Best Shortbread Recipes - The Best Blog Recipes (2024)

CHECK OUT OUR LIST OF the Best Shortbread Recipes Below:

1. The Best Simple Two Ways Shortbread Cookies

From An Italian in My Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThe Best Simple Two Ways Shortbread Cookies, These are delicious easy to make shortbread cookies recipes, a delicious melt in your mouth cookie that you will make year after year. Choose the traditional shortbread or brown sugar shortbread.

2. Malted Shortbread Cookies

From The Novice Chef :: Click HERE for the RECIPEMalted Shortbread Cookies: malted milk powder is added to a classic buttery shortbread cookie that is baked till golden and then dipped in dark chocolate!

3. Millionaire's Shortbread

From Sugar Spun Run :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis Millionaire’s Shortbread is the perfect trifecta: Sweet simple, crisp shortbread, rich chewy, homemade caramel, and thick dark chocolate ganache. Sprinkle everything off with a scattering of sea salt and you have a decadently rich treat that lives up to every penny of its lucrative name.

4. Chocolate Stuffed Shortbread Cookies

From Sweetest Menu :: Click HERE for the RECIPEChocolate stuffed shortbread cookies are a buttery shortbread cookie stuffed with milk chocolate, and they are to die for!

5. Gluten Free Shortbread

From My Baking Addiction :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis easy gluten-free shortbread recipe is made in a tart pan and is dipped in chocolate for an extra special treat. So delicious!

6. Shortbread Lemon Tart Recipes

From Taste and Tell :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPerfectly sweet and perfectly tart, this Shortbread Lemon Tart Recipe tastes like the best lemon bars in pie form.

7. Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies

From Mom on Timeout :: Click HERE for the RECIPEA delightfully easy cookie recipe that yields sensational results! I’m sharing three secrets to the perfect shortbread cookies that no one can resist! Make sure to add these easy Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies to your holiday baking list this season!

8. Peanut Butter Shortbread Bars

From Sugar Spun Run :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPeanut Butter Shortbread Bars are similar to Millionaire’s shortbread, only with a rich fudgy peanut butter filling instead of caramel! Made with a buttery shortbread-style crust and crowned with a rich dark chocolate ganache (and a sprinkle of sea salt), these are totally addictive treats.

9. Chocolate Cranberry Shortbread Cookies

From Sweetest Menu :: Click HERE for the RECIPEButtery melt-in-your-mouth Dark Chocolate Cranberry Shortbread Cookies! These chunky biscuits can be made with only a handful of ingredients and will satisfy any cookie craving.

10. Funfetti Shortbread Bites

From Annie's Noms :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese adorable mini Funfetti Shortbread Bites are ridiculously easy to make and totally addictive. Crisp, buttery and filled with Funfetti, you’ll be forgiven for not wanting to share!

11. Glazed Eggnog Shortbread Cookies

From Life Made Sweeter :: Click HERE for the RECIPEGlazed shortbread cookies flavored with eggnog and cinnamon adding a subtle flavor of the classic holiday drink.

12. Chocolate, Caramel and Shortbread Bark

From The Culinary Jumble :: Click HERE for the RECIPEYou have to try this amazing shortbread bark. It is to die for!

13. Easy Chocolate Chip Whipped Shortbread

From An Italian in my Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEEasy Chocolate Chip Whipped Shortbread Cookies are the absolute melt in your mouth short bread cookie. Fast, easy and they will be gone in seconds.

14. Easy Shortbread Cookies

From Spend with Pennies :: Click HERE for the RECIPEShortbread cookies are simple and classic buttery Christmas cookies that melt in your mouth.

15. Turtle Shortbread Cookies

From Big Bear's Wife :: Click HERE for the RECIPETurtle Shortbread Cookies are homemade shortbread cookies have a caramel sauce center, they’re drizzled with homemade chocolate sauce and topped with chopped pecans!

16. Pecan Sandies Shortbread Cookies

From Let's Dish Recipes :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPECAN SANDIES SHORTBREAD COOKIES — Delightful pecan shortbread cookies coated in powdered sugar. A holiday cookie classic!

17. Chocolate Caramel Shortbread Cookies

From That Skinny Chick Can Bake :: Click HERE for the RECIPEChocolate Caramel Shortbread Cookies will rock your world if you’re a fan of Twix bars or any treat combining shortbread, chocolate and caramel!

18. Chocolate Shortbread with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

From Tastes of Lizzy T :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis thick, fudgy Chocolate Shortbread with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting is topped with M&M candy and is every chocolate lover’s dream!

19. Pumpkin Pie Shortbread Bars with Maple Cinnamon Whipped Cream

From Willow Bird Baking :: Click HERE for the RECIPEBoring old pumpkin pie has too much pumpkin custard, a soggy crust, and a sad dollop of whipped cream. These bars fix the mixed-up proportions, pairing a buttery shortbread crust with an equal amount of pumpkin custard. A mountain of incredible maple cinnamon whipped cream rounds out the fall dessert you won't be able to get enough of!