The best Xbox VPNs in 2024 (2024)

You might already know that virtual private networks (VPNs) can be used on your PC, smartphone, and tablet—but they're also compatible with your Xbox. So, if you want to check out streaming content from around the world and hop into games with international friends, you'll need a reliable service.

VPNs route your traffic through a secure tunnel, where your data is encrypted and made unreadable to any would-be snoopers. That means your ISP, government, and cybercriminals can't keep tabs on your browsing habits—and sore losers won't be able to target you with DDoS attacks. Oh, and because VPNs give you a new IP address, you'll be able to fool the sites you visit into thinking you're somewhere else in the world, and access that location's streaming content. Handy, right?

There are a lot of VPNs available to choose from, however, and they're not all worth your hard-earned cash. I've leveraged my years in the cybersecurity world to curate this list of the best VPNs for your Xbox, based on their speed, unblocking power, and, of course, that all-important price tag.

The three best VPNs in 2024

In a rush? No worries. Here are my top 3 Xbox VPN picks:

1. ExpressVPN: The absolute best VPN option for most people

ExpressVPN is our top pick for any Xbox user looking to get set up with a VPN. Its balance of speed, reliability, ease-of-use, and customer service make it a great option for most people. View Deal

2. Surfshark VPN: The best cheap VPN out there

With Surfshark there is no limit to how many devices you can connect at the same time which is great if you have a ton of tech. It's one of the more affordable options, so give it a shot today! View Deal

3. NordVPN: The most well-known VPN for security

You've probably heard of NordVPN. It's been around a long time and has been one of the most popular options for a while, offering a high-quality experience for not a lot of cash. View Deal

What are the best Xbox VPN services in 2024

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've taken a close look at today's top VPNs, comparing their raft of features, performance, and prices. I'll also discuss everything I liked about each service—and any issues you'll want to be aware of before subscribing.

1. ExpressVPN

The best VPN service for Xbox users (and everyone else)

Compatible with: Xbox, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

ExpressVPN tops most lists, and for very good reason — it's one of the best, most reliable, and speediest offerings currently available.

Based in the British Virgin Islands, it serves up a huge number of global servers - 3,000 across 94 different countries, to be exact - while automatically connecting to the best available one, for optimum speed and performance.

If you use your Xbox as a living room PC for web browsing and media, you'll be pleased to hear that ExpressVPN will unblock the likes of Facebook, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Twitter, Spotify, and much more.

Beyond content unlocking, you can also feel reassured that your activity is safe and secure, thanks to 256-bit encryption, a no-log policy, zero-knowledge DNS, and a kill switch for any dropped connections.

While there isn't a dedicated app available for consoles like the Xbox, you can easily take advantage of the company's MediaStreamer services, or install its settings directly onto your router. The latter will enable all devices on your home network to take advantage of it, which is an added bonus.

The availability of 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money-back guarantee are the icing on an already tasty cake. Sure, it's one of the most expensive options around, but you get what you pay for.

ExpressVPN

This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. View Deal

2. Surfshark

Best Xbox VPN for the money

Compatible with: Xbox, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 1,700+ | Server Locations: 100+ in 63 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Despite its affordability, Surfshark has plenty of servers, with over 1,700 located across 100 locations worldwide. This provides fast, solid speeds, in a package that offers a private DNS, won't track your online activity, and is P2P friendly — the latter being ideal for regular file-sharers and torrent users.

Incredibly at this price point, there's no restriction on the number of devices you can use with the service, so you'll never be left wanting for more. Beyond this generosity, you also have access to most of the security features you'll ever need, including protection against malware, annoying ads, and web trackers, alongside a kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, and secure protocols including IKEv2/IPsec and OpenVPN.

There's even a useful camouflage mode that will stop your ISP from even knowing you're using a VPN service. With 24/7 support and a low monthly price, this is a great choice for most people, apart from advanced users who want to tinker around with a larger choice of settings.

