Huawei Service Day-Free Screen Protector Application (2024)

Each Customer is only eligible to participate in the HUAWEI Service Day once a month. Photos taken during HUAWEI Service Day will be used for promotional purpose. And only customer who collects a duly repaired selected free screen protector models at the selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on HUAWEI Service Day will receive the “Free Screen Protector Application" service.

This service is available at Selected Authorized Huawei Service Centers. Other types of service stores do not provide such service. You can query the information about the Selected HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers on Huawei official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/my/support/service-day/.

This campaign is available at specified dates: the first consecutive Friday and Saturday of each month. HUAWEI Service Day will be automatically postponed to the Friday & Saturday of the following week if either of the days falls on public holiday.

To improve service experience, Huawei launches Service Day Campaign-Free Screen Protector Application for you. You can walk in to Huawei service centers to enjoy Free Screen Protector Application during service days.

No registration needed. Just head to the Service Center with your phone to enjoy your privileges. # Huawei Select service will be offered to our customers whereby they can choose either 1 board and 2 screen or 2 board or 1 screen replacements at no cost, within the device warranty period.

The Huawei P30 Lite comes with a screen protector installed, but if you would like to add another layer of protection, go ahead!

Huawei Screen Repair Costs UK Model Screen Replacement Cost Book a Screen Repair Huawei Y6s £79.00 Book Huawei Y6s Screen Repair Huawei Nova 5t £89.00 Book Huawei Nova 5t Screen Repair Huawei P Smart (2019) £80.00 Book Huawei P Smart (2019) Screen Repair Huawei P Smart (2020) £95.00 Book Huawei P Smart (2020) Screen Repair 25 more rows

Screen and Battery Replacement Screen Replacement HUAWEI Nova Y90 R2499 HUAWEI Y7 2019 R1849 HUAWEI P40 Pro R4449 HUAWEI Nova 8i R1449 1 more row

TEMPERED GLASS VS PLASTIC SCREEN PROTECTOR



Protection: Tempered glass screen protectors are generally more durable and offer better protection against scratches and cracks compared to plastic screen protectors. This is because tempered glass is thicker and stronger than plastic.

Do you need a screen protector for your phone? Not necessarily, but our experts think they're worth it. Accidental scratches happen, and over time, they can grow and lead to cracks that can cut you or make your device hard, if not impossible, to use. A screen protector isn't invincible.

Featuring the revolutionary Leica Triple Camera, the Huawei P20 Pro delivers next-generation screen technology through its 6.1-inch OLED FullView Display designed with damage- and drop-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.

If you have a plastic or tempered glass protector, you will be able to remove it as needed. Just be aware that removing the protector generally renders it useless because it removes the adhesive and makes it less sticky.

Will a normal plastic protector work without the already built in one? The pre installed protector is just a film. It will prevent scratches, as for drops it will not protect it from breaking. You do need to peel the existing one off before installing the new glass one.

It's important to detach your screen protector from your device as carefully as possible so you don't damage your screen or cut yourself on the glass. Here's what to do: Turn your device off. Using your fingernail—or a credit card—gently lift one corner of the protector and pry it away from the screen.

Auto-lock:



Your phone will automatically turn off when you haven't used it for a certain period of time. You can go to Settings > Display & brightness > Sleep , and set the screen timeout duration.

Repair the screen with HUAWEI Care products



During the service process, the official Huawei-certified engineer will repair your device using the original spare parts without affecting the subsequent warranty.

From cracked screens to battery replacements, we offer a range of affordable repair services to meet your needs. Contact us today for a quote and let us help you get your Huawei Mate Series smartphone back to its best.

The repair time depends on the service center's repair time; normally after the service center receives your device 7-14 business days.