Blueberry Baked Oatmeal Recipe (2024)

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal is an easy, healthy breakfast you can prep the night before. Perfect for a stress-free weekday breakfast!

We love oatmeal around here – in baked oatmeal, in overnight oats, in breakfast cookies… I have a few versions of baked oatmeal here on the blog that are super delicious already, but a blueberry one was definitely missing!

This works great with both fresh or frozen blueberries, so it’s a wonderful make ahead breakfast all year round. You can even switch up the berries if you’re feeling adventurous – raspberry is a firm favorite over here, too!

You can prep this the night before for an easy morning, but if you want to bake it right away, I’ve included some instructions below.

Ingredients in baked oatmeal

Here is a visual overview of the ingredients in the recipe. Scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post for quantities!

Ingredient notes

Steps to make baked oatmeal

Steps to make baked oatmeal with blueberries:

1) Combine all ingredients except for the blueberries in a large bowl.

2) Spread half in a lightly greased casserole dish and sprinkle with ¾ of the blueberries.

3) Cover with the remaining oat mixture, then

4) sprinkle with remaining blueberries and more walnuts if desired.

5) Chill covered in the fridge overnight, then bake in the morning.

Recipe tips

No grey oatmeal: I usually don’t stir the blueberries into the oats, but but sprinkle them on top, to keep the oatmeal from turning all weirdly grey.

I usually don’t stir the blueberries into the oats, but but sprinkle them on top, to keep the oatmeal from turning all weirdly grey. Bake without soaking overnight: Make sure to use quick-cooking oats, let the assembled oats sit on the counter for 10 minutes while you preheat the oven, and live with the fact that it’s a little less cake-like ?

Serving suggestions

Some of my family members prefer theirs in a bowl with milk and use a spoon to eat their oatmeal.

Others like it cake-style, with a few spoonfuls of Greek yogurt and a fork. And one particular tiny person might like it best cold, slathered with peanut butter ?

I let them do whatever they want, as long as they get their own stuff and put it back again after breakfast, ha!

Printable recipe

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal You can prep this easy baked oatmeal recipe the night before for an easy morning, but if you want to bake it right away, I've included some instructions in the notes section below.

▢ Mixing Bowl

▢ 7×11 Baking Dish Ingredients ▢ 2 cups old fashioned oats

▢ ¾ cup milk

▢ 1 cup unsweetened applesauce

▢ ¼ cup chopped walnuts

▢ 2 large eggs see notes for substitute

▢ ¼ cup maple syrup OR brown sugar

▢ 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

▢ ½ teaspoon baking powder

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 cups blueberries fresh and frozen both work Instructions Mix the ingredients: Add the oats, milk, applesauce, walnuts, eggs, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Mix well.

Layer in a casserole dish: Lightly grease a 7×11 inch rectangular baking dish. Spread half the oat mixture in the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle with about ¾ of the blueberries. Top with the remaining oat mixture, carefully smoothing the top. Sprinkle on the remaining blueberries. You can also sprinkle on some extra walnuts if you like!

Chill the dish: Cover the casserole dish and chill in the refrigerator overnight (see notes for instructions to bake right away)

Mix the ingredients: Add the oats, milk, applesauce, walnuts, eggs, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder and salt to a large bowl. Mix well.

Layer in a casserole dish: Lightly grease a 7×11 inch rectangular baking dish. Spread half the oat mixture in the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle with about ¾ of the blueberries. Top with the remaining oat mixture, carefully smoothing the top. Sprinkle on the remaining blueberries. You can also sprinkle on some extra walnuts if you like!

Chill the dish: Cover the casserole dish and chill in the refrigerator overnight (see notes for instructions to bake right away)

Bake the dish: The next morning, remove the dish from the fridge. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake until set and golden on top, about 30-35 minutes. Rest for 5 minutes on a rack on the counter, then slice and serve warm.

Notes Ingredient Notes: Eggs: Instead of whole eggs, you can also use 3 large egg whites. I have never tried making a vegan version without eggs, so I can't recommend any substitutions here. Sweetener: Use a Stevia blend to sweeten the oatmeal if you want to make it sugar-free. Baking Tips: No grey oatmeal: I usually don't stir the blueberries into the oats, but but sprinkle them on top, to keep the oatmeal from turning all weirdly grey. Bake without overnight chill Easy: Make sure to use quick-cooking oats, let the assembled oats sit on the counter for 10 minutes while you preheat the oven, and live with the fact that it's a little less cake-like ?

Large step by step photos

I just use a large bowl, measure out all my ingredients, dump them in the bowl and stir with a wooden spoon until they’re combined. Well, that’s pretty much the recipe ?

I’m using a 7×11 rectangular baking dish. You could also do individual muffin cups! I prefer layering my baked oatmeal vs stirring the blueberries into the whole mix. This a) helps prevent blueberries sticking to the bottom of the baking dish like glue and b) doesn’t turn your baked oatmeal a ghastly grey color.

First, I spread half the oat mix in the bottom of the baking dish. It’s smart to just lightly grease the dish, but I often forget.Then I layer on most of the blueberries.

THEN I add the rest of the oat mixture…

… and scatter with a few remaining blueberries and some extra chopped walnuts for pretty looks. This is not necessary, but it does look nice.

This is what it looks like after an overnight rest IN THE REFRIGERATOR:

Then you just pop it in the oven and pat yourself on the back for being so organized ?

Recipe first published in 2018. Republished in July 2020 to make it more helpful.