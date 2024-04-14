Easy Homemade Vegan & Paleo Bounty Bars Recipe | Not Enough Cinnamon (2024)

You are here:Home / Recipes / Easy Paleo Bounty Bars aka Mounds
Published on · Last updated on ·
Jump to Recipe
These divine Paleo Bounty Bars (aka mounds) are naturally sweetened and require only a handful of paleo-friendly ingredients! They can easily be made vegan by replacing honey with malt syrup!
Three years ago, I posted a step-by-step recipe for easy homemade bounty bars (also known as Mounds!) and since then, it's become one of the most popular recipes on my blog.
I think people love how simple they are to make and how they taste just like the real thing!
And I love them too but...the main ingredient is sweetened condensed milk.
In three years, my diet has evolved quite a lot and to be honest, it's not an ingredient Iwant to use anymore because it's justprocessed sugar (a lot of it!) and milk.
Not really healthy, to say the least. So I've been wanting to create a healthy Paleo Bounty Bars recipe and I'm so happy with what I've come up with!
Ironically though, these healthy Paleo Bounty Bars are higher in calories than their traditional cousins. They are much lower insugars (9.5 grams vs 17.3 grams) but higher in fats (19.9 grams vs 12.3 grams) because of all the coconut products used.
Fat ispretty calorie dense so that explains the difference.
That being said, I've come to learn over the years that all fats and calories are definitely not made equal. I would rather have healthy fatscoming 100% from a natural source rather than from processed ingredients.
Nutritional considerations aside, these Paleo Bounty Bars are simplydelicious!
The inside is soft, sweet and very "coconuty" and wrapped in a perfectly crunchy chocolate shell. Speaking of the shell, who knew making homemade chocolate was so easy?! All you need is coconut oil, cocoa powder and honey!
On a side note, these easy homemade bounty bars can be made vegan by using rice malt syrup instead of honey.
Enjoy your treat!
If you tried this easy Vegan Paleo Bounty Bars recipe, don’t forget to rate the recipe below and let me know how it went in the comments – I love hearing from you! You can also follow me on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook for more deliciousness and behind-the-scenes!
5 from 1 vote
Easy Paleo Bounty Bars aka Mounds
These divine Paleo Bounty Bars (aka mounds) are naturally sweetened and require only a handful of paleo-friendly ingredients! They can easily be made vegan by replacing honey with malt syrup!
CourseTreat
CuisineAmerican
Keywordeasy homemade chocolates, healthy desserts, healthy paleo desserts, homemade bounty bars, homemade chocolate bars, vegan bounty bar recipe
Prep Time 1 hour 45 minutes
Total Time 1 hour 45 minutes
Servings 8 bars
Calories 242 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 ½cupunsweetened shredded coconut
- ¼cupcoconut cream
- ¼cupfull-fat coconut milk
- 2tbspmild tasting honeyor rice malt syrup for vegan or low fructose
Chocolate cover
- ¼cupcoconut oilrefined or unrefined, melted
- ¼cupunsweetened cocoa powder
- 1tbspmild tasting honeyor rice malt syrup for vegan or low fructose
Instructions
Add shredded coconut, coconut cream, coconut milk and honey in the bowl of your food processor. Pulse until it forms a thick and sticky paste (but stop before it becomes completely smooth!), scraping the edges of the bowl with a spatula if needed.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using your hands, form about 8 rectangles with the paste. Press firmly to make sure the rectangles will keep their shape.
Arrange on prepared baking sheet. Freeze for about 1 hour or until very firm. This will make the candy easier to dip into chocolate. Don't skip this part or it'll be a mess!
In the meantime, prepare the chocolate cover. In a small pot, add coconut oil, cocoa powder and honey. Heat on very low heat and whisk until fully combined and nicely smooth and shiny. Remove from the heat and cool down slightly.
Remove rectangles from the freezer. If you want to take your time, you can work with one rectangle at a time and leave the others in the freezer.
Using two forks, dip one rectangle in chocolate and roll it several times to cover all sides. Place on lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining rectangles. Place back in the freezer for 10 minutes, or until chocolate has set.
For a thicker chocolate cover, repeat step 4 and dip each bounty in the chocolate again (optional but recommended for even more yumminess!).
