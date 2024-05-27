Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Service Profile What is Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application 2. Availability Time and Dates Applicable Countries and Regions Applicable Service Centers Applicable Products Applicable Product Models 3. Limitations and Conditions Number-of-times Limit Conditions 4. Charges and Invoice 5. Available Service Combinations Service Campaigns Service Access FAQs

1. Service Profile

What is Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application

To improve service experience, Huawei launches Service Day Campaign-Free Screen Protector Application for you. You can walk in to Huawei service centers to enjoy Free Screen Protector Application during service days.

2. Availability

Time and Dates

This campaign is available at specified dates: the first consecutive Friday and Saturday of each month. HUAWEI Service Day will be automatically postponed to the Friday & Saturday of the following week if either of the days falls on public holiday.

See Also
The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends10 Best Screen Protectors For Huawei P6010 Best Screen Protectors For Huawei Nova 11Phone Screen Protectors | Fashion Phone Screen Protectors

Applicable Countries and Regions

Applicable Countries (Regions)

Inapplicable Countries (Regions)

Malaysia

Countries and regions other than Malaysia

Applicable Service Centers

This service is available at Selected Authorized Huawei Service Centers. Other types of service stores do not provide such service. You can query the information about the Selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on Huawei official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/my/support/service-day/.

Applicable Products

Item

Applicable Product

Inapplicable Product

Product brand
  • Huawei
  • Honor (Product that launched before 2021)
  • Third-party brand

Product line
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Wearables
  • Laptops
  • Smart TVs
  • Desktop PCs
  • Monitors
  • Smart home products
  • Accessories
  • Mobile broadband products

Product type
  • Officially released product
  • Retail Demo

Products of the oversea edition
See Also
Best Huawei P30 Lite Screen Protectors in 2022

Applicable Product Models

Free Screen Protector Application is applicable to selected product models as follows:

Product Series

Product Models

HUAWEI P Series:

P10, P10 Plus, P10 lite, P20, P20 Pro, P30, P30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+

HUAWEI Mate Series:

Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X , Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 40 Pro

HUAWEI nova Series:

nova lite, nova 2 lite, nova 2i, nova 3, nova 3i, nova 4, nova 4e, nova 7i

HUAWEI Y Series:

Y7p, Y9, Y Max

Honor：

Honor 7C, Honor 8X, Honor 8 Pro, Honor Play, Honor V10, Honor V20, Honor 20

3. Limitations and Conditions

Number-of-times Limit

Each Customer is only eligible to participate in the HUAWEI Service Day once a month. Photos taken during HUAWEI Service Day will be used for promotional purpose. And only customer who collects a duly repaired selected free screen protector models at the selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on HUAWEI Service Day will receive the “Free Screen Protector Application" service.

Conditions

  • HUAWEI Service Day is valid on every first Friday & Saturday of the month at selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers. HUAWEI Service Day will be automatically postponed to the Friday & Saturday of the following week if either of the days falls on public holiday.
  • HUAWEI Service Day is only available for walk-in customers of selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers. HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers, their employees and immediate families of employees are not allowed to participate in HUAWEI Service Day. Huawei’s distributors, dealers, partners, program organizer, their employees and immediate families of employees are not allowed to participate in HUAWEI Service Day.
  • By participating in Huawei Service Day, Customer hereby agrees and provides consent to Huawei to the use of any personal data as provided by the Customer for the purpose of participation in Huawei Service Day in line with the Personal Data Protection laws and regulations, to the extent that any personal data provided shall only be processed and be used by Huawei for lawful purpose directly related to the running of Huawei Service Day. By providing the personal data, Customer indicates that he/she have read, understood and agreed to be bound by Huawei’s Privacy Policy stated at https://consumer.huawei.com/my/legal/privacy-policy/.
  • By participating in Huawei Service Day, Customer agrees to participate and cooperate as required in all editorial activities relating to Huawei Service Day. Customer agrees to grant Huawei a perpetual and non-exclusive license to use such footage and photographs, voice, biographical information and/or statements, at any time or times, in all media types worldwide for advertising, trade, publicity and promotional purposes and the Customer will not be entitled to any fee for such use.
  • "Free Screen Protector Application" service is applicable for the above selected free screen protector models only. Only customer who collects a duly repaired selected free screen protector models at the selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on HUAWEI Service Day will receive the “Free Screen Protector Application" service. The Free Screen Protector is subject to first come first serve basis, while stock last.
  • Huawei Service Day promotion is not applicable with other ongoing event promotions.

4. Charges and Invoice

During the campaign, Huawei offers free Screen Protector Application.

