodles for more of a deconstructed lasagna texture.
- For a lightened up version, use ground turkey and don’t stir in the ricotta or top it with mozzarella. Let each person garnish their own bowl with ricotta and mozzarella, if desired.
- You may need to add more broth when reheating leftovers, because the noodles will continue to absorb the broth when refrigerated.
- Inactive time indicates time for the Instant Pot to come to pressure.
- This recipe was tested in a 6-quart Instant Pot model.
- This recipe makes 6 generous bowls. It will serve more people as a side dish.
Nutrition Estimate
Calories: 510kcal | Carbohydrates: 39g | Protein: 43g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 113mg | Sodium: 1414mg | Potassium: 850mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 1093IU | Vitamin C: 8mg | Calcium: 315mg | Iron: 5mg
