Ham Bone Soup Recipe (2024)

This soup was outstanding, perfect way to use the bone from our Christmas ham. Took the advice of others and let the bone simmer with the carrots, celery, onion, and garlic for a couple of hours before adding the kale and cabbage. Used a whole cabbage and added it at the same time as the kale. Large chunks of ham came off the bone, took them out and chopped them up before putting back in. Served with sourdough bread. Splash of vinegar brightened it up. Simple and delicious, definitely a keeper!