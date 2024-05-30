Best VPN for Windows 7, 8, 10 & 11 PCs & Laptops in 2024 (2024)

Navigating the extensive realm of VPN services available to Windows users can be a labyrinthine experience, with many options spanning varying functionalities, performance levels, and user interfaces. Windows, the world’s leading operating system, is a sprawling hub to almost every VPN service imaginable, tailoring its solutions to resonate with the versatile needs of Windows users across versions 7, 8, 10, and the recent Windows 11.

The best VPNs for Windows: NordVPN : Our #1 Choice! Offers super fast and secure connections. A global network of over 5,400 servers. Strong security features. Outstanding unblocking.

Surfshark : Best budget option. A privacy-oriented provider that offers decent speeds, excellent unblocking capabilities, and unlimited connections. ExpressVPN : Fast and reliable with great digital privacy protection. Supports most streaming platforms, including Netflix. CyberGhost : Superb value for money. Easy-to-use apps are perfect for beginners. Over 9000 servers. Private and secure. Private Internet Access : WireGuard support for uninterrupted streaming, apps for desktop and mobile, plus a 10-device connection limit. PrivateVPN : Based in Sweden. No logs policy allows torrenting. Lots of advanced features. Connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. AtlasVPN : A fast and versatile service with unlimited connections and strong security features built-in.

Best VPNs for Windows – Our hands-on review

We've tested and compared the most important features for the top VPNs here.

The best VPN for Windows

In order to find the best of the best VPNs for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11, we looked for providers that met the following criteria:

Logging policy

Security features and encryption

Connection speeds and useability

App design and compatibility

Customer support

Ability to unblock websites and bypass censorship

For more detailed information about how we recommend VPNs, check out the VPN testing methodology section later in this guide. For now, let's take a closer look at the ones that made our list.

Here is our list of the best VPNs for Windows 7, 8, 10 & 11:

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is our first choice for a Windows VPN. It offers customers specialized servers such as anti-DDoS for super stable connections, ultra-fast streaming for high-quality video, double VPN for extra privacy, and Tor over VPN for extra anonymity. It stores neither traffic logs nor metadata logs.

NordVPN uses military-grade encryption, and customer service responded quickly to support tickets in our testing. This VPN can provide secure access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and HBO Now as of the time of writing.

NordVPN operates more than 5,400 servers in 60+ countries. You can choose server locations from a map or a list. Speeds are excellent and enough to stream video in HD and quickly download files. Perfect for streaming on any Windows 7 or higher computer.

Pros: Exceptionally high speeds

Massive range of global servers

Works well with streaming services

Specialized servers for super stable connections

Excellent security features

24/7 support Cons: The desktop app can take time to connect

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST VPN FOR WINDOWS DEVICES:NordVPN is our first choice. Boasts incredible speeds and works well with most streaming services, including Netflix. Great online privacy and security credentials.

Read our full NordVPN review.

2. Surfshark

Surfshark is a low-cost VPN based in the British Virgin Islands and, accordingly, doesn’t log any personally identifiable information. It has over 3,200 servers in 100+ countries and is more than fast enough for streaming, torrenting, or general web browsing. This service secures your traffic with IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC leak protection, 256-bit AES encryption, and a kill switch (in all versions of the software).

This VPN is capable of accessing platforms like Netflix and BBC iPlayer from abroad. It also blocks ads and malware automatically, so there should be nothing to distract you from your favorite shows. Finally, Surfshark includes a NoBorders feature that allows you to bypass country-wide internet blocking, and it even works in China. 24-hour support is available via live chat.

Surfshark provides apps for Windows 7, 8, 10 & 11, Android, iOS, macOS, and Linux systems. It can be manually configured for use with home routers too.

Pros: Large server network in 100+ countries

Wide range of security features

Keeps no logs

Fast enough for HD live streaming

24/7 support Cons: We found some slow speeds during testing

BEST BUDGET CHOICE:Surfshark works great on Windows systems, but it also lets you secure every device you own. Strong privacy protections, great unblocking potential.

Read our full Surfshark review.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which is beyond the jurisdiction of both the USA and UK governments. It keeps no traffic logs and uses the strongest available security, including 256-bit AES encryption and perfect forward secrecy. Users can choose from over 3,000 servers located in 94 countries. Live chat support is available around the clock. ExpressVPN works with Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Now at the time of writing.

Speeds are generally fast and reliable, ensuring fast downloads and high-quality streaming video without buffering. A connection kill switch and leak protection come baked into the app.

