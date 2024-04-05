Swedish Meatball Recipe (2024)

by Stephanie on September 5, 2022 (Updated March 11, 2024)406*This post may contain affiliate links. Read more »

These juicy and flavorful Swedish Meatballs are smothered in a savory gravy cream sauce and are perfect over noodles or mashed potatoes. This is like no other recipe you’ve ever tried!

Swedish Meatballs

I’ll just go ahead and say it: I do believe that these Swedish Meatballs are quite possibly the best of the best!

These are not an IKEA replica, (I’ve actually never been to IKEA! 🤯) and I can’t say that I’ve been to Sweden either, but they areamazing, and include some standout ingredients that we’ve come to know and love in America when it comes to this particular dish.

The meatballs themselves are made with a combination of ground beef and pork, along with a touch of allspice and nutmeg. Onions and garlic add flavor and texture, and milk, egg, and breadcrumbs act as a binder. Finally, Parmesan cheese is a little “Cozy” touch that adds a subtle pop of flavor.

The sauce itself is an amazing combination of beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, and sour cream. My secret ingredient? Chicken Bouillon.It adds the best depth of flavor and contrasts perfectly with the beef broth.

How to Make It

See recipe card below this post for ingredient quantities and full instructions.

Combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, egg, milk, onions, garlic, salt, oregano, allspice, nutmeg, and pepper. Gently incorporate the meat until evenly combined.

Roll into 1+ 1/2 inch meatballs and chill for 15 minutes, (or overnight). Brown in batches and set aside.

Melt butter in the same skillet and whisk in flour. Add the sauce mixture (beef broth, chicken bouillon, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, and parsley), in small splashes, stirring continuously. Add the sour cream to a medium bowl along with some of the sauce, and stir until combined. Stir it into the skillet.

Add the meatballs back and spoon the sauce on top. Cover partially, and simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until cooked through. Serve over mashed potatoes or egg noodles!

Using Frozen Meatballs

Frozen meatballs can be used in a pinch, just note that the allspice and nutmeg seasonings are what give the meatballs themselves that traditional Swedish meatball flavor, consider adding 1/4 tsp. of each to the sauce itself instead.

Make Ahead Method

Roll out the meatballs, cover, and refrigerate for up to 2 days prior to serving, then follow recipe as outlined.

prior to serving, then follow recipe as outlined. You can alsoflash freeze the uncooked meatballs on a tray for 1 hour. Transfer them to a freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then follow recipe as outlined.

Pro Tips The chicken bouillon in the sauce adds depth of flavor and contrasts nicely with the beef broth. Beef bouillon can be used instead if needed.

and contrasts nicely with the beef broth. Beef bouillon can be used instead if needed. Use full-fat sour cream to ensure that it doesn’t curdle.

to ensure that it doesn’t curdle. Heavy cream can be used instead of sour cream if preferred.

if preferred. Any combination of ground beef, pork, and veal can be used in this recipe.

can be used in this recipe. 1 + 1/4 lbs. of meat is perfect for fitting in a 12-inch, high-walled skillet.

Storage

Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

or Leftovers freeze fairly well, let them thaw prior to reheating.

Reheat in a makeshift double boiler for best results. Refrain from reheating over heat that is too high, as the sauce can break.

