Turkey con chilli | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

Turkey con chilli
With fresh, zingy homemade guacamole
- Gluten-freegf
With fresh, zingy homemade guacamole
- Gluten-freegf
“No one will recognise leftover turkey once it's jazzed up in this spicy chilli with attitude ”
Serves 6
Cooks In2 hours 35 minutes
DifficultySuper easy
Jamie's Family ChristmasTurkeyChristmasDinner PartyThanksgivingMexican
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 452 23%
-
Fat 19g 27%
-
Saturates 4.1g 21%
-
Sugars 17.5g 19%
-
Salt 0.96g 16%
-
Protein 41.4g 83%
-
Carbs 30.2g 12%
-
Fibre 9.1g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Recipe From
Jamie's Family Christmas
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 2 red onions
- 1 carrot
- 1 leek
- 1 red pepper
- 1 yellow pepper
- 1 fresh red chilli
- 1 fresh green chilli
- olive oil
- 1 bunch of fresh coriander , (30g)
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 heaped teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 heaped teaspoon runny honey , optional
- 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar , optional
- 600 g leftover turkey
- 3 x 400 g tins of quality plum tomatoes
- 1 x 400 g tin of butter beans or chickpeas
- 2 limes
- soured cream , to serve
- Guacamole
- 2 ripe avocados
- 2 ripe tomatoes
- ¼ of a red onion
- ½ a clove of garlic
- 1 fresh green chilli
- 1 bunch of fresh coriander , (30g)
- 1 lime
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

Recipe From

Jamie's Family Christmas
Recipe From
Jamie's Family Christmas
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- For this recipe, you will need 600 g turkey, leftover, shredded.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
- Peel and roughly chop the onions and carrot, and trim and roughly chop the leek. Deseed and roughly chop the peppers, and deseed and finely chop the chillies.
- Heat a few lugs of olive oil in a large casserole-type pan on a medium heat. Add the onions, carrot, leek, peppers and chillies, and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes.
- Pick the coriander leaves (save these for later) and finely chop the stalks.
- Add the coriander stalks, cumin and paprika to the pan, and cook for another 10 minutes or so, stirring frequently until soft and delicious. Sometimes I like to add some honey and white wine vinegar at this point and let it cook for a couple of minutes. I find this adds a wonderful sheen and enhances the natural sweetness of the vegetables.
- While that’s happening, shred the turkey meat off your carcass and roughly chop it. Add a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper to the pan of vegetables, then add the turkey and take the pan off the heat.
- Scrunch in the tomatoes, drain and add the chickpeas or butter beans and stir everything together. Pop it in the hot oven to blip away for 2 hours. Check on it after an hour, and add a splash of water if it looks a bit dry.
- While that’s cooking, make your guacamole. Peel and destone the avocados and put one of them in a food processor. Halve the tomatoes, peel the onion and garlic, and deseed the chilli, and add it all to the food processor with the coriander and blitz.
- Use a fork to mash the other avocado in a bowl so it’s nice and chunky. Taste the mixture in the food processor and add salt and squeezes of lime juice until the taste is just right for you. Whiz up one more time, then tip into the bowl with your chunky avocado and mix together.
- Take the chilli out of the oven and scrape all the gnarly bits from the edge of the pan back into the chilli for added flavour. Squeeze in some lime juice, and stir through most of the reserved coriander leaves.
- Have a taste to check the seasoning, then serve with steamed basmati rice or tortillas, and a good dollop of soured cream and guacamole on top. Scatter over your remaining coriander leaves and some finely sliced fresh chilli if you fancy, then get everyone to tuck in!
Recipe From
Jamie's Family Christmas
