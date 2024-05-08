Best Vegan Steak Recipe (Seitan) (2024)

Updated: by Vera Morgan · This post may contain affiliate links · 66 Comments
Vegan Steak! You will freak when you taste my vegan alternative to steak! Juicy, marinated Seitan steak with a perfect meaty chew! Delicious and easy vegetarian meat recipe!
Ok I’ll admit I used loved a good juicy grilled ribeye steak! (long day ago) But I don’t miss it especially when I have veganized it so well! Yup vegan steak guys! It’s on the menu- And it’s fabulous! Slices like butter. Hard to believe it’s plant based!
The perfect dinner with with gravy and mashed potatoes or as I like it- with vegan garlic butter, horseradish, baked or roasted potatoes and veggies! Mmm and corn on the Cobb. YUM! Great cut into strips or cubed for stir fries, stews or salads too! So many options
I wanted to create a great seitan steak recipe as there are no good options to buy them anywhere! And if you can find one they’re pricey. They rarely even have gardein beefless tips stocked in my area and definitely not at any local restaurants!
A crazy good protein rich meal for vegetarians and if you want to impress meat eaters, serve them this! It’ll blow their mind!
The magic happens when these vegan seitan steaks are marinated, fired on the bbq and grilled! OMG so good
What is vegan steak made of and what does it taste like?
This vegetarian steak recipe is made using vital wheat gluten and lentils, not tofu. It has a chew much like beef and the taste is similar as it takes on the flavours of the marinade which is super tasty and 100 % plant based.
Let’s keep those cows safe and happily grazing in the fields shall we❤️
What is seitan?
Seitan is a vegan meat substitute made using vital wheat gluten. It is sometimes referred to as “wheat meat”
What is vital wheat gluten?
Vital Wheat Gluten is made from wheat. It is made by washing the wheat flour with water until all the starch has been removed. And you are then left with the gluten which must be cooked before eaten.
How do you make vegan steak?
For the seitan: First add the ingredients for the seitan steaks in your food processor (except vital wheat gluten) and process until smooth.
Now add the gluten evenly on top of the wet mix. Process until JUST COMBINED! You do not want to over mix or the steaks could turn out tough.
Turn the dough out onto the counter. Do not kneed the dough! Press into a disc approximately 8-9 inches in diameter and about ½ inch thick. Portion the steaks like you would a pie, into 4-6 pieces. Wrap steaks individually in tin foil, wrap loosely to leave room for expansion during steaming.
To cook the raw seitan: Place in your steamer basket (pot) and steam for 30 minutes over medium heat, flipping them halfway through.
While the steaks are steaming make the marinade: Add all the ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk together until sugar is dissolved. Set aside
When steaks are done, remove from foil packets and place in a shallow dish (I use my glass pie plate) or a large freezer bag. Pour the marinade evenly over the steaks. Marinade for a minimum of one hour or longer(I usually leave mine for 6 hours orovernight for better flavour and texture).
To grill: cook the steaks on your grill pan or bbq over medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side, to get some good char marks and flavour! basting frequently with the marinade.
Move to a serving platter and add a little more marinade for added juiciness. Serve and enjoy! For full recipe ingredients and instructions see recipe card below.
What side dishes to serve with seitan steak?
OK GUYS LET'S FIRE UP THE BARBY AND COOK SOME VEGAN STEAKS, THEY'RE:
juicy and meaty
protein rich and satisfying!
fun to make
simple
great for a summer potluck
saucy
Enjoy guys! Happy day to you! feel free to leave a comment and a rating below. I would love to hear from you.
Want more vegan meat recipes with seitan? Check these out!
Best Vegan Steak Recipe (Seitan)
- Total Time: 56 minutes
- Yield: 4-6 Steaks 1x
- Diet: Vegan
Description
Vegan Steak! You will freak when you taste my vegan alternative to steak! Juicy, marinated Seitan steak with a perfect meaty chew! Delicious and easy vegetarian meat recipe!
Ingredients
For the Vegan Steaks:
- ¾ cup water
- ¾ cup canned lentils, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons tamari(could sub soy sauce)
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon better than beef vegetarian bouilllon*
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon dried dill
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 and ⅓ cups vital wheat gluten
For the marinade:
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons tamari
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons oil, I use grapeseed oil
- 1 to 1 and ½ tablespoons vegan worcestershire sauce, I like Wizard's or Annies
- ½ teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 and ½ tablespoons brown sugar, packed
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
- pinch of salt and pepper
Instructions
- For the seitan steak: First add the ingredients for the seitan steaks in your food processor (except vital wheat gluten) and process until smooth.
- Now add the gluten evenly on top of the wet mix. Process until JUST COMBINED! You do not want to over mix or the steaks could turn out tough. See step by step photos in above post if necessary
- Turn the seitan dough onto the counter. Do not kneed the dough! Press into a disc approximately 8-9 inches in diameter and about ½ inch thick. Portion the steaks like you would a pie, into 4-6 pieces. Wrap steaks individually in tin foil, wrap loosely to leave room for expansion during steaming.
- To cook the raw seitan: Place in your steamer basket (pot)with lid and steam for 30 minutes over medium heat, flipping them halfway through.
- While the steaks are steaming make the marinade: Add all the ingredients to amedium bowl and whisk together until sugar is dissolved. Set aside
- When steaks are done, remove from foil packets and place in a shallow dish (I use my glass pie plate) or a large freezer bag. Pour the marinade evenly over the steaks. Marinade for a minimum of one hour or longer. I usually leave mine for 3-6 hours for better flavour and texture or overnight if I have time.
- To grill: cook the steaks on your grill pan or bbq over medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side, to get some good char marks and flavour! basting frequently with the marinade.
- Move to a serving platter and add a little more marinade for added juiciness. Serve and enjoy! I like my steak with a little vegan garlic butter, horseradish sauce for dipping, along side baked or roasted potatoes, corn on the Cobb and green salad or caesar salad maybe some grilled veggies too! SO GOOD! Would make an excellent vegan steak sandwich also! or sliced for stir fries, stews or soups! Lots of tasty options!
Notes
- You can substitute veggie stock for water and bouillon paste
- I have used steak sauce (HP or A1) in place of Worcestershire and it works in a pinch😊👍
- steaks will keep in the fridge for 4-5 days and freeze well with or without the marinade (steamed first)
- If you can’t find vital wheat gluten here is a link for you.
- Nutritional chart below does not include marinade ingredients
- prep time doesn't include marinating time
- this recipe cannot be made gluten free
- recipe inspired by Bosh with the Happy Pear
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 36 minutes
- Category: Mains
- Method: food processor / stovetop
- Cuisine: American, Canadian
