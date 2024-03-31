Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail Recipe (2024)

Home » Drinks » Cocktails » Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail Recipe
by Eden
This Red Moon Over Manhattan recipe is a red wine co*cktail that is delicious and creative! It’s a take on the classic bourbon co*cktail. Made with red wine, this drink will be a hit at your next party!
Much like vintage libations, red wine co*cktails also show a massive spike in popularity. And while a red wine in Manhattan may sound unique, it’s really tasty with a great flavor combination!
It’s the perfect mixed drink to get ready for all of that fall entertaining you’ll hopefully be doing!
This drink is made for cozy nights at home with a movie or a good book. It’s sophisticated and smooth. The perfect red wine co*cktail to sip under a full moon.
How to make a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail
- Shake all of the ingredients together with ice for 20 seconds.
- Rub the orange peel around the rim of the glass.
- Add in the ice sphere and strain the co*cktail over the ice.
- Scoop one cherry to place inside the drink and add two more on a twig or co*cktail stirrer to garnish the glass!r
- Enjoy this new classic!
What is in a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail?
A twist on a perfect Manhattan. This drink is made with red wine and bourbon and garnished with orange peel and a maraschino cherry. Here are the ingredients in this co*cktail:
- Red Wine
- Bourbon
- Simple syrup
Why is the drink called a Manhattan?
The Manhattan drink is thought to have originated in the 1860s in a Manhattan Club in Manhattan! It is closely related to the Brooklyn Cocktail which uses dry vermouth instead of sweet vermouth. We call this co*cktail a manhattan too because it was inspired by the classic co*cktail.
A Red Wine Cocktail
This tasty co*cktail is so quick to make it’s great for serving your guests at a gathering. It is fairly low in calories, coming in at less than 150 calories a drink, so win-win! The color is so stunning it’s bound to stand out amongst the crowd!
Tips for Making a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail
- Don’t make these before the guests arrive, or the ice will dilute the drink.
- Use one large ice cube rather than lots of small ones, it won’t melt as fast.
- Shake the co*cktail shaker until it has turned ice cold.
- Use whatever red wine is your favorite!
When to Serve a Red Wine Cocktail
This drink is great year-round. Sip it in the evening during happy hour or serve it on any of these occasions:
Christmas Brunch
Halloween Movie Night or Pumpkin Carving Party
Fall Harvest Party
Birthday Party
Wine and Cheese Party
Fall Charcuterie Party
Pair it with a giant cheese platter, fruit platter, Thanksgiving cheese platter, or Christmas appetizer.
It also goes well with our chocolate cake, chocolate bourbon brownies, or homemade chocolate truffles.
This would also make a wonderful Christmas co*cktail.
If you have tried this Red Moon Over Manhattan co*cktail recipe, please rate it and let me know how it turned out in the comments below!
Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail
A delicious twist on a classic co*cktail
4.35 from 55 votes
Course: Drink
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes minutes
Servings: 1 drink
Calories: 143kcal
Author: Eden
Ingredients
- 2 oz red wine
- 1/2 oz bourbon
- 1/2 oz simple syrup
- 1 large round ice sphere
- 3 gourmet maraschino cherries
Instructions
Shake all of the ingredients together with ice for 20 seconds.
Rub orange peel around the rim of the glass.
Add in the ice sphere and strain the co*cktail over the ice.
Scoop one cherry to place inside the drink and add two more on a twig or co*cktail stirrer to garnish the glass!
Enjoy this new classic!
Nutrition
Serving: 0g | Calories: 143kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 0g | Fat: 0g | Saturated Fat: 0g | Cholesterol: 0mg | Sodium: 11mg | Potassium: 72mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 16g | Iron: 0.8mg
