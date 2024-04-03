Best Shortbread Recipes - The Best Blog Recipes (2024)

Shortbread is a classic treat that many people serve at holiday parties and dinners. Anyone can find a favorite on this list of The Best Shortbread Recipes!
Shortbread is not just a Christmas dessert. This list of recipes is about to prove it to you!
Shortbread is a staple in all of my family's holiday get togethers. I don't remember a single party at my Grandma's house that I didn't snack on yummy shortbread treats!
I'm sure there are lots of you out there who share the sentimental connection I have to shortbread desserts.
Whenever I make any of these recipes for family parties my kids go nuts! I can not keep them away from these desserts!
Sometimes I honestly don't feel like sharing and I end up eating half of the batch by myself.
The Best Shortbread Recipes all have the same basic ingredients: Butter, sugar, flour, and vanilla extract.
Anything else is just a little extra fun! Adding chocolate, fruit, or sprinkles just makes you look like a master chef.
CHECK OUT OUR LIST OF the Best Shortbread Recipes Below:
1. The Best Simple Two Ways Shortbread Cookies
From An Italian in My Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThe Best Simple Two Ways Shortbread Cookies, These are delicious easy to make shortbread cookies recipes, a delicious melt in your mouth cookie that you will make year after year. Choose the traditional shortbread or brown sugar shortbread.
2. Malted Shortbread Cookies
From The Novice Chef :: Click HERE for the RECIPEMalted Shortbread Cookies: malted milk powder is added to a classic buttery shortbread cookie that is baked till golden and then dipped in dark chocolate!
3. Millionaire's Shortbread
From Sugar Spun Run :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis Millionaire’s Shortbread is the perfect trifecta: Sweet simple, crisp shortbread, rich chewy, homemade caramel, and thick dark chocolate ganache. Sprinkle everything off with a scattering of sea salt and you have a decadently rich treat that lives up to every penny of its lucrative name.
4. Chocolate Stuffed Shortbread Cookies
From Sweetest Menu :: Click HERE for the RECIPEChocolate stuffed shortbread cookies are a buttery shortbread cookie stuffed with milk chocolate, and they are to die for!
5. Gluten Free Shortbread
From My Baking Addiction :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis easy gluten-free shortbread recipe is made in a tart pan and is dipped in chocolate for an extra special treat. So delicious!
6. Shortbread Lemon Tart Recipes
From Taste and Tell :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPerfectly sweet and perfectly tart, this Shortbread Lemon Tart Recipe tastes like the best lemon bars in pie form.
7. Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies
From Mom on Timeout :: Click HERE for the RECIPEA delightfully easy cookie recipe that yields sensational results! I’m sharing three secrets to the perfect shortbread cookies that no one can resist! Make sure to add these easy Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies to your holiday baking list this season!
8. Peanut Butter Shortbread Bars
From Sugar Spun Run :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPeanut Butter Shortbread Bars are similar to Millionaire’s shortbread, only with a rich fudgy peanut butter filling instead of caramel! Made with a buttery shortbread-style crust and crowned with a rich dark chocolate ganache (and a sprinkle of sea salt), these are totally addictive treats.
9. Chocolate Cranberry Shortbread Cookies
From Sweetest Menu :: Click HERE for the RECIPEButtery melt-in-your-mouth Dark Chocolate Cranberry Shortbread Cookies! These chunky biscuits can be made with only a handful of ingredients and will satisfy any cookie craving.
10. Funfetti Shortbread Bites
From Annie's Noms :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese adorable mini Funfetti Shortbread Bites are ridiculously easy to make and totally addictive. Crisp, buttery and filled with Funfetti, you’ll be forgiven for not wanting to share!
11. Glazed Eggnog Shortbread Cookies
From Life Made Sweeter :: Click HERE for the RECIPEGlazed shortbread cookies flavored with eggnog and cinnamon adding a subtle flavor of the classic holiday drink.
12. Chocolate, Caramel and Shortbread Bark
From The Culinary Jumble :: Click HERE for the RECIPEYou have to try this amazing shortbread bark. It is to die for!
13. Easy Chocolate Chip Whipped Shortbread
From An Italian in my Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEEasy Chocolate Chip Whipped Shortbread Cookies are the absolute melt in your mouth short bread cookie. Fast, easy and they will be gone in seconds.
14. Easy Shortbread Cookies
From Spend with Pennies :: Click HERE for the RECIPEShortbread cookies are simple and classic buttery Christmas cookies that melt in your mouth.
15. Turtle Shortbread Cookies
From Big Bear's Wife :: Click HERE for the RECIPETurtle Shortbread Cookies are homemade shortbread cookies have a caramel sauce center, they’re drizzled with homemade chocolate sauce and topped with chopped pecans!
16. Pecan Sandies Shortbread Cookies
From Let's Dish Recipes :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPECAN SANDIES SHORTBREAD COOKIES — Delightful pecan shortbread cookies coated in powdered sugar. A holiday cookie classic!
17. Chocolate Caramel Shortbread Cookies
From That Skinny Chick Can Bake :: Click HERE for the RECIPEChocolate Caramel Shortbread Cookies will rock your world if you’re a fan of Twix bars or any treat combining shortbread, chocolate and caramel!
18. Chocolate Shortbread with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
From Tastes of Lizzy T :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis thick, fudgy Chocolate Shortbread with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting is topped with M&M candy and is every chocolate lover’s dream!
19. Pumpkin Pie Shortbread Bars with Maple Cinnamon Whipped Cream
From Willow Bird Baking :: Click HERE for the RECIPEBoring old pumpkin pie has too much pumpkin custard, a soggy crust, and a sad dollop of whipped cream. These bars fix the mixed-up proportions, pairing a buttery shortbread crust with an equal amount of pumpkin custard. A mountain of incredible maple cinnamon whipped cream rounds out the fall dessert you won't be able to get enough of!
20. Glazed Apple Butter Shortbread Bars
From Inside Bru Crew Life :: Click HERE for the RECIPEA sweet frosting and a white chocolate swirl give these Glazed Apple Butter Shortbread Bars a fun fall flair. These are a great cookie to enjoy with a cup of hot or cold apple cider.
SEE MORE OF OUR MOST POPULAR POSTS
- ROASTED GARLIC CHICKEN WHITE SAUCE PIZZA
- SKINNY QUICK AND EASY COTTAGE CHEESE DIP
- PANKO BREADED ONION RINGS
- THE BEST QUESADILLA RECIPES
- COLD TUNA PASTA
- THE BEST MILLION DOLLAR RECIPES
- MEXICAN STREET CORN DIP
- SECRET INGREDIENT FRY SAUCE RECIPE
- EASY NO-KNEAD BREADS AND ROLLS
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Meet Hannah, our fun and quirky Round Up Queen! She has an amazing eye for everything delicious and fun to eat!
When she’s not busy searching the internet for delicious recipes to share with you she enjoys spending time with her husband watching a basketball game, reading a good book, and going out to dinner with friends and family!