Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe (2024)

Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe - delicious, easy-to-make, cozy stew perfect for cold Fall and Winter days!
Last week has been really busy for me, where my job combined with the fact that we had friends visiting and staying with us for several days created such a shortage of time, that I am extremely grateful that there exist easy dinner recipes, such as this ground beef chili recipe with black beans.
While I was cooking all the time for our guests, starting at breakfast and ending with dinner, I unsurprisingly was able to capture none of the delicious recipes I made over the course of last week. Instead, I am presenting you with this simple bowl of beef chili and black beans, which is a perfect dish if you're tired and out of energy (which is how I feel this week) and want something simple, comforting and delicious. This chili recipe has a minimum of steps and zero complexity. Just throw ingredients in one pot, let it simmer, occasionally stirring, and you end up with a pure deliciousness.
4.78 from 77 votes
Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe
Easy recipe: ground beef chili recipe with black beans. Perfect for cold Fall and Winter days.
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
Servings 8 people
Calories per serving 320 kcal
Author: Julia
Ingredients
Black Bean Beef Chili Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion , chopped
- 5 garlic cloves , chopped
- 1 carrot , chopped
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 3 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 28 oz whole plum tomatoes , from the can
- 1 cup beef broth
- 15 oz black beans , from the can
- salt to taste
Toppings:
- ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup green onions
- ¼ cup sour cream
Instructions
Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet, add ground beef and cook until browned and all juices came out on medium heat covered – about 10-15 minutes. Drain from grease and juices.
In a large pan, heat olive oil on medium heat, add onions and garlic, cook for about 3 minutes, add carrot and continue cooking for 2 more minutes, stirring.
Add cumin, paprika, chili powder, Italian seasoning to the onion mixture and continue cooking, stirring, to mix everything well. Add cooked and drained ground beef from step 1.
Add canned tomatoes with juices, slicing tomatoes into small chunks before adding. Add beef broth. Bring mixture to boil and cook covered on low heat, simmering, for 1 hour.
After 1 hour, add black beans, salt and continue cooking for 20 more minutes, covered.
To serve, top with grated cheddar cheese, chopped green onions and sour cream.
Nutrition
Nutrition Information
Black Bean Beef Chili Recipe
Amount per Serving
Calories
320
% Daily Value*
Fat
18
g
28
%
Saturated Fat
7
g
44
%
Cholesterol
47
mg
Sodium
377
mg
16
%
Potassium
715
mg
20
%
Carbohydrates
22
g
7
%
Fiber
7
g
29
%
Sugar
3
g
3
%
Protein
17
g
34
%
Vitamin A
2840
IU
57
%
Vitamin C
11.9
mg
14
%
Calcium
131
mg
Iron
4.9
mg
27
%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Nutrition Disclaimer:
The nutritional information on this website is only an estimate and is provided for convenience and as a courtesy only. The accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe on this site is not guaranteed. It should not be used as a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Comments
Fee Pee Ansher
I made this yesterday. I did have to add extra liquid to thin it out a little bit after adding the can of black beans. I did not have Italian seasoning on hand, Used Herbes de Provence instead. The flavors were delicious and spot on. Will definitely make it again.
Julia
So glad you tried this recipe and loved it! Thank you very much for your thoughtful feedback! ❤️❤️
Linda
A favorite!
Julia
So glad! 🙂
Wendy
Do you need to drain the black beans before adding to the chili?
Julia
Wendy, I would drain the beans!
dorothy moseley
It was great and easy recipe to follow
Julia
Dorothy, thank you for your feedback!
Bonnie Rionda
This black bean chili was delicious! Even better a few days later as leftovers.
Julia
Bonnie, I am so glad you enjoyed this. Thank you for the 5-star review! 🙂
Steve
Chili was great but why 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1 tablespoon cumin in ingredients ?
Julia
Steve - glad you liked it! That's how much I used: 1 tablespoon + 1/2 teaspoon of cumin.
Tara
Wow, I made this with no variation and I have to say. This is the best I've ever made. Delicious
Julia
Tara, I am so glad you loved this recipe. Thank you for the 5-star review! 🙂
Marlene A.
I have black beans, red beans, and Pinto beans. Is it okay to mix beans in this chili recipe?
Julia
Marlene, yes, I would use any kind of cooked beans you have available.
Heidi
This was an EASY and DELICIOUS meal! We had family over to watch a game on TV and it was a Winner for everyone there!! The leftovers were even better two days later for lunch!
Julia
Heidi, thank you for this glowing review! 🙂 I really appreciate it! So glad the leftovers were even better! 🙂
Michelle
if you don't have beef broth, can you chicken broth?
Julia
Michelle, yes, you can use chicken broth or vegetable broth instead.
Glenn
Seems like a lot of spice and seasoning for 1 lb of meat
Julia
Glenn, there are also 28 oz whole plum tomatoes (canned), 15 oz black beans, carrots, 1 cup of beef broth in addition to 1 lb of unseasoned ground beef. A lot of ingredients that need flavor!
Laurie
Can you substitute chicken for beef?
Julia
Laurie, yes, chicken would be great here!
amy cutting
Great recipe! I didn’t even have to cook it as long and it camped out great. Thank you!
« Older Comments