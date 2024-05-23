Best Roasted Broccoli Recipe - A Beautiful Plate (2024)

Roasted broccoli tossed with sliced toasted almonds, red pepper flakes, garlic, lemon juice, and aged pecorino cheese.

You guys. This roasted broccoli recipe. It is absurdly addictive! Quite possibly the best roasted broccoli you’ll ever make. Braceyourselves. I can easily consume a pound or two of broccoli in one sitting when it is prepared this way. Alarming, but true.

You allknow how much I lovemy vegetables. I can’t go without them,butthis is quite possibly the most tasty vegetable side dish on this blog.

These charred green beans and these fingerling potatoescome in at a close second. Oh, and these roasted sprouts and squash. Gah, don’t make me choose!

If it helps, Connor is equally as obsessed with this broccoli (it is one of his favorite things that I make) and it has gotten rave reviews from lots of family members and friends.

Roasted Broccoli: Why You’ll Love It

If you’ve never roasted broccoli, you are missing out on the tastiest way to prepare it!

If you’ve hated broccoli up to this point(confession: I never experienced this phase of life), give this recipe and method a try. I have an inkling thatyou’ll become a broccoliconvert quite quickly.

It goes without saying thatmany vegetables taste better once caramelized and roasted in the oven. This isn’t ground breaking news, but broccoli is one of my all-time favorites.

Even more so than asparagus, carrots, and the other usual favorites. The broccoli florets get crispy and caramelized, and the normally flavorless stalkstransform into addictive bites of heaven. I mean, really, you could stop right there.

Once the roasted broccoli is mixed with toasted sliced almonds, lemon juice, garlic, red pepper flakes, and aged pecorino cheese – ugh,so good.

So, here’s the deal. I actually posted a version of this roasted broccoli recipe along time ago, but I’ve adjusted and improved the recipe andfelt it deserved new life!

New and improvedrecipe, new pictures, all good things. Most often, I like to move forward and share new recipes, but sometimes the old ones need some love and attention, you know?

My new favorite way to prepare this dish is to slice the broccoli into ‘steaks’.

It gives the dish a better presentation, and the flat sides of the broccoli steaks allow the piecesto more evenly caramelize on the sheet pan.

To make things easier, the raw sliced almonds are added to the sheet pan halfway through cooking. This makes things really easy, and eliminates the need to toast them separately in a skillet.

Tips for Making The Best Roasted Broccoli:

If you’re having difficulty slicing the broccoliinto ‘steaks’- medium florets will also work.

Just make sure your broccoli pieces are consistent in size (if the pieces vary in size, they will cook unevenly) and they are spread into an even, thin layer.

Ideally when roasting, you want the vegetablesnot to touch each other on the sheet pan. Crowding will result in uneven cooking, less caramelization, and longer cook times.

Many home ovens have not been calibrated recently and can be off by as much as 50 degrees in temperature! I highly recommend investing in a cheap oven thermometer(affiliate link).

Why is my broccoli roasting too quickly?

If your oven runs hot, I recommend reducing the oven temperature byat least25 degrees and vice versa. The high roasting temperature, included below, produces extra crispy florets and extra caremelization (aka. flavor!).

It goes without being said that this recipe serves3 to 4 people (in ‘normal’ world), but don’t be surprised if you find yourself consumingall of it in one sitting! It isthatgood. Just read the reader reviews below if you don’t believe me!

The Best Roasted Broccoli Recipe 4.7 stars (316 ratings) See Also Shkmeruli Recipe: Georgian Chicken in Garlic Milk Sauce PrintPinReviewSave Yield: 3 - 4 Servings Prep: 10 minutes minutes Cook: 20 minutes minutes Total: 30 minutes minutes Roasted broccoli tossed with sliced toasted almonds, red pepper flakes, garlic, lemon juice, and aged pecorino cheese. You won’t be able to stop eating this delicious broccoli side dish! Vegetarian and naturally gluten free. Equipment Half Sheet Pan Ingredients 1½ lbs broccoli crowns roughly 2 heads

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves finely grated with a microplane or pressed

large pinch dried red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons raw sliced almonds, with or without skin

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2-3 tablespoons freshly grated aged pecorino cheese

zest of half a lemon Instructions Preheat the oven to 475°F (246°C) with a rack in the center postion. Oven TemperatureNote: I use a separate oven thermometer to ensure that my oven is calibrated properly.The high temperature ensures even and deep caramelization (and extra crispy, flavorful florets!).If your oven runs hot (you can check this by using an oven thermometer)or you prefer less crispy florets, reduce the oventemperature to 425°F-450°F (220°C-232°C) and adjust the cooking time as necessary.

Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.Trim any dry, tough ends of the broccoli crowns, leaving roughly 2-inches of stalk attached.Slice the broccoli into ½-inch-thick steaks, starting in the center of each broccoli crown and working out to the edges, reserving any small or medium florets that fall off for roasting. Slice any large remaining florets in half lengthwise. Note: If you’re having difficulty slicing the broccoliinto ‘steaks’- medium florets will also work, but you will most likely need to reduce the temperature and roasting time to ensure that they do not burn. Try to make your broccoli pieces consistent in size, as this will help them roast evenly.

In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, grated or pressed garlic cloves, and red pepper flakes.Add thebroccoli steaks and toss gently until evenly coated. Arrange the broccoli, cut-side down, on the lined sheet pan, setting them apart slightly. Sprinkle with salt.

Roast the broccoli for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, flip the broccoli, and sprinkle the almond slices evenly across the sheet pan. Roast for an additional 8 to 10 minutes, or until the broccoli is evenly caramelized and fork tender, and the almond slices are toasted and golden.

Transfer the broccoli to a platter, toss gently with the lemon juice and top with the grated pecorino cheese. Garnish with fresh lemon zest. Serve hot or at room temperature (it also tastes great cold). Leftover broccoli can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Video Tips for Success: If you’re having difficulty slicing the broccoliinto ‘steaks’- medium florets will also work, but you may need to reduce the oven temperature and roasting time to ensure that they do not burn. Make sure your broccoli pieces are consistent in size (if the pieces vary in size, they will cook unevenly) and they are spread into an even, thin layer. Ideally when roasting, you want the vegetablesnotto touch each other on the sheet pan. Crowding will result in uneven cooking, less caramelization, and longer cook times.

Many home ovens have not been calibrated recently and can be off by as much as 50 degrees in temperature! I highly recommend investing in acheap oven thermometer. If your oven runs hot, I recommend reducing the oven temperature byat least 25 degrees and vice versa, and watching it carefully. The high roasting temperature, included below, produces extra crispy florets and extra caremelization (aka. flavor!). Serving: 1serving, Calories: 182kcal, Carbohydrates: 7g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 17g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 14g, Cholesterol: 1mg, Sodium: 307mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 1g Author: Laura / A Beautiful Plate Course: Vegetable Side Dishes Cuisine: American

Note to Readers:Thisbroccoli recipe was originally published as ‘crack broccoli’ in 2015. It was updated and re-named in 2018. The use of slang was in poor taste and is not a reflection of my values or this site. I sincerely apologize to any readers or visitors that were hurt or offended, and am appreciative of yourcritical feedback. Thank you for listening!