Ham Bone Soup Recipe (2024)

By Melissa Clark
- Total Time
- 1 hour 45 minutes
- Rating
- 5(1,923)
- Notes
- Read community notes
This hearty soup requires a good afternoon simmer, filling your house with the aromas of all things good and warming. The marrow imbues the broth with a silkiness and richness, and the kale is thrown in for color and health. You might want hot sauce, or not. Either way, a bowl of this is the kind of thing that cures what ails you.
Featured in: A Bare-Bones Soup Recipe
Learn: How to Cook Ham
Learn: How to Cook Beans
Learn: How to Make Soup
or to save this recipe.
Print Options
Include recipe photo
Advertisem*nt
Ingredients
Yield:6 to 8 servings
- 4strips bacon, thick cut, sliced into ½-inch pieces
- 3large carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2celery stalks, trimmed and sliced
- 1large onion, peeled and diced
- 3garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1ham bone 1¼ pounds, cut in half or in thirds ask your butcher to do this
- 1bay leaf
- 2½teaspoons salt, plus additional to taste
- ½head green cabbage, shredded about 8 cups
- 3cups cooked beans rinsed and drained if canned, such as cannellini, navy or pinto
- 1small bunch kale, ribs removed and leaves chopped into bite-size pieces 6 cups
- Black pepper, to taste
- Hot sauce or apple cider vinegar, to taste
Ingredient Substitution Guide
Nutritional analysis per serving (8 servings)
461 calories; 12 grams fat; 4 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 5 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 57 grams carbohydrates; 15 grams dietary fiber; 6 grams sugars; 34 grams protein; 658 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined plate.
Step
2
Add the carrots, celery and onion to the pot. Stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Drop in the ham bone and bay leaf. Cover with 8 cups water and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the cabbage and simmer 30 minutes. Add the beans and simmer 15 minutes. Stir in the kale and simmer until soft, but vibrantly green, about 15 minutes. Season with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt (or more to taste). Add lots of pepper and a dash of hot sauce or vinegar. Serve with crumbled bacon on top.
Ratings
5
out of 5
1,923
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Carole
I adapted this to use a left over cooked Ham Bone and pieces of ham.
Follow directions for first 5 ingredients. Then add ham bone ( no need to cut in half). Simmer 2 hours -- add water as needed to cover.
Then remove bone, add 4 cups chicken broth, and diced left over ham and then follow the rest of the recipe.
Lisa
I made the ham broth the day before I made the soup, in my slow cooker - whole hambone, 1 chopped onion, three or four stalks of celery and 4 chopped carrots with 2 liters of water and simmered on high for 5 hours. The bone split naturally into about five separate pieces, infusing the broth with gelatin.. I refrigerated the whole thing overnight which brought the fat to the top where it was easy to skim. I threw away the solids and then went about using it as the broth base for the soup.I
Melisa
I just use my ham bone whole instead of worrying about cutting it up. It seems to work just as well in my experience.
Suzanne M
Made this using dried beans, simmering them in water (I used a few cups over 8) and the ham bone for about an hour. Then proceeded with the recipe, but skipped the separate 20 minute simmer of the sauteed vegetables. Very nice recipe.
Mary
I make this often with whatever meat bits I have on hand and I leave out the bacon and cabbage. I throw in the onion peel to get a lovely golden brown color (remove before serving) to the liquid and use chopped dry hot peppers to taste. It is also delicious with chorizo or Portuguese sausage. Wonderful versatile and healthy!
SupaD
This soup was SO good, the best bean soup I've ever eaten. But I was sad, because I only cook ham maybe once or twice a year, so I can't have it more often. Well I just learned that Honeybaked Ham sells ham bones, so I'll be making this more often.
Clive
Please. Reduce. Reduce. Simmer. Add bacon hot sauce and vinegar. If you don't. You will miss out. Sooo good. Yummy.
SupaD
This. I used heirloom yellow eyed beans I bought on a trip home to Charleston. Oh. My. God. This was SO good. I worried that kale *and* cabbage would be overkill, but it was perfect. The tender cabbage gave an extra oomph of umami, while sturdy kale gave it wonderful contrast, both in color & texture. This recipe is going into permanent rotation in my kitchen, for ham bones after New Years & Easter. Oh yes. I almost panicked that I hadn't saved this on my Mac. Google saved the day.
