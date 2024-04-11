Healthy Gordon Ramsay Chili Con Carne Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Nandinii Todi/ Published on February 22, 2023 / Last updated on December 29, 2023

Gordon Ramsay chili con carne has all the Mexican flavors and the dish stays true to its roots.

Minced beef and tomatoes are the heart of this colorful dish by Gordon Ramsay. The dish can be a great topping for nachos and a great filling for tacos.

To make Gordon Ramsay chili con carne, brown the beef in a pan. Heat oil in another pan and cook onion, garlic, thyme, and chili in it. Then, add spices, cooked beef, and tomatoes, and cook them.

When they are cooked, add stock, puree, a cinnamon stick, and a bay leaf and simmer until thick. Lastly, add kidney beans and cook for 5-10 minutes.

When adding the beans, you can stir a small piece of chocolate, and any plain dark chocolate will do. It will enhance the overall flavor by giving it rich and earthy tones.

This was just a summary of the recipe. Find the complete recipe with all the details below. But first, check out some other recipes from the Chef’s delight.

Skillet – Cook the minced beef and chopped veggies until they are brown and aromatic for the recipe.

Mixing Bowl – Wash the kidney beans with water in a bowl to add to the recipe.

Spatula – Toss the cooked beef with cooked veggies until well combined and coated.

Knife – Mince and chop the veggies and beef with a sharp knife into chunks for easy cooking.

Chopping Board – Slice the veggies and beef on the chopping board to avoid mess.

Sieve – Drain and rinse the water from the bowl of kidney beans before adding them to the skillet.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Chili Con Carne?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 10 Minutes 30 Minutes 40 Minutes

Beef – Mince and cook the beef in a skillet until it turns brown for a flavorful and juicy bite.

Tomato Puree – Pour tomato puree into a saucepan of veggies and beef to balance the sweetness of the recipe.

Beef Stock – Add spoons of beef stock for a richer flavor, making the beef a darker brown.

Canned Tomatoes – Sauté canned chopped tomatoes in a saucepan to give a sweet and juicy flavor.

Olive Oil – Cook the veggies and beef in olive oil until they turn brown and aromatic.

Onion – Chop and cook onions until translucent for a sweet and milder taste.

Tomatoes – Chop and cook tomatoes in a skillet until bubbles start to appear.

Kidney Beans – Drain and rinse the kidney beans to add a dense structure with a slightly sweet flavor.

Garlic – Finely chop and sauté the garlic cloves until fragrant to add mild sweetness to the recipe.

Red Chili – Red chilies will add floral or citrus notes with smoky and savory notes to the recipe.

Thyme – Finely chop thyme leaves to add an earthy, minty, and slightly lemony flavor to the recipe.

Dried Oregano – Oregano will add an intensely aromatic, slightly bitter and spicy flavor to the dish.

Ground Cumin – Sprinkle ground cumin while making the recipe to get instant depth to the dish.

Sweet Paprika – Sweet paprika will add a sweet and peppery taste while making the beef.

Cinnamon Stick – Add one cinnamon stick for a sweet and woody flavor, with a slight citrusy note.

Bay Leaf – Bay leaf will add a subtle bitterness that will keep the recipe from being heavy.

Salt – Season the dish with salt to enhance the ingredients' flavors.

Black Pepper – Adding black pepper will give the recipe a spicy, earthy, and distinct flavor.

Take five hundred grams of beef and mince them into chunks. Now chop one large onion, three tomatoes, two garlic cloves, and two thyme sprigs.

Drain four hundred grams of kidney beans with water, rinse them and keep it aside.

In a medium skillet, cook minced beef in olive oil until it turns brown. While in another skillet, heat a tablespoon of olive oil.

Once heated, add chopped garlic, onions, minced thyme, and seeded red chili to it and cook for about 2-3 minutes until aromatic.

Now stir the cooked beef into the skillet of cooked veggies and sprinkle cumin, oregano, and paprika. Cook for 3-4 minutes until translucent and tender.

Once cooked, add fresh and canned tomatoes, tomato puree and beef stock to the pan and cook until it is thickened.Now add one cinnamon stick and bay leaf.

Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer it until it is thick and bubbles appear. After some time, add drained and rinsed kidney beans, season with salt and pepper and cook the mixture for about 5-10 minutes.

Serve your chili con carne hot and top with dried oregano, nachos and taco filling.

Calories 551 kcal Carbohyderates 32 g Protein 42 g Fat 29 g Saturated Fat 8.7 g Trans Fat 1.1 g Cholesterol 108 mg Sodium 1149 mg Potassium 1120 mg Fiber 10 g Sugar 8.4 g

Gordon Ramsay chili con carne looks like Bolognese sauce with added Tex-Mex spices. It tastes like a saucy version of the beef mince taco filling.

A couple of game changing ingredients really turn this chili up a notch. The perfect combo of seasoning and spices give this chili a real punch of flavor!

Gordon Ramsay Chili Con Carne Recipe Gordon Ramsay chili con carne is made with minced beef, vegetables, spices, chili, and beans. It is a delicious dish and goes great with nachos and tacos. 4.22 from 19 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight See Also Mushroom and Chickpea Makhlama | Tried and True Recipes Cuisine Mexican Servings 8 Calories 551 kcal Equipment Skillet

Mixing Bowl

Spatula

Knife

Chopping Board

Sieve Ingredients 500 g Beef Mince

2 tablespoons Tomato Puree

200 g Beef Stock

400 g Canned Chopped Tomatoes

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 large Onion (chopped)

3 Toamtoes (chopped)

400 g Kidney Beans (drained, rinsed)

2 cloves Garlic (finely chopped)

1 Red Chilli (deseeded)

2 sprigs Thyme (leaves chopped)

1 teaspoon Dried Oregano

1 teaspoon Ground Cumin

2 teaspoons Sweet Paprika

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 Bay Leaf

¼ teaspoon Salt

⅛ teaspoon Black Pepper Instructions Mince beef into chunks and chop onion, tomatoes, garlic cloves and sprigs of thyme.

Drain and rinse kidney beans and keep them aside.

In a medium skillet, cook minced beef in olive oil until it turns brown.

Add chopped garlic, onions, thyme, and red chili in another skillet, and cook it with olive oil for about 2-3 minutes until aromatic.

Now stir the cooked beef into the skillet of cooked veggies and sprinkle cumin, oregano, and paprika. Cook for 3-4 minutes until translucent and tender.

Once cooked, add fresh and canned tomatoes, tomato puree and beef stock to the pan and cook until it thickens.

Add cinnamon sticks and bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer it until it is thick and bubbles appear.

Add drained and rinsed kidney beans, season with salt and pepper and cook the mixture for about 5-10 minutes. Video Nutrition Calories: 551kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 42g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 8.7g | Trans Fat: 1.1g | Cholesterol: 108mg | Sodium: 1149mg | Potassium: 1120mg | Fiber: 10g | Sugar: 8.4g Keyword Exotic Gordon Ramsay Chili Con Carne, Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay Chili Con Carne Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

How to add flavor to chili con carne? Add star anise for a sweet and spicy flavor. Alternatively, you can add a little Caribbean spice, such as a scotch bonnet chili, for those who love extra heat. What gives chili the most flavor? Cumin, chili powder, and cayenne pepper are common additions to many chili recipes. Try fenugreek, turmeric, garam masala, or sumac to add more complex flavors. How to make Chef Gordon Ramsay’s chili con carne tasty? To make Gordon Ramsay’s chili con carne:

Start by browning the beef in a pan.

Cook onion, garlic, thyme, and chili in a pan.

Add spices, cooked beef, tomatoes, stock, puree, a cinnamon stick, and a bay leaf and cook until thick. What is best served with chili con carne? A bowl of rice will go well with chili con carne. It would be an ideal accompaniment for a dish that can be soupy and hot. In Mexico, people make a green rice, using a long-grain variety flavored with salsa.

Gordon Ramsay chili con carne is simple to make and requires only a few ingredients. Give it a try the next time you look for the easiest and most delicious way to prepare beef.