Best Vegan Steak Recipe (Seitan) (2024)

Updated: Jan 20, 2023 by Vera Morgan · This post may contain affiliate links · 66 Comments

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Steak! You will freak when you taste my vegan alternative to steak! Juicy, marinated Seitan steak with a perfect meaty chew! Delicious and easy vegetarian meat recipe!

Ok I’ll admit I used loved a good juicy grilled ribeye steak! (long day ago) But I don’t miss it especially when I have veganized it so well! Yup vegan steak guys! It’s on the menu- And it’s fabulous! Slices like butter. Hard to believe it’s plant based!

The perfect dinner with with gravy and mashed potatoes or as I like it- with vegan garlic butter, horseradish, baked or roasted potatoes and veggies! Mmm and corn on the Cobb. YUM! Great cut into strips or cubed for stir fries, stews or salads too! So many options

I wanted to create a great seitan steak recipe as there are no good options to buy them anywhere! And if you can find one they’re pricey. They rarely even have gardein beefless tips stocked in my area and definitely not at any local restaurants!

A crazy good protein rich meal for vegetarians and if you want to impress meat eaters, serve them this! It’ll blow their mind!

The magic happens when these vegan seitan steaks are marinated, fired on the bbq and grilled! OMG so good

What is vegan steak made of and what does it taste like?

This vegetarian steak recipe is made using vital wheat gluten and lentils, not tofu. It has a chew much like beef and the taste is similar as it takes on the flavours of the marinade which is super tasty and 100 % plant based.

Let’s keep those cows safe and happily grazing in the fields shall we❤️

What is seitan?

Seitan is a vegan meat substitute made using vital wheat gluten. It is sometimes referred to as “wheat meat”

What is vital wheat gluten?

Vital Wheat Gluten is made from wheat. It is made by washing the wheat flour with water until all the starch has been removed. And you are then left with the gluten which must be cooked before eaten.

How do you make vegan steak?

For the seitan: First add the ingredients for the seitan steaks in your food processor (except vital wheat gluten) and process until smooth.

Now add the gluten evenly on top of the wet mix. Process until JUST COMBINED! You do not want to over mix or the steaks could turn out tough.

Turn the dough out onto the counter. Do not kneed the dough! Press into a disc approximately 8-9 inches in diameter and about ½ inch thick. Portion the steaks like you would a pie, into 4-6 pieces. Wrap steaks individually in tin foil, wrap loosely to leave room for expansion during steaming.

To cook the raw seitan: Place in your steamer basket (pot) and steam for 30 minutes over medium heat, flipping them halfway through.

While the steaks are steaming make the marinade: Add all the ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk together until sugar is dissolved. Set aside

When steaks are done, remove from foil packets and place in a shallow dish (I use my glass pie plate) or a large freezer bag. Pour the marinade evenly over the steaks. Marinade for a minimum of one hour or longer(I usually leave mine for 6 hours orovernight for better flavour and texture).

To grill: cook the steaks on your grill pan or bbq over medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side, to get some good char marks and flavour! basting frequently with the marinade.

Move to a serving platter and add a little more marinade for added juiciness. Serve and enjoy! For full recipe ingredients and instructions see recipe card below.

What side dishes to serve with seitan steak?

Best Vegan Macaroni Salad with Smoked Tofu – So Easy!

Garlic and Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms

The Ultimate Vegan Mac and Cheese (Daiya)

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes



Vegan Mashed Potatoes (Instant Pot)

Vegan Caesar Salad (Best Caesar Dressing!)



Classic Vegan Coleslaw

Best Home Fries Recipe (Breakfast Potatoes)

Best Tofu Scramble (Vegan Scrambled Eggs)

OK GUYS LET'S FIRE UP THE BARBY AND COOK SOME VEGAN STEAKS, THEY'RE:

juicy and meaty

protein rich and satisfying!

fun to make

simple

great for a summer potluck

saucy

Enjoy guys! Happy day to you! feel free to leave a comment and a rating below. I would love to hear from you.

Follow me on PINTEREST and INSTAGRAM for more tasty Plant Based Vegan Recipes❤️

Want more vegan meat recipes with seitan? Check these out!

Vegan Turkey Recipe

Vegan Burger (Best Grillable Vegan Burger Ever!)

Vegetarian Salsbury Steak with Mushroom Gravy (Vegan) (Meatball version)

Print