5. Available Service Combinations

Service Campaigns

Service Campaign

Whether Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application Can Be Used

Free Labor Charge for OOW Repair

Yes

Free Phone Disinfect

Yes

Free Software Upgrade

Yes

HUAWEI Care-Extended Warranty

Yes

HUAWEI Care - Screen Protection

Yes

HUAWEI Loss Care

Yes

Huawei RM99 Battery Replacement Event

Yes

Service Access

Service Access

Whether Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application Can Be Used

Walk-in repair (appointment)

Yes

Walk-in repair

Yes

Postal repair

No

Door-to-door service

No

Send for Repair by Distributors

No

Send for Repair by CPs

No

On-site service

Yes
Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application (2024)

FAQs

Does Huawei fix screen for free? ›

No registration needed. Just head to the Service Center with your phone to enjoy your privileges. # Huawei Select service will be offered to our customers whereby they can choose either 1 board and 2 screen or 2 board or 1 screen replacements at no cost, within the device warranty period.

View More
Does Huawei have a built-in screen protector? ›

The Huawei P30 Lite comes with a screen protector installed, but if you would like to add another layer of protection, go ahead!

Get More Info Here
How much to replace screen on HUAWEI? ›

Huawei Screen Repair Costs UK
ModelScreen Replacement CostBook a Screen Repair
Huawei Y6s£79.00Book Huawei Y6s Screen Repair
Huawei Nova 5t£89.00Book Huawei Nova 5t Screen Repair
Huawei P Smart (2019)£80.00Book Huawei P Smart (2019) Screen Repair
Huawei P Smart (2020)£95.00Book Huawei P Smart (2020) Screen Repair
25 more rows

Discover More Details
How much to fix HUAWEI screen? ›

Screen and Battery Replacement
Screen Replacement
HUAWEI Nova Y90R2499
HUAWEI Y7 2019R1849
HUAWEI P40 ProR4449
HUAWEI Nova 8iR1449
1 more row

View Details
What is the difference between screen protector and glass protector? ›

TEMPERED GLASS VS PLASTIC SCREEN PROTECTOR

Protection: Tempered glass screen protectors are generally more durable and offer better protection against scratches and cracks compared to plastic screen protectors. This is because tempered glass is thicker and stronger than plastic.

Discover More Details
Do all phones need screen protector? ›

Do you need a screen protector for your phone? Not necessarily, but our experts think they're worth it. Accidental scratches happen, and over time, they can grow and lead to cracks that can cut you or make your device hard, if not impossible, to use. A screen protector isn't invincible.

Learn More
Does Huawei use Gorilla Glass? ›

Featuring the revolutionary Leica Triple Camera, the Huawei P20 Pro delivers next-generation screen technology through its 6.1-inch OLED FullView Display designed with damage- and drop-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.

Keep Reading
Is it OK to remove phone screen protector? ›

If you have a plastic or tempered glass protector, you will be able to remove it as needed. Just be aware that removing the protector generally renders it useless because it removes the adhesive and makes it less sticky.

Learn More Now
Can I remove factory screen protector? ›

Will a normal plastic protector work without the already built in one? The pre installed protector is just a film. It will prevent scratches, as for drops it will not protect it from breaking. You do need to peel the existing one off before installing the new glass one.

Show Me More
Is it safe to remove screen protector? ›

It's important to detach your screen protector from your device as carefully as possible so you don't damage your screen or cut yourself on the glass. Here's what to do: Turn your device off. Using your fingernail—or a credit card—gently lift one corner of the protector and pry it away from the screen.

Learn More Now

What is Huawei screen lock? ›

Auto-lock:

Your phone will automatically turn off when you haven't used it for a certain period of time. You can go to Settings > Display & brightness > Sleep , and set the screen timeout duration.

Learn More
Does HUAWEI fix cracked screen? ›

Repair the screen with HUAWEI Care products

During the service process, the official Huawei-certified engineer will repair your device using the original spare parts without affecting the subsequent warranty.

Read More
Is HUAWEI screen replaceable? ›

From cracked screens to battery replacements, we offer a range of affordable repair services to meet your needs. Contact us today for a quote and let us help you get your Huawei Mate Series smartphone back to its best.

Discover More
How long does HUAWEI take to repair phones? ›

The repair time depends on the service center's repair time; normally after the service center receives your device 7-14 business days.

Get More Info
How much does it cost to repair HUAWEI P20 Pro screen? ›

HUAWEI REPAIR PRICES
ModelScreen Replacement
P20 Pro£159
P30£159
P30 Lite£69
P30 Pro£199
21 more rows

View More
Top Articles
The Life of Jennifer Dawn: Coca-Cola Fudge Recipe
Top 10 Vegan Recipes of 2015
Sensory Bags - Center on Disability and Development
For Perfect, Crispy Tofu, Stop Making These 5 Mistakes
Latest Posts
Gochujang Caramel Cookies (Based On The NYT Recipe)
The Best Potato Soup Recipe - Cooking Classy
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 5682

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.