Pan Fried Pork Chops Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

This site contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, I may receive a small commission, at no extra cost to you. Thank you for supporting Kristine's Kitchen!

When the pork chops are almost cooked through, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and the fresh thyme to the pan. Allow the butter to melt and then remove the pan from the heat. Spoon or brush the butter and thyme sauce over the pork chops.

Cook the pork chops for 2 minutes on each side to get a nice golden brown sear. Then reduce the heat to medium, flip and continue cooking for 5-10 more minutes per side, or until the pork chops register 145° F in the center when measured with an instant read thermometer. Be careful to not overcook them as this will dry them out. (If your pork chops are thin they will likely cook in less than 5 minutes per side.)

Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels. Rub the seasoning mixture over both sides of the pork chops. Dredge pork chops in the flour, coating both sides, and add them to the hot pan. (Cook in batches or use two pans if they won't all fit in the pan at once.)

These pan fried pork chops are moist and juicy with a flavorful browned crust and a simple pan sauce. This pork chop recipe is so easy and so delicious. Make it with bone-in pork chops or see the note below about using boneless pork chops.

We’ve created many irresistible pork chop recipes over the years. If you love these pan fried pork chops, give one of these easy recipes a try next.

These pan fried pork chops are one of our favorite easy dinner ideas. We like to serve them with:

The secret to juicy pork chops? Don’t overcook them. Overcooking is a sure way to dry out pork chops, and they can go from perfect to dry in just a minute or two.

According to the USDA , pork chops should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 145° F and then allowed to rest for at least 3 minutes before consuming. The temperature of the pork chops will continue to rise a few degrees during the rest time due to carryover cooking. The best way to tell if pork chops are done is to use an instant read thermometer to test the internal temperature of the pork chops.

This pan fried pork chop recipe comes together in a flash! See the recipe card below for the full printable recipe.

The pork chops are finished with a simple pan sauce made from butter and fresh thyme. So simple. So, so good.

Cooking pork chops in a skillet is fast, easy and gives you the best crispy browned crust on the pork chops. And that browned crust = major flavor.

Since our Baked Pork Chops recipe is one of our most popular recipes, I figured you all would love another easy pork chop recipe: Pan Fried Pork Chops !

These pan fried pork chops are moist and juicy with the best flavorful browned crust. Learn how to cook pork chops in a skillet for a company-worthy dinner that’s so simple to make.

FAQs

I use both! At the same time! The butter helps achieve that golden brown color and adds more flavor, but you need the oil, too, because it has a higher smoke point and keeps the butter from burning. How long do you cook pork chops in a frying pan?

Don't use the thicker cuts. In a hot frying pan with oil Fry them 2–3 minutes on each side. Then they are done. - Opt for bone-in pork chops or those with a bit of marbling, as they tend to be juicier than lean, boneless cuts.

How to Keep Pork Chops from Drying Out? Brine Them! After you bring your pork chops home, time to brine! Brining pork chops is one of the best ways way to guarantee a juicy cooked pork chop.

When you're frying thin pork chops over medium-high to high heat, 2 to 3 minutes per side is just right for browning and cooking them all the way through. For thicker chops, brown on both sides then check the internal temperature with a digital thermometer. It will take 5 to 6 minutes per side to completely cook them.

Preheat the skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Add meat. Don't add any liquid and don't cover the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until internal temperature registers 145°F on an instant-read thermometer (for ¾- to 1-inch-thick chops, plan on 6 to 10 minutes), turning meat occasionally.

I always use canola oil for frying. This recipe is for two pork chops. It is best not to crowd them in the pan even if you have to start again with another batch. The biggest secret is the temperature and to keep turning the chops over.

Because pork chops are such a lean cut, they are relatively quick-cooking and prone to overcooking. When they're cooked for even a few minutes too long, whether it's in the oven or on the stovetop or grill, they're quick to dry out, and — you guessed it — become tough, chewy, and less than appealing.

Coat each side of the pork chops, applying pressure to make the batter stay on during cooking. One coat is good for a thin layer of batter. For a thicker coating, dip them in a separate bowl of a little milk with an egg mixed well, and again in the flour. Make sure oil is hot.

Pan-frying pork chops only takes about a total of 10 minutes. Once the cast iron skillet begins to smoke, sear the pork chops for 1 minute on each side. When they begin to brown and release some fat into the pan, continue cooking for 8 to 10 minutes. Make sure to flip the chops every minute so they don't dry out.

First, we sear one side of the chops until browned, flip them, turn the heat to low, and cover the skillet with a lid. The second side will slowly turn golden brown, and since we added the lid, the heat from the pan will gently cook the middle. By gently cooking the chops this way, they stay juicy and become tender.

The key to flavoursome chops is cooking the fat on the outside really well over a high heat. This should be done quickly so as not to dry out the meat inside.

(The firmer the meat, the more cooked it is.) If you wait until you see juice oozing out of the top of the chop, it is definitely done. You can also check the internal temperature of the pork with a digital thermometer; when the pork registers 145°F in the middle, it's done.

If fresh pork has reached 145°F (62.8 °C) throughout, even though it may still be pink in the center, it should be safe. The pink color can be due to the cooking method or added ingredients.

A quick turn in a hot pan followed by a little time in the oven is another great way to cook pork chops. You build color and flavor in the skillet, then hand the cooking over to the oven, which gives you time to prep the rest of the meal.

Pan-fry the best pork chops



And oil, with its higher smoke point, helps stop the butter from burning so you can cook the pork at a higher temperature, according to The Washington Post. You can use any neutral, unflavored vegetable oil, such as safflower. (Avoid olive oil because it has a lower smoke point.)