Apps are also available for macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and certain wifi routers.

Pros: Fast speeds

Works with all major streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC, and others

Industry-leading security and privacy

Allows torrenting

24/7 customer support Cons: Lack of advanced configurations

Streaming servers aren’t labeled

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

SOLID UNBLOCKER:ExpressVPN reliably unblocks all major streaming services with fast speeds for buffer-free HD viewing. Lots of security and privacy features.

Read our full ExpressVPN review.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost upped its game in the past year with a slew of new servers, features, and websites it can unblock. The company doesn’t keep any logs of user activity or their real IP addresses. Connections are reliable, and CyberGhost scored well in our speed tests. The tunnel to the VPN server is secured with 256-bit AES encryption. Live chat is available to help 24/7 and in 4 different languages.

The Windows app allows users to choose their server not only by location but according to what they want to use it for. Whether you want to bypass a firewall put in place by a country’s government or your office management, secure a public wifi connection, or access a specific streaming site, CyberGhost has you covered. You can even choose a server based on the specific streaming site you want to access, which at this time includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more. Additional features include anti-tracking and adblocking.

Apps are also available for MacOS, iOS, and Android.

Pros: Massive server network

Fast speeds

Works with Netflix

Keeps no logs

Strong security features Cons: Doesn’t work in China or UAE

More suited to beginners than power users

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEGINNER FRIENDLY:CyberGhost is simple to set up and ideal for first-time users. Great speeds and strong security features.

Read our full CyberGhost review.

5. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access offers apps for Windows that provide fast and secure connections. Windows aside, it also supports macOS, iOS, Android, and selected routers. PIA doesn’t collect user logs, and with DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and 256-bit encryption, you can ensure your activities are kept private.

PIA accesses an array of streaming providers like Netflix, but its ability to evade geo-restrictions can be inconsistent. You can use the service on up to 10 devices simultaneously, whether you have 10 Windows machines or a mix of other devices.

Extra features include the option to adjust your encryption level, WireGuard support, and malware blocking. Support for PIA users is impressive and is available 24/7, and you can try the service risk-free for a month.

Pros: A solid choice for day-to-day browsing

Lightweight app for Windows 10

10 simultaneous device limit

Decent speeds with the use of WireGuard Cons: Unblocking can be inconsistent

No Smart DNS support

10 DEVICE CONNECTIONS:Private Internet Access secures connections with a kill switch and DNS leak protection. Apps are available on mobile and desktop, and it includes 24/7 support.

Read our full review of Private Internet Access.

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is a relative newcomer in the VPN market, but the Sweden-based provider is growing fast. Despite its smaller network of servers, speeds are excellent, and it has been able to access almost everything we’ve thrown at it thus far. That includes Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and more. You can use it on your Windows 7 computer, plus you can connect up to 10 devices at one time on a single plan. Live chat support is available during business hours.

PrivateVPN does not log users’ activity or how they use the VPN. You can choose between TAP and TUN interfaces, which are protected with 128-bit and 256-bit AES encryption, respectively. A connection kill switch and leak protection come built-in.

Apps are also available for macOS, iOS, and Android.

Pros: Fast speeds

Works with all major streaming services

Good security features Cons: No 24/7 live chat support

Fewer servers in each location compared to our other options

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

ALLOWS 10 DEVICES:PrivateVPN is a good family choice. Unblocks popular geo-blocked sites. Also good for browsing and torrenting. Could do with having more servers and lacks 24/7 support.

Read our full review of PrivateVPN.

7. AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN is a solid choice for modern and legacy Windows users as it offers some of the easiest-to-use apps we’ve seen across the VPNs we’ve tested. Other than Windows, it offers apps for ios, macOS, and Android but currently lacks router and Linux support.

AtlasVPN has a smaller server infrastructure than other providers, with 750+ servers in around 40 locations, but it offers WireGuard support and incredible speeds on many of the locations we’ve tested.



AtlasVPN is capable of accessing a wide range of geo-blocked services, including some major Netflix libraries along with Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and from abroad. Split tunneling, multi-hop servers, a kill switch, and a zero-logs policy are some of the benefits of using AtlasVPN, and if you need help, live chat-based support is on-hand 24/7.

Pros: WireGuard support

Goes undetected by a wide range of games and streaming services

Streaming speeds are fantastic Cons: Getting a refund can be difficult

Can’t be installed on Linux or routers

Our score: 4 out of 5

WIREGUARD SUPPORT:AtlasVPN has no connection limit, offers split tunneling, and uses 256-bit encryption.

