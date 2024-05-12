Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak Recipe ( With Mushroom Gravy) - Chefjar (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This juicy Bobby Flay Salisbury steak is an American comfort food staple that’s easy to make from scratch. Juicy beef patties are smothered in a flavorful mushroom gravy. Perfect inexpensive dinner that the whole family will enjoy!

Serve it with garlic butter Mashed Potatoes or Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuits. Yum!!

Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak

American celebrity chef, Bobby Flay is known for his Southwestern dishes like fried chicken, burgers, chicken wings and his Salisbury steak.

This Bobby Flay’s steak with a twist will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. Easy to make, flavorful and so delicious!

Why is it called Salisbury steak

Dr. James Salisbury, an American physician who promoted meat-centered diet, invented Salisbury steak to tackle illness among war troops in 1888.

He strongly believed that a diet rich in lean beefsteak and coffee was the right cure. And he recommended to eat Salisbury steak three times a day to see a positive effect on health.

The dish is made with ground beef shaped into oval patties and a flavorful gravy.

Salisbury Steak vs Hamburger Steak

Hamburger steak usually contains only ground meat, salt and pepper. It is commonly served with a bun or bread.

usually contains only ground meat, salt and pepper. It is commonly served with a bun or bread. Salisbury steak has more fillers like breadcrumbs, onion and eggs (as a binder). You can serve it with mashed potatoes or a side of veggies to make a meal.

What are the Ingredients in Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak

Ground Beef : This is the key ingredient in Salisbury steak. We recommend to use 80-90% lean beef, it is full of flavor and not too greasy.

: This is the key ingredient in Salisbury steak. We recommend to use 80-90% lean beef, it is full of flavor and not too greasy. Onion and garlic : We like to sauté onion and garlic before adding to meat for a milder texture. You can skip this step.

: We like to sauté onion and garlic before adding to meat for a milder texture. You can skip this step. Panko breadcrumbs : We highly recommend to use panko breadcrumbs as they don’t make steaks dry. If you can’t get them or don’t have on hand, use regular bread crumbs.

: We highly recommend to use panko breadcrumbs as they don’t make steaks dry. If you can’t get them or don’t have on hand, use regular bread crumbs. Egg : It helps to bind the ground beef and other ingredients together. It also adds moisture and can help keep the Salisbury steaks tender.

: It helps to bind the ground beef and other ingredients together. It also adds moisture and can help keep the Salisbury steaks tender. Tomato sauce : We prefer to use marinara sauce instead of milk. It adds not only flavor but also moisture.

: We prefer to use marinara sauce instead of milk. It adds not only flavor but also moisture. Mustard : Yellow mustard works best.

: Yellow mustard works best. Worcestershire sauce : It helps to tenderize the meat, because it contains vinegar and adds amazing savory flavors.

: It helps to tenderize the meat, because it contains vinegar and adds amazing savory flavors. Dried oregano : It has a slightly bitter and pungent taste, which complements the savory flavor of the beef.

: It has a slightly bitter and pungent taste, which complements the savory flavor of the beef. Salt and pepper

How to make Bobby Flay Salisbury steak

Sauté onion and garlic; allow to cool down for 2-3 minutes. This is an optional step, but sautéing gives a subtle texture. If your kids are picky eaters, we recommend to do it.

onion and garlic; allow to cool down for 2-3 minutes. This is an optional step, but sautéing gives a subtle texture. If your kids are picky eaters, we recommend to do it. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Make sure not to over mix the mixture because the steaks will be tough. Form 4-5 patties.

all the ingredients in a large bowl. Make sure not to over mix the mixture because the steaks will be tough. Form 4-5 patties. Sear the steaks in batches over medium heat, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate. Keep aside.

the steaks in batches over medium heat, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate. Keep aside. Make the gravy . Sauté onion in the same skillet for 5 minutes or until nicely browned. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until golden brown.

. Sauté onion in the same skillet for 5 minutes or until nicely browned. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until golden brown. Return the steaks back to the skillet. Pour the beef stock and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low medium and cook for 15 minutes.

back to the skillet. Pour the beef stock and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low medium and cook for 15 minutes. Mix corn-starch with water or beef stock. Add into the skillet and cook further for 5 minutes or until the gravy thickens. Adjust the salt and pepper to your liking. The steaks are done when the internal temperature is 160°F (71°C).

How to Thicken the Gravy

The easiest way to thicken the gravy is to add corn-starch. The recipe calls for 3 tablespoons of corn starch + ¼ cup water. We like to use extra beef stock instead of water as it doesn’t change the flavor of the gravy.

Another great option is to use roux (butter+flour). Sauté mushrooms and onion. Then, add 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet add 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour and whisk continuously until combined. Add the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Return the beef patties back to the skillet, cover and cook for 15 minutes.

How to make it ahead

You can shape the beef mixture into the patties and refrigerate overnight. Alternatively you can freeze them in a freezer bag for 3-4 months. Thaw them in the fridge overnight before cooking.

How to Store

If you are lucky to have leftovers, put in an airtight container and refrigerate for 3-4 days or freeze for 3-4 months.

Salisbury Steak Sides

Mashed Potatoes : Garlic butter mashed potatoes are our go-to side for Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy.

: are our go-to side for Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy. Roasted veggies : Another great option is to serve it with Roasted Asparagus or Roasted Cauliflower for a lighter meal.

: Another great option is to serve it with or for a lighter meal. Jasmine Rice : While you are making Salisbury steak, throw some rice in a rice cooker or instant pot. You will get a fluffy bowl of rice in less than 5 minutes.

: While you are making Salisbury steak, throw some rice in a rice cooker or instant pot. You will get a fluffy bowl of rice in less than 5 minutes. Salad: Try it with Quinoa Salad with Feta Cheese or Fattoush Salad with crunchy pita bread chips. Yummy!

If you make this recipebe sure to leave a comment or give this recipe a rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐! I will be happy to hear from you!

