Bourbon Caramel Sauce Recipe Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

Perfect for both gift giving and parties, this bourbon caramel sauce will become an instant favorite of anyone who tries it!

Thick and sweet, creamy and bourbon-y, this caramel is already calling your name, isn’t it? It’s good enough to eat off a spoon, and you might just find yourself doing that. Not like I know anything about that…

If you find yourself needing a last-minute hostess gift or a dessert for a party, this is the recipe for you! It’s super easy to make and all you have to do is pour it in a jar and tie some ribbon around it and it’s ready to gift. Or, you can bring it to a party with ice cream for an easy dessert that everyone will love. It would also be great on a number of other things like apple pie, french toast, bread pudding, and more.

If you’ve never made caramel before, don’t be scared! This recipe is nearly fool-proof and you can absolutely conquer it. I have faith in you.

In a nutshell: Boil sugar with water, corn syrup, and a touch of salt. You’ll want to be besties with the stove at this point – don’t leave its side. Swirl the pan and keep a close eye on it. Watch for it to become the color of a strong-brewed iced tea – or, the color of caramel. Remove from heat and add the cream and bourbon. Stand back and watch out for steam! Whisk to combine and then whisk in butter and vanilla. Let cool and enjoy!

Between the unmistakable flavor of the bourbon (or whiskey, whatever floats your boat), and the rich creaminess of the cream and butter, this is holiday perfection in the form of a smooth, sweet sauce. You guys are going to love it!

Is it just me or would this caramel also be amazing on french toast?

Did you make this? Be sure to leave a review below and tag me @rachelcooksblog on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest! Recipe Get the Recipe: Bourbon Caramel Sauce 4.35 from 172 votes Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Cook Time: 10 minutes mins Total Time: 15 minutes mins 12 servings Print Rate Recipe Perfect for both gift giving and parties, this bourbon caramel sauce will become an instant favorite of anyone who tries it! Ingredients ▢ 1 cup granulated sugar

▢ 1/4 cup water

▢ 2 tablespoons corn syrup

▢ pinch of salt

▢ 1/2 cup heavy cream

▢ 1 tablespoon bourbon

▢ 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

▢ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract Instructions Boil sugar, water, corn syrup, and salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat, swirling occasionally. Cook until caramel is the color of iced tea, about 10 minutes.Watch it closely. It takes awhile to get going, but once it gets going, it can scorch quickly.

Remove from heat and add cream and bourbon (watch out for steam!), whisking to combine. Keep off the heat and whisk in butter and vanilla. Transfer sauce to a bowl to cool (and thicken). Store covered in the fridge and reheat slowly in the microwave or over low heat in a saucepan. Also great cold with apples as a dip. Notes Makes about 1 1/2 cups. Nutrition Information Serving: 2tablespoons, Calories: 146kcal, Carbohydrates: 20g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 21mg, Sodium: 47mg, Sugar: 20g This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators. © Author: Rachel Gurk

