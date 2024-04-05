Turkey con chilli | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

Tap For Method See Also Versatile veggie chilli | Jamie Oliver chilli recipes Ingredients 2 red onions

1 carrot

1 leek

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 fresh red chilli

1 fresh green chilli

olive oil

1 bunch of fresh coriander , (30g)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 heaped teaspoon smoked paprika

1 heaped teaspoon runny honey , optional

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar , optional

600 g leftover turkey

3 x 400 g tins of quality plum tomatoes

1 x 400 g tin of butter beans or chickpeas

2 limes

soured cream , to serve

Guacamole

2 ripe avocados

2 ripe tomatoes

¼ of a red onion

½ a clove of garlic

1 fresh green chilli

1 bunch of fresh coriander , (30g)

1 lime

