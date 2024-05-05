Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Make our Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe at home. With our Secret Restaurant Recipe your Sweet Molasses Bread will taste just like Black Angus Steakhouse’s.
Photo by Chenjack
Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread
A Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipe
3 from 1 vote
Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe
Make our Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe at home. With our Secret Restaurant Recipe your Sweet Molasses Bread will taste just like Black Angus Steakhouse's.
Prep Time30 minutes mins
Active Time1 hour hr
Rising Time2 hours hrs
Total Time3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Course: Bread, Side Dish
Cuisine: American, Steakhouse
Keyword: Black Angus Steakhouse, Bread
Yield: 1 Loaf
Ingredients
- One 1/4-ounce package Active Dry Yeast
- 2 cups warm Water
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 3/8 cup Molasses
- 1/8 cup Vegetable Shortening
- 1/2 tablespoon Salt
- 6 cups All Purpose Flour
- 1/4 cup Butter melted
- 1/2 cup Quick Oats
Instructions
Dissolve yeast in one cup of lukewarm water with 1 teaspoon sugar.
In a medium bowl combine remaining 1 cup water with molasses, shortening and salt.
Add remaining sugar and the yeast mixture. Mix until smooth.
Gradually add flour. Mix well.
Place dough on a light floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 12 minutes.
Place dough in a greased bowl. Turn dough over to grease the other side. Cover and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
Remove dough from bowl and divide into 3 portions. Shape each portion into a ball.
Place all 3 balls side by side in a baking pan.
Brush top lightly with melted butter. Let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Place bread in oven, on the lowest rack in the oven, and bake for 45 minutes or until the golden brown.
Remove bread from the pan.
Brush top with additional melted margarine. Sprinkle with quick oats.
Place back in oven for 15 minutes.
Remove and place on wire racks to cool.
