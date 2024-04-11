22 Best Grain-Free Recipes (2024)

by Alena
No grains, no problem! Enjoy these easy and tasty grain-free recipes from breakfast to dinner and dessert.
Can’t tolerate wheat, barley, rice, or oats? Try these delicious grain-free recipes that are satisfying thanks to hearty ingredients like sweet potatoes, potatoes, or beans.
Find quick and easy breakfast ideas, meal prep-friendly mains, and healthy snacks in this article! Enjoy.
free 7-day vegan meal plan
Your next week of eating is planned out with these quick and delicious vegan bowls, meal prepping steps & full grocery list.
Best Grain-Free Recipes
1
Sweet Potato Toasts
Pop a slice of sweet potato in the toaster as a complex carb breakfast. Perfectly browned sweet potato toasts are easy to make and super versatile. Enjoy with a variety of toppings from sweet to savory!
2
Potato Lentil Soup
Fill your kitchen with the warm aromas of ginger and turmeric! This one-pot anti-inflammatory soup will become a winter favorite. Incredibly nourishing and delicious, it's a great recipe to make ahead and freeze for easy dinners!
3
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Enjoy these Brussels sprouts fresh from the oven coated with a simple teriyaki glaze. Bitter Brussels sprouts are massaged with a slightly sweet sauce and finished with a generous sprinkle of crunchy almonds – yummy!
4
Sweet Potato Nourish Bowl
Sitting down to a comforting bowl of goodies always hits right! This complex yet easy-to-make sweet potato and chickpea nourish bowl bursts with flavors, textures, and vitamins – enjoy on a cold winter day!
5
Thai Potato Curry
Try this Thai-inspired potato curry that's loaded with warm spices, herbs, and a touch of coconut milk. A vibrant, one-pot dish that's made from budget-friendly ingredients and comes together quickly for a grain-free, enjoyable dinner.
6
Crunchy Pad Thai Salad
Redefine dinner with this super fresh, raw pad thai. Spiralized zucchini, squash, and carrots replace noodles in this colorful dish. Each spiral is tossed generously in a mouth-watering peanut sauce – so delicious!
7
Chocolate Mango Smoothie
Chocolate goes great with almost anything, and ginger spiced mango smoothie is no exception! This multi-layer smoothie is flavorful and full of nutrients. With undetectable ingredients, including sweet potato, turmeric, and black pepper, it's a superfood creation that everyone will love.
8
Crispy Roasted Potatoes
Staying away from grains doesn't mean giving up tempting side dishes. These oil-free, garlicky roast potatoes are deliciously crunchy and go great served alongside any meal!
9
Hearty Chili Sin Carne
High in protein, this one-pot chili sin carne will become a weeknight favorite. Stewed legumes and veggies are coated in a thick and smoky tomato sauce; mellow out the bold spices by serving with a slice of creamy avocado!
10
Mashed Potato Pizza Crust
Try this grain-free pizza crust that is sure to become your new favorite. Preparation takes less than 10 minutes and uses budget-friendly ingredients. This will become your go-to pizza night recipe!
11
Best Stuffed Dates
Savory or Sweet? You don't need to decide with this ultra-versatile stuffed date recipe. Featuring six recommended variations, you can entice all your taste buds! Every option is delicious, from peanut butter and chocolate to rosemary with cream cheese!
12
Creamy Potato Salad
Potato salad is a nostalgic side dish that reminds us of picnics as a kid, summer days spent by the lake, and weekend BBQs with friends. This oil-free recipe is full of texture, flavor, and perfectly cooked potatoes – enjoy!
13
Easy Baked Ratatouille
Brighten your dinner plate with this colorful ratatouille tian made from a variety of garden vegetables that are baked in a juicy tomato sauce. Eating the rainbow has never been so beautiful or easy; this side dish is bursting with vitamins!
14
Silken Tofu Scramble
This scrambled tofu is an excellent, protein-packed recipe perfect for savory mornings. Silken tofu mimics eggs as it slowly cooks into a moist and savory meal. A pinch of black salt adds a pleasant eggy flavor to take the silken tofu to a 10/10!
