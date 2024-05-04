Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (2024)

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe - delicious, easy-to-make, cozy stew perfect for cold Fall and Winter days!
Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (1)

Last week has been really busy for me, where my job combined with the fact that we had friends visiting and staying with us for several days created such a shortage of time, that I am extremely grateful that there exist easy dinner recipes, such as this ground beef chili recipe with black beans.

While I was cooking all the time for our guests, starting at breakfast and ending with dinner, I unsurprisingly was able to capture none of the delicious recipes I made over the course of last week. Instead, I am presenting you with this simple bowl of beef chili and black beans, which is a perfect dish if you're tired and out of energy (which is how I feel this week) and want something simple, comforting and delicious. This chili recipe has a minimum of steps and zero complexity. Just throw ingredients in one pot, let it simmer, occasionally stirring, and you end up with a pure deliciousness.

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (2)

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (3)

4.78 from 77 votes

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe

Easy recipe: ground beef chili recipe with black beans. Perfect for cold Fall and Winter days.

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins

Course Main Course

Cuisine American

Servings 8 people

Calories per serving 320 kcal

Author: Julia

Ingredients

Black Bean Beef Chili Ingredients:

Toppings:

Instructions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet, add ground beef and cook until browned and all juices came out on medium heat covered – about 10-15 minutes. Drain from grease and juices.

  • In a large pan, heat olive oil on medium heat, add onions and garlic, cook for about 3 minutes, add carrot and continue cooking for 2 more minutes, stirring.

  • Add cumin, paprika, chili powder, Italian seasoning to the onion mixture and continue cooking, stirring, to mix everything well. Add cooked and drained ground beef from step 1.

  • Add canned tomatoes with juices, slicing tomatoes into small chunks before adding. Add beef broth. Bring mixture to boil and cook covered on low heat, simmering, for 1 hour.

  • After 1 hour, add black beans, salt and continue cooking for 20 more minutes, covered.

  • To serve, top with grated cheddar cheese, chopped green onions and sour cream.

Nutrition

Nutrition Information

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

320

% Daily Value*

Fat

18

g

28

%

Saturated Fat

7

g

44

%

Sodium

377

mg

16

%

Potassium

715

mg

20

%

Carbohydrates

22

g

7

%

Fiber

7

g

29

%

Sugar

3

g

3

%

Protein

17

g

34

%

Vitamin A

2840

IU

57

%

Vitamin C

11.9

mg

14

%

Iron

4.9

mg

27

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Nutrition Disclaimer:

The nutritional information on this website is only an estimate and is provided for convenience and as a courtesy only. The accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe on this site is not guaranteed. It should not be used as a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.

Tried this recipe?Be sure to leave a comment and provide a Star Rating below - I love your feedback and try to respond to every comment!

  1. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (4)Fee Pee Ansher

    I made this yesterday. I did have to add extra liquid to thin it out a little bit after adding the can of black beans. I did not have Italian seasoning on hand, Used Herbes de Provence instead. The flavors were delicious and spot on. Will definitely make it again.

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (5)Julia

      So glad you tried this recipe and loved it! Thank you very much for your thoughtful feedback! ❤️❤️

      Reply

  2. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (6)Linda

    A favorite!

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (7)Julia

      So glad! 🙂

      Reply

  3. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (8)Wendy

    Do you need to drain the black beans before adding to the chili?

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (9)Julia

      Wendy, I would drain the beans!

      Reply

  4. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (10)dorothy moseley

    It was great and easy recipe to follow

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (11)Julia

      Dorothy, thank you for your feedback!

      Reply

  5. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (12)Bonnie Rionda

    This black bean chili was delicious! Even better a few days later as leftovers.

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (13)Julia

      Bonnie, I am so glad you enjoyed this. Thank you for the 5-star review! 🙂

      Reply

  6. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (14)Steve

    Chili was great but why 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1 tablespoon cumin in ingredients ?

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (15)Julia

      Steve - glad you liked it! That's how much I used: 1 tablespoon + 1/2 teaspoon of cumin.

      Reply

  7. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (16)Tara

    Wow, I made this with no variation and I have to say. This is the best I've ever made. Delicious

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (17)Julia

      Tara, I am so glad you loved this recipe. Thank you for the 5-star review! 🙂

      Reply

  8. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (18)Marlene A.

    I have black beans, red beans, and Pinto beans. Is it okay to mix beans in this chili recipe?

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (19)Julia

      Marlene, yes, I would use any kind of cooked beans you have available.

      Reply

  9. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (20)Heidi

    This was an EASY and DELICIOUS meal! We had family over to watch a game on TV and it was a Winner for everyone there!! The leftovers were even better two days later for lunch!

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (21)Julia

      Heidi, thank you for this glowing review! 🙂 I really appreciate it! So glad the leftovers were even better! 🙂

      Reply

  10. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (22)Michelle

    if you don't have beef broth, can you chicken broth?

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (23)Julia

      Michelle, yes, you can use chicken broth or vegetable broth instead.

      Reply

      • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (24)Glenn

        Seems like a lot of spice and seasoning for 1 lb of meat

        Reply

        • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (25)Julia

          Glenn, there are also 28 oz whole plum tomatoes (canned), 15 oz black beans, carrots, 1 cup of beef broth in addition to 1 lb of unseasoned ground beef. A lot of ingredients that need flavor!

          Reply

  11. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (26)Laurie

    Can you substitute chicken for beef?

    Reply

    • Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (27)Julia

      Laurie, yes, chicken would be great here!

      Reply

  12. Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (28)amy cutting

    Great recipe! I didn’t even have to cook it as long and it camped out great. Thank you!

    Reply

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (2024)