Read our full AtlasVPN review.

Windows VPN – Our Testing Methodology

There are hundreds of VPNs that have apps for Windows on the market, but they are not all created equally.In order to prevent consumers from wasting their money on inferior VPN servers, we have devised a scientific VPN testing methodology. Here are some of the most important things we check for:

A no-logs policy . What a VPN does with data is hugely important . We only recommend VPNs for Windows that never track or keep records of what their users do. This ensures that user privacy comes first and there is no paper trail about what users do while connected to the VPN.

. . We only recommend VPNs for Windows that never track or keep records of what their users do. This ensures that user privacy comes first and there is no paper trail about what users do while connected to the VPN. A global server network . For a VPN to be versatile and useful, it must have plenty of servers to pick from. We recommend VPNs that have a wide choice of server locations and whose servers are fast enough to let you do data-intensive tasks such as torrenting, gaming, and streaming.

. For a VPN to be versatile and useful, it must have plenty of servers to pick from. We recommend VPNs that have a wide choice of server locations and whose to let you do data-intensive tasks such as torrenting, gaming, and streaming. Plenty of advanced features . We only recommend VPNs that have apps for Windows and other popular platforms. This ensures that you can use it on your PC, laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other devices. We also check that those apps have useful privacy and security features such as OpenVPN, DNS leak protection , and a kill switch .

. We only recommend VPNs that have apps for Windows and other popular platforms. This ensures that you can use it on your PC, laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other devices. We also check that those apps have useful privacy and security features such as OpenVPN, , and a . Superb value for money . There are dozens of VPNs that overcharge for what you get. We only recommend VPNs that are both secure and reliable – and priced fairly.

. There are dozens of VPNs that overcharge for what you get. We only recommend VPNs that are both secure and reliable – and priced fairly. Allow Peer to Peer connections. Many VPN users want to protect their IP address from being discovered by the people they connect to P2P. That is why we only recommend VPNs that have servers optimized for torrenting – as well as useful features such as a SOCKS5 proxy or Split tunneling.

How to set up a VPN on Windows 7, 8, 10 or 11

All of the VPN providers we recommend above make their own apps for Windows. Windows has built-in support for VPNs, but it requires manually configuring a connection for each server you wish to connect to. This can get tedious quickly, plus you won’t be able to take advantage of all the features built into the providers’ apps. These include kill switches, leak protection, auto-reconnect, etc.

Furthermore, the baked-in support for VPNs in Windows is limited when it comes to protocols. Windows don’t support OpenVPN by default, which is open-source and generally considered the most secure.

Here’s how to set up a VPN on Windows 7, 8, 10, or 11:

Sign up for an account with the provider of your choice, NordVPN is our top recommended option. Download the app for your version of Windows from the provider’s website. Click on the downloaded file to install the app and follow the instructions in the setup wizard. Once installed, run the app. (Optional) Select a server. Most VPN apps will connect you to the nearest server if you don’t choose one. If you want to unblock content that’s restricted to a certain country, for example, select a server in that country. Hit Connect and wait for the connection to establish.

And that’s it! Most VPN apps will notify you when the connection is ready. It typically takes less than 30 seconds. Any internet traffic going to or from your computer will first be encrypted and travel through the VPN server.

Disable IPv6 on Windows for better security

In more recent versions of Windows, the operating system sends DNS requests for web pages using both the IPv4 and IPv6 protocols simultaneously. Whichever one comes back first is used to establish a connection with a web server. This helps web pages load faster–often by only a few milliseconds–but it can cause problems when you’re trying to access geographically restricted websites like Netflix or Hulu.

Most commercial VPNs are only equipped to handle IPv4 requests. Those IPv4 requests go through the VPN tunnel and are resolved by the VPN provider’s DNS servers. But if the IPv6 request bypasses the tunnel and is sent over the normal non-encrypted network, it will go to the nearest public or ISP-run DNS server, revealing the user’s true location. The DNS server mismatch is a dead giveaway for websites like Hulu and apps like Netflix, which will return an error saying the user must first disable the proxy before watching a video. It also lets your ISP snoop on your activity, although to a lesser degree than if you were not using a VPN at all.

Here’s how to disable IPv6 in Windows:

Right-click the network icon (usually a wifi symbol) in your system tray and select Open network and sharing center In the window that appears, click the link with the name of your network. If you’re on wifi, it will have (Wi-Fi) in parentheses In the next window that pops up, click Properties Uncheck the entry for Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) Click OK to save your changes and restart your computer

Windows VPN FAQ