Store in the fridge (they will melt if kept outside the fridge)
Nutrition Facts
Easy Paleo Bounty Bars aka Mounds
Amount Per Serving (1 bar)
Calories 242Calories from Fat 198
% Daily Value*
Fat 22g34%
Saturated Fat 19g119%
Sodium 8mg0%
Potassium 175mg5%
Carbohydrates 12g4%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin C 0.5mg1%
Calcium 9mg1%
Iron 1.4mg8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
« Thai Salmon Salad with Sweet Chili Sauce Dressing
Mexican Chicken Patties (Gluten Free, Paleo, Low Carb) »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Meg @ Noming thru Life
Yum! And easy is right, wow! I love all things coconut and with them being such an simple treat you can bet these are going to be in my belly asap!
marie
Haha thanks Meg! Careful though, before you know it they will all have "disappeared". Unless you have a seriously strong self-control. In that case, kudos to you 😉
Heather
How are these to be gluten-free if one uses malt syrup? I know vegans don't like honey because it's created by insects, but still if a vegan uses malt syrup because they can't have wheat or gluten, then they might as well use corn syrup, they could probably use maple since it's only 2 tablespoons... in fact: any syrupy like substance could be used, couldn't it?
marie
Rice malt syrup is gluten free when it's made 100% with rice (and most of the brands are) but, sure I think you could also use corn syrup or maple syrup 🙂
Joan
Hello love your snacks.... Unfortunately Rice is not Gluten Free lots of people believe it is but buy the book "Grain Free, Pain Free".... All the best
Marie
Rice is a grain, that's true, but it is gluten free.
marcos de souza
i want to do it on large scale in india how to go about it preservative are to be added?
marie
I'm not sure exactly what you mean. Do you want to sell them? How many would you need to make? I have no idea how you could add preservatives to them, definitely not my area of expertise. Sorry!
Anna
I want to use melted chocolate with stevia and stevia as a sweetener. Will it works?
marie
I think it should work fine yes! I would use liquid stevia though. Have a great day Anna!
ED
Great recipe!!! The homemade chocolate cover is surprisingly awesome! I first did this with regular chocolate because I was skeptical... but don't miss it. It's easy and it's just delicious. Thanks!!
marie
So glad I converted you! Don't you love how easy it is? Thanks for your comment 🙂
ED
I'm happy to be converted! Do you have any ideas how to make just the chocolate as a chocolate bar or something similar?
marie
You mean like small chocolate candy made only with chocolate? I would buy a candy mold, follow the same recipe and voila! But be sure to keep them in the fridge otherwise they will melt!
moh
I like your site . tanks
marie
Thank you 🙂
Lara
Hi Marie
I'm in the UK and following a Paleo diet, however it's incredibly difficult to find recipes that don't use cups as a measurement are your recipes in American cup measurements? Do you have any that are in grams & millilitres?
Kind Regards
Marie
Unfortunately I don't, so sorry! Might I suggest you buy a set of measuring cups and spoons? I know you can find some pretty easily in France (where they use grams and millilitres too) or online, and it's pretty cheap! Otherwise, there are a few websites you can use to convert the quantities. One that I use often when making French recipes for instance (since I don't have a scale at the moment) is this one (you can change the ingredients on the right hand side). Otherwise, I've had good success at just Googling things like "1 cup of shredded coconut in grams". It does take time though so I'd definitely recommend getting a set of cups 🙂 Hope this helps!
Grainne clarke
Hi do u use coconut milk from a can ? And if so do u use the liquid part of it too
Marie
Yes, I used coconut milk from a can. I shake it before opening it so there's no liquid (it's different from coconut cream)
Shoshana
Hi Marie!
Can I double the amount of the coconut cream and skip the coconut milk?
Thanks ❤️
Marie
Hi Shoshana! Yes, i think it would work fine! 🙂
Gayle
I make chocolate bars using stevia powder all the time! I usually add a bit of Agave syrup to round out the sweetness flavoring as both cocoa and stevia are alkaline. Agave is not, so it compliments it and makes it sweeter tasting and not bitter. I always add it after I have melted the cocoa and coconut oil together. Be sure to add vanilla flavoring to enhance the chocolate flavor. I have never tried to make coconut bars so I'm excited to try your recipe. They will melt in your hand so you have to wrap them in something like wax paper when holding them.
Marie
Yes, they do tend to melt so I usually keep them in the fridge and grab them one by one 🙂 I hope you'll enjoy this recipe Gayle!
Ashley
I have them in the freezer right now - they taste so good already. 😀 Thanks for the recipe.
Marie
oh yum!!
Lorie
Whats the difference between cocoanut cream and cocoanut milk? And do you get the crm from sepersting it from the milk
Lorie
Never mind i just figured it out
Marie
Let me know if you have any other questions!
Lorie
Thanks for being prompt on a reply but now i am still questioning my comment so it calls for covoanut cream is tjat from the canned cocoanut?
Marie
So you can either buy coconut cream, or leave a can of full fat coconut milk upside down overnight. The cream that forms on top when you open the can (without shaking it) is what we call coconut cream.
40A.
I already loved you "unhealthy" version but this one might be even better! I will gladly take those extra calories if it means, I am getting all those healthy fats into my body!