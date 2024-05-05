Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Make our Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe at home. With our Secret Restaurant Recipe your Sweet Molasses Bread will taste just like Black Angus Steakhouse’s.

Photo by Chenjack

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread

A Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipe

Print Pin Recipe 3 from 1 vote Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe Make our Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe at home. With our Secret Restaurant Recipe your Sweet Molasses Bread will taste just like Black Angus Steakhouse's. Prep Time30 minutes mins Active Time1 hour hr Rising Time2 hours hrs Total Time3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Course: Bread, Side Dish Cuisine: American, Steakhouse Keyword: Black Angus Steakhouse, Bread See Also Vanilla Custard Recipe - Velvety Old Fashioned Egg Custard Yield: 1 Loaf Ingredients One 1/4-ounce package Active Dry Yeast

2 cups warm Water

1/4 cup Granulated Sugar

3/8 cup Molasses

1/8 cup Vegetable Shortening

1/2 tablespoon Salt

6 cups All Purpose Flour

1/4 cup Butter melted

1/2 cup Quick Oats Instructions Dissolve yeast in one cup of lukewarm water with 1 teaspoon sugar.

In a medium bowl combine remaining 1 cup water with molasses, shortening and salt.

Add remaining sugar and the yeast mixture. Mix until smooth.

Gradually add flour. Mix well.

Place dough on a light floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 12 minutes.

Place dough in a greased bowl. Turn dough over to grease the other side. Cover and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Remove dough from bowl and divide into 3 portions. Shape each portion into a ball.

Place all 3 balls side by side in a baking pan.

Brush top lightly with melted butter. Let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place bread in oven, on the lowest rack in the oven, and bake for 45 minutes or until the golden brown.

Remove bread from the pan.

Brush top with additional melted margarine. Sprinkle with quick oats.

Place back in oven for 15 minutes.

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread A Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipe



Photo of “DSC07777” is by Chenjack and is used by permission under the Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) Creative Commons License. Read the Full License Here – https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/legalcode. Thank you, Jack. Great Picture. Photos may be “representative” of the recipe and not the actual finished dish. All photo licenses listed were correct at the time of the posting of the page. Recipe is our adaption of several recipes formally widely-circulated on the internet – courtesy of the Wayback Machine. Additional Information Courtesy of Wikipedia and is used by permission.