Lauren
This is so simple, economical and delicious....but it’s gained an unflatulent, I mean unflattering, nickname of Fart Soup at our house. Gas aside, it’s wonderful made as is and then top with a spoonful of NYT’s chimichurri recipe and extra hot sauce. I also threw in some rosemary in one leftover rendition.
Deborah
I made a low salt version, simmered some chicken bones, and used the resulting stock instead of water, which added a boost to the flavor, so the tablespoon of salt was not missed all. The bacon and ham introduced enough. Brilliant recipe.
Ben Super
Next time I will reduce the cabbage. I would like it to be more soupy next time.
brushjl
I made this for a church group that is big on soups and this was a hit. I used ham hocks and of course cooked my own beans. I also used mustard greens instead of kale and it was great. all these soups are always improved by a night in the wonderbag, look it up.
Anne L.
I made this with turkey leftovers instead of the ham bone and it was delicious! Some apple cider vinegar at the end is important; it will make the soup sparkle in your mouth!
Lauren
Used all chicken stock (boxed, low sodium but no need to add extra salt), a huge, meaty ham bone and cooked gigondas I had in the freezer....really good.
Elisa
Great soup, only change I made was to simmer bone for 2 hours instead of 20 minutes.
Katie
It is ridiculous how delicious this soup is. I used leftover baked ham pieces instead of bacon.
Mary
I made this soup to cheer me up on Day 7 of a head cold. I only had red cabbage and it turned the soup a threatening brown/purple. But a glug of apple cider vinegar turned the soup to a charming pink. Tasty and pretty.
Julie Park
Used left over Christmas ham with bone. I did not cut the bone, so added extra chicken stock to cover due to its larger size. All else cooked same as recipe. An excellent soup!
allisonfoxhole
The vinegar and hot sauce are key to elevating the flavors. Otherwise this was bland to me.
Trent
This soup was outstanding, perfect way to use the bone from our Christmas ham. Took the advice of others and let the bone simmer with the carrots, celery, onion, and garlic for a couple of hours before adding the kale and cabbage. Used a whole cabbage and added it at the same time as the kale. Large chunks of ham came off the bone, took them out and chopped them up before putting back in. Served with sourdough bread. Splash of vinegar brightened it up. Simple and delicious, definitely a keeper!
2rottiesmom
This soup is fantastic. Tasting while cooking thinking what's everyone raving about. Oh my goodness when you ad the vinegar and hot sauce "WOW"! Keeper so deliciously different.
mdc
Followed Lisa’s comments/recommendations and it came out fantastic. I used leftover ham bone and pieces from a spiral ham - I did make sure to cut off the sweet end parts. Highly recommend!
Jeanette
Gorgeous! In step one I friend up pieces of leftover ham instead of bacon. I charred half a lemon alongside the aromatics and left it in the pot to simmer with the ham bone for about 30 min. I simmered the bone for much longer- probably about 2 hours- and the resulting broth was fabulous. This is a perfect use for a holiday ham!
Salbug
I chopped up bits of leftover ham instead of bacon, and used the hambone to make broth. I added pinto beans the potlikker that I had made a few days earlier. This is perfect rainy day soup!
Champ
I used two cans white beans, one can kidney, and half a cup dried red lentils to make up the difference. The lentils I put it before the simmer, I added the beans with the pureed vegetables. I left out the kale but will add next time.
sheila
Cooked ham bone 6hrs
Krista
This was spectacular - so good even my picky 4 year old loved it!!! She happily ate this 3 nights in a row, and asked if we could make it again soon! I managed to get a pork butt for 29 cents/lb, so I used the bone with a fair amount of meat left on it - and added some extra ham cut into cubes with the bacon. I did start the ham bone with bay leaf in the morning on the stove with some extra water, which gave a great depth of flavor. Added the celery leaves so they didn't go to waste. 10/10!
meinmunich
At a market I buy a ham bone from a deli stand just to make this. Kale was not to be found so I omitted but I suppose I could have used chard. My husband goes nuts over this soup.
Chase W.
Didn’t have bacon or kale, but had enough meat from the ham bone and enough cabbage to make it work. This was a solid recipe and I will definitely make it again!
Suz
Unbelievably good. Made exactly as it says but had a lot of ham so I added it all with some extra water and in turn added extra spices and 3 whole cans of cannelloni beans. I have made a ham and potato soup for years that my family loves and it’s unanimous this is my new go-to.
Private notes are only visible to you.