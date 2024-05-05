Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Make our Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe at home. With our Secret Restaurant Recipe your Sweet Molasses Bread will taste just like Black Angus Steakhouse’s.

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (1)

Photo by Chenjack

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread

A Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipe

To See ALL of Our Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

To See ALL of Our Breads, Rolls, Biscuits and Muffins Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

To See ALL of Our Steakhouse Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Just Follow Us on on Your Favorite Social Media Sites and Never Miss a New Recipe.

Stay in Touch, Get More Recipes from All of Our Sites and Help Us Spread the Word about Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes to All Your Friends.

Thank You.

Try these Steakhouse Dinner Recipes with Your Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread

Click on any Name below for the Recipe

  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse’s Barbecue Shrimp Orleans Recipe
  • Outback Steakhouse Alice Springs Chicken Restaurant Recipe
  • Longhorn Steakhouse Grilled Ribeye Recipe
  • Gordon Biersch Hanger Steak Recipe
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Peppercorn Steak Recipe
  • Longhorn Steakhouse Napa Grilled Chicken Kebabs Recipe

To See ALL of Our Steakhouse Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Other Delicious Steakhouse Recipes from Your Favorite Restaurants and Our Readers and Friends

Click on any Name below for the Recipe

See Also
9 Instant Pot Bread Recipes You KNEAD in Your LifeOil-Free Vegan Muffins and Baking Recipes for Back-To-School (nut-free)Food52's 10 Best Recipes of the Decade23 Best Dried Fig Recipes and Ideas

  • Emeril’s Delmonico Shrimp Remoulade Recipe
  • Texas de Brazil Chicken Wrapped in Bacon Recipe
  • Trader Vic’s Hawaiian Pork Chops Recipe
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Tickled Pink co*cktail Recipe
  • Outback Steakhouse Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Pie Recipe
  • Longhorn Steakhouse Fire-Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipe
  • LongHorn Steakhouse Prairie Fries with Horseradish Ranch Dipping Sauce Recipes
  • Mini (Outback Steakhouse) Bloomin’ Onion Bites Recipe

To See ALL of Our Steakhouse Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Here are a Few More Recipes From Across Our Family of Websites You Will Love

Click on any Name below for the Recipe

  • Rock Bottom Brewery Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes Recipe
  • LongHorn Steakhouse Prairie Fries with Horseradish Ranch Dipping Sauce Recipes
  • Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe
  • Disney Spring’s Earl of Sandwich Hawaiian BBQ Sandwich Recipe
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse’s Barbecue Shrimp Orleans Recipe
  • Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Recipe
  • Margaritaville Seafood Mac and Cheese Recipe
  • Phillips Seafood Maryland-Style Crab Dip Recipe
  • Cheesecake Factory Fried Mac and Cheese Balls Recipe
  • McDonald’s McRib Secret Recipe
  • Blue Mesa Grill Baja Fish Tacos Recipe
  • Texas de Brazil Chicken Wrapped in Bacon Recipe
  • Applebee’s Bahama Mama


Print Pin Recipe

3 from 1 vote

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe

Make our Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe at home. With our Secret Restaurant Recipe your Sweet Molasses Bread will taste just like Black Angus Steakhouse's.

Prep Time30 minutes mins

Active Time1 hour hr

Rising Time2 hours hrs

Total Time3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Course: Bread, Side Dish

Cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Keyword: Black Angus Steakhouse, Bread

See Also
Vanilla Custard Recipe - Velvety Old Fashioned Egg Custard

Yield: 1 Loaf

Ingredients

  • One 1/4-ounce package Active Dry Yeast
  • 2 cups warm Water
  • 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 3/8 cup Molasses
  • 1/8 cup Vegetable Shortening
  • 1/2 tablespoon Salt
  • 6 cups All Purpose Flour
  • 1/4 cup Butter melted
  • 1/2 cup Quick Oats

Instructions

  • Dissolve yeast in one cup of lukewarm water with 1 teaspoon sugar.

  • In a medium bowl combine remaining 1 cup water with molasses, shortening and salt.

  • Add remaining sugar and the yeast mixture. Mix until smooth.

  • Gradually add flour. Mix well.

  • Place dough on a light floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 12 minutes.

  • Place dough in a greased bowl. Turn dough over to grease the other side. Cover and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

  • Remove dough from bowl and divide into 3 portions. Shape each portion into a ball.

  • Place all 3 balls side by side in a baking pan.

  • Brush top lightly with melted butter. Let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.

  • Place bread in oven, on the lowest rack in the oven, and bake for 45 minutes or until the golden brown.

  • Remove bread from the pan.

  • Brush top with additional melted margarine. Sprinkle with quick oats.

  • Place back in oven for 15 minutes.

  • Remove and place on wire racks to cool.

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread

A Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipe

To See ALL of Our Black Angus Steakhouse Copycat Recipes - Click HERE

To See ALL of Our Breads, Rolls, Biscuits and Muffins Copycat Recipes - Click HERE

To See ALL of Our Steakhouse Copycat Recipes - Click HERE

Follow Us to Get ALL of Our Latest Recipes

.

Be Sure to Try These Other Delicious Breads, Rolls, Biscuits and Muffins Recipes from Your Favorite Restaurants and Our Readers and Friends

Click on any Name below for the Recipe

  • Olive Garden Bread Sticks Recipe
  • Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits Recipe
  • Outback Steakhouse Honey Wheat Bushman Bread Recipe
  • Famous Dave’s Corn Bread with Honey Jalapeño Glaze Recipe
  • Texas Roadhouse Buttery Dinner Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipes
  • Cracker Barrel Biscuits Recipe
  • O’Charley’s Yeast Rolls Recipe
  • O’Charley’s Yeast Rolls Recipe
  • Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Honey Hush Corn Bread Recipe
  • Rock Bottom Brewery Beer Bread Recipe
  • Golden Corral Brass Bakery Yeast Rolls Recipe
  • Burger King Breakfast Sandwiches Recipes
  • Texas Roadhouse Buttery Dinner Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipes
  • Bob Evans Biscuit Recipe
  • Planet Hollywood White Chocolate Bread Pudding Recipe

To See ALL of Our Breads, Rolls, Biscuits and Muffins Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Photo of “DSC07777” is by Chenjack and is used by permission under the Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) Creative Commons License. Read the Full License Here – https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/legalcode. Thank you, Jack. Great Picture. Photos may be “representative” of the recipe and not the actual finished dish. All photo licenses listed were correct at the time of the posting of the page. Recipe is our adaption of several recipes formally widely-circulated on the internet – courtesy of the Wayback Machine. Additional Information Courtesy of Wikipedia and is used by permission.

Please use the Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Email Buttons below to SHARE this Recipe with your Friends!

It only takes a minute and they will love you for it!

Thank You!

Black Angus Steakhouse Sweet Molasses Bread Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
The Best Korean Kimchi Recipe - Veganiac
50 Oven-Baked Recipes We're Eating All Winter Long
Latest Posts
Rosh Hashanah Menu - 33 Recipe Ideas (2023)
Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 5931

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.