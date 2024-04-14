Easy Homemade Vegan & Paleo Bounty Bars Recipe | Not Enough Cinnamon (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These divine Paleo Bounty Bars (aka mounds) are naturally sweetened and require only a handful of paleo-friendly ingredients! They can easily be made vegan by replacing honey with malt syrup!

Three years ago, I posted a step-by-step recipe for easy homemade bounty bars (also known as Mounds!) and since then, it's become one of the most popular recipes on my blog.

I think people love how simple they are to make and how they taste just like the real thing!

And I love them too but...the main ingredient is sweetened condensed milk.

In three years, my diet has evolved quite a lot and to be honest, it's not an ingredient Iwant to use anymore because it's justprocessed sugar (a lot of it!) and milk.

Not really healthy, to say the least. So I've been wanting to create a healthy Paleo Bounty Bars recipe and I'm so happy with what I've come up with!

Ironically though, these healthy Paleo Bounty Bars are higher in calories than their traditional cousins. They are much lower insugars (9.5 grams vs 17.3 grams) but higher in fats (19.9 grams vs 12.3 grams) because of all the coconut products used.

Fat ispretty calorie dense so that explains the difference.

That being said, I've come to learn over the years that all fats and calories are definitely not made equal. I would rather have healthy fatscoming 100% from a natural source rather than from processed ingredients.

Nutritional considerations aside, these Paleo Bounty Bars are simplydelicious!

The inside is soft, sweet and very "coconuty" and wrapped in a perfectly crunchy chocolate shell. Speaking of the shell, who knew making homemade chocolate was so easy?! All you need is coconut oil, cocoa powder and honey!

On a side note, these easy homemade bounty bars can be made vegan by using rice malt syrup instead of honey.

Enjoy your treat!

