Versatile veggie chilli | Jamie Oliver chilli recipes (2024)

EASY SWAPS:

Use butternut squash or regular potatoes instead of sweet potatoes. No onions? Try using a leek or a few spring onions. I’ve used cayenne pepper here, but paprika would be equally delicious. Also, you can use fresh basil in place of coriander, or leave the herbs out altogether.

FLAVOUR BOOST:

A fresh tomato salsa or a sprinkling of chopped nuts would finish this dish off nicely.

HANDY HINT:

Double or triple this recipe if you’ve got the ingredients, portion it up, and freeze for future meals. Just remember – if you’re batch cooking, let food cool thoroughly before freezing – break it down into portions so it cools quicker, and get it into the freezer within 2 hours. And make sure everything is well wrapped, and labelled for future reference so you’re not playing freezer roulette! Simply thaw in the fridge before use, and use within 48 hours. If you’ve frozen cooked food, don’t freeze it again after reheating it.