Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application (2024)

1. Service Profile
What is Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application
To improve service experience, Huawei launches Service Day Campaign-Free Screen Protector Application for you. You can walk in to Huawei service centers to enjoy Free Screen Protector Application during service days.
2. Availability
Time and Dates
This campaign is available at specified dates: the first consecutive Friday and Saturday of each month. HUAWEI Service Day will be automatically postponed to the Friday & Saturday of the following week if either of the days falls on public holiday.
Applicable Countries and Regions
|
Applicable Countries (Regions)
|
Inapplicable Countries (Regions)
|
Malaysia
|
Countries and regions other than Malaysia
Applicable Service Centers
This service is available at Selected Authorized Huawei Service Centers. Other types of service stores do not provide such service. You can query the information about the Selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on Huawei official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/my/support/service-day/.
Applicable Products
|
Item
|
Applicable Product
|
Inapplicable Product
|
Product brand
|
|
|
Product line
|
|
|
Product type
|
|
Products of the oversea edition
Applicable Product Models
Free Screen Protector Application is applicable to selected product models as follows:
|
Product Series
|
Product Models
|
HUAWEI P Series:
|
P10, P10 Plus, P10 lite, P20, P20 Pro, P30, P30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+
|
HUAWEI Mate Series:
|
Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X , Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 40 Pro
|
HUAWEI nova Series:
|
nova lite, nova 2 lite, nova 2i, nova 3, nova 3i, nova 4, nova 4e, nova 7i
|
HUAWEI Y Series:
|
Y7p, Y9, Y Max
|
Honor：
|
Honor 7C, Honor 8X, Honor 8 Pro, Honor Play, Honor V10, Honor V20, Honor 20
3. Limitations and Conditions
Number-of-times Limit
Each Customer is only eligible to participate in the HUAWEI Service Day once a month. Photos taken during HUAWEI Service Day will be used for promotional purpose. And only customer who collects a duly repaired selected free screen protector models at the selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on HUAWEI Service Day will receive the “Free Screen Protector Application" service.
Conditions
- HUAWEI Service Day is valid on every first Friday & Saturday of the month at selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers. HUAWEI Service Day will be automatically postponed to the Friday & Saturday of the following week if either of the days falls on public holiday.
- HUAWEI Service Day is only available for walk-in customers of selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers. HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers, their employees and immediate families of employees are not allowed to participate in HUAWEI Service Day. Huawei’s distributors, dealers, partners, program organizer, their employees and immediate families of employees are not allowed to participate in HUAWEI Service Day.
- By participating in Huawei Service Day, Customer hereby agrees and provides consent to Huawei to the use of any personal data as provided by the Customer for the purpose of participation in Huawei Service Day in line with the Personal Data Protection laws and regulations, to the extent that any personal data provided shall only be processed and be used by Huawei for lawful purpose directly related to the running of Huawei Service Day. By providing the personal data, Customer indicates that he/she have read, understood and agreed to be bound by Huawei’s Privacy Policy stated at https://consumer.huawei.com/my/legal/privacy-policy/.
- By participating in Huawei Service Day, Customer agrees to participate and cooperate as required in all editorial activities relating to Huawei Service Day. Customer agrees to grant Huawei a perpetual and non-exclusive license to use such footage and photographs, voice, biographical information and/or statements, at any time or times, in all media types worldwide for advertising, trade, publicity and promotional purposes and the Customer will not be entitled to any fee for such use.
- "Free Screen Protector Application" service is applicable for the above selected free screen protector models only. Only customer who collects a duly repaired selected free screen protector models at the selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on HUAWEI Service Day will receive the “Free Screen Protector Application" service. The Free Screen Protector is subject to first come first serve basis, while stock last.
- Huawei Service Day promotion is not applicable with other ongoing event promotions.
4. Charges and Invoice
During the campaign, Huawei offers free Screen Protector Application.
5. Available Service Combinations
Service Campaigns
|
Service Campaign
|
Whether Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application Can Be Used
|
Free Labor Charge for OOW Repair
|
Yes
|
Free Phone Disinfect
|
Yes
|
Free Software Upgrade
|
Yes
|
HUAWEI Care-Extended Warranty
|
Yes
|
HUAWEI Care - Screen Protection
|
Yes
|
HUAWEI Loss Care
|
Yes
|
Huawei RM99 Battery Replacement Event
|
Yes
Service Access
|
Service Access
|
Whether Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application Can Be Used
|
Walk-in repair (appointment)
|
Yes
|
Walk-in repair
|
Yes
|
Postal repair
|
No
|
Door-to-door service
|
No
|
Send for Repair by Distributors
|
No
|
Send for Repair by CPs
|
No
|
On-site service
|
Yes