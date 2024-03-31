Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Red Moon Over Manhattan recipe is a red wine co*cktail that is delicious and creative! It’s a take on the classic bourbon co*cktail. Made with red wine, this drink will be a hit at your next party!

The Manhattan is one of the finest and oldest co*cktails around. It’s a classic co*cktail and sophisticated co*cktail. For this Red Moon Over Manhattan recipe, we’ve added a twist to it by incorporating red wine!

Much like vintage libations, red wine co*cktails also show a massive spike in popularity. And while a red wine in Manhattan may sound unique, it’s really tasty with a great flavor combination!

It’s the perfect mixed drink to get ready for all of that fall entertaining you’ll hopefully be doing!

IN THIS POST How to make a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail

What is in a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail?

Why is the drink called a Manhattan?

A Red Wine Cocktail

Tips for Making a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail

When to Serve a Red Wine Cocktail

More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes

More Wine Cocktails

Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail

This drink is made for cozy nights at home with a movie or a good book. It’s sophisticated and smooth. The perfect red wine co*cktail to sip under a full moon.

How to make a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail

Shake all of the ingredients together with ice for 20 seconds.

Rub the orange peel around the rim of the glass.

Add in the ice sphere and strain the co*cktail over the ice.

Scoop one cherry to place inside the drink and add two more on a twig or co*cktail stirrer to garnish the glass!r

Enjoy this new classic!

What is in a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail?

A twist on a perfect Manhattan. This drink is made with red wine and bourbon and garnished with orange peel and a maraschino cherry. Here are the ingredients in this co*cktail:

Red Wine

Bourbon

Simple syrup

Why is the drink called a Manhattan?

The Manhattan drink is thought to have originated in the 1860s in a Manhattan Club in Manhattan! It is closely related to the Brooklyn Cocktail which uses dry vermouth instead of sweet vermouth. We call this co*cktail a manhattan too because it was inspired by the classic co*cktail.

A Red Wine Cocktail

This tasty co*cktail is so quick to make it’s great for serving your guests at a gathering. It is fairly low in calories, coming in at less than 150 calories a drink, so win-win! The color is so stunning it’s bound to stand out amongst the crowd!

Tips for Making a Red Moon Over Manhattan Cocktail

Don’t make these before the guests arrive, or the ice will dilute the drink.

Use one large ice cube rather than lots of small ones, it won’t melt as fast.

Shake the co*cktail shaker until it has turned ice cold.

Use whatever red wine is your favorite!

When to Serve a Red Wine Cocktail

This drink is great year-round. Sip it in the evening during happy hour or serve it on any of these occasions:

Christmas Brunch

Halloween Movie Night or Pumpkin Carving Party

Fall Harvest Party

Birthday Party

Wine and Cheese Party

Fall Charcuterie Party

Pair it with a giant cheese platter, fruit platter, Thanksgiving cheese platter, or Christmas appetizer.

It also goes well with our chocolate cake, chocolate bourbon brownies, or homemade chocolate truffles.

If you have tried this Red Moon Over Manhattan co*cktail recipe, please rate it and let me know how it turned out in the comments below!