Surfshark VPN

You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. View Deal

3. NordVPN

Best for a polished experience

Compatible with: Xbox, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 5,400+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 59 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

NordVPN is probably the most recognizable name on this list, due to its immense YouTube ad campaign, and it's also one of the most solid options to boot.

Standout features include its 5,000+ worldwide servers, which provide fast speeds and solid performance. As with other VPNs on this list, installation can be set up directly via your router, or connection sharing, and all of the key services are supported.

One of NordVPNs standout features is its Double VPN service, which sneakily sends your internet traffic through two VPN servers, offering an extra layer of privacy and anonymity. Other features include a malware and ad blocker, 2,048-bit encryption, a kill switch, browser extensions, DNS leak protection, and a no-log policy.

A 30-day money back guarantee, coupled with 24/7 live online support roundoff Nord VPN's feature list rather nicely. Be sure to check out our full NordVPN review now!

It's also worth noting that back in 2018 one of the company's servers was compromised. After investigating it, and the confirmation from Nord, it was understood that it was a single server with limited information being obtained.

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. View Deal

4. CyberGhost

Best Windows 10 VPN for flexibility

Compatible with: Xbox, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,700+ | Server Locations: 111 in 89 countries | Trial Period: 45 days

One of CyberGhost's biggest selling points is its huge collection of servers - more than 6,200 - spread across more than 110 locations and 89 countries, for true global coverage and solid speeds.

The support for the usual services are all present and accounted for, including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and more, all of which are further bolstered by 256-bit encryption, DNS and IP leak encryption, a kill switch, a large selection of protocols, a no-logs policy, and more.

A total of seven devices can be supported at once, all of which can enjoy unlimited bandwidth, fast speeds, 24/7 support, and a very generous 45-day money-back guarantee. Connection methods include connecting your Xbox via connecting sharing, or our personal recommendation - installing CyberGhost directly on your router.

The 18-month plan significantly lowers the monthly cost, which is ideal for regular users. Check out our full CyberGhost VPN review for all the details.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost makes using a VPN easy by helping you choose the best server to use for certain tasks, and it generally offers some of the best pricing around as well. View Deal

5. VPN Unlimited

Best Xbox VPN for privacy lovers

Compatible with: Xbox, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 500+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 50+ countries | Trial Period: 7-day trial, 30-day money-back guarantee

VPN Unlimited is one of the best Xbox VPN options for those who value their online privacy and security while watching content or gaming.

The service's main top-drawer feature is its DNS firewall, which can cleverly identify and deal with multiple cyber threats automatically. While its collection of 500 global servers isn't as high as some rivals, it still unlocks all the main services you're likely to use. There's a very generous number of overall devices — ten in total — supported on its plan, which is more than most people will ever need.

Your Xbox can use the service directly via installation on your router, or connection sharing. If you've never done either before, then fear not, as there are clear instructions available online, alongside live chat support if you get stuck.

A 36-month plan drives down the monthly cost considerably, or you can fork out for a lifetime membership from $160 if you're not afraid of commitment.

VPN Unlimited

VPN Unlimited is one of the only larger players in the space that offers a legit lifetime license on top of monthly and annual plans. It's a great option to consider if you know it's the right option for you. View Deal

How to choose an Xbox VPN

For gaming use cases, you might have slightly different concerns than you might for VPN usage on your PC. Not all VPN services work on Xbox, so the first thing you need to look for is the console being listed among other compatible devices. Fortunately, all of the VPNs on this list fit the bill.

Getting set up with a VPN on your Xbox requires a little more tinkering than simply downloading an app, so a provider with easy-to-follow instructions is preferable. A service that offers 24/7 live chat is also super beneficial if you're struggling.

Price is a key consideration for a lot of people, too. Many reputable options are available for just a few bucks a month with the best deals usually being found with a longer-term plan. You can make the most of free trials and money-back guarantees to ensure your VPN is right for you before committing, too. For added value, get a VPN that works on multiple devices in addition to your console so you can get more for your money.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.