15
Matcha Pistachio Bliss Balls
A secret weapon to your arsenal of nutritious recipes, these matcha bliss balls are loaded with superfoods, caffeine, and protein! The perfect combination to enjoy during an afternoon slump – ready in 15 minutes!
16
Roasted Sweet Potato Arugula Salad
Enjoy this versatile and seasonal recipe made from fresh ingredients and creamy sweet potato. Served on a bed of arugula that adds a welcomed bitterness that accompanies the rustic sweetness, it's a sophisticated salad you will look forward to eating!
17
Chickpea Flour Omelette
Chickpea flour is a beautiful alternative to eggs. This simple batter is pan-fried until the edges are crispy and stuffed with various vegetables. It's a dish that looks so much like a traditional egg-based omelet your friends will think it's not vegan!
18
Creamy Potato Broccoli Casserole
A casserole is the ultimate home dish. One pan combines nourishing ingredients and bakes until golden brown and bubbling, creating a memory as much as a dinner! This potato broccoli casserole has all the combinations of a great casserole and will be enjoyed by the whole family.
19
Tofu Chocolate Mousse
A decadent chocolate dessert that takes only four ingredients to create! This fluffy mousse incorporates aquafaba to give it a soft pillowy texture and dark cocoa that will melt the heart of every chocolate lover.
20
Spicy Cauliflower Soup
Photo Credit:plantbasedfolk.com
Cauliflower takes center stage for this ultra-creamy, grain-free recipe. Made from a few simple ingredients that blend to form a tasty, stick-to-your-spoon and warm-your-belly soup! Enjoy garnished with a sprinkle of toasted black sesame seeds.
21
Cheesy Almond Flour Biscuits
Photo Credit:watchlearneat.com
Fill the "grain-free" breadbasket with fresh, oven-baked, almond flour biscuits! Made without oil or dairy, these biscuits still taste buttery and cheesy. A perfect side dish to accommodate many different dietary needs – undetectably healthy!
22
Grain-Free Granola
Photo Credit:goodfoodbaddie.com
Granola can be laden with less-than-ideal ingredients. This refined-sugar-free recipe uses whole foods like dates to naturally sweeten toasted oats and a variety of nuts. Full of complex carbs and healthy fats, it's perfect to top any smoothie bowl or enjoy with plant-based milk!
Related Recipes
Find more grain-free recipes here!
- 18 Easy Millet Recipes
- 44 Quinoa Recipes
- 18 Amaranth Recipes
- 18 Buckwheat Recipes
- 40 Gluten-Free Recipes
Did you like these recipes and make any of them? Let us know in the comments below, and leave a rating. You can also Pin this article here or share it on social media!
22 Best Grain-Free Recipes (Savory & Sweet)
Yield: 3 servings
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
No grains, no problem! Enjoy these easy and tasty grain-free recipes from breakfast to dinner and dessert. The following easy corn chowder is a comforting one-pot dinner idea the whole family will love!
Ingredients
Easy Corn Chowder
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cups cauliflower florets (220 g)
- 4 cups vegetable broth (880 ml), divided
- 1 celery stalk, chopped
- 14 oz potatoes (400 g), peeled and diced
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 tsp salt
- Black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups corn kernels (330 g), divided
- 1 cup cooked cannellini beans (260 g), drained
Instructions
- Sauté onion, garlic, and cauliflower in a few tablespoons of vegetable broth for 5 minutes while stirring frequently in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add the rest of the vegetable broth, celery, potatoes, spices, and half of the corn kernels. Cover the pot and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and cook for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are soft.
- Add the cannellini beans, then take the pot off the stove and blend everything using an immersion blender or regular blender.
- Add the remaining corn kernels to the corn chowder in the pot, then adjust to your taste preferences. Serve warm!
Notes
- Any leftovers can be stored in a lidded container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat at your convenience.
- Add some canned coconut milk for added fat and creaminess!
- Find 20 more grain-free recipes in the article above.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 3Serving Size: ⅓ recipe
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 361Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 1707mgCarbohydrates: 75gFiber: 12gSugar: 11gProtein: 16g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!
Browse these categories
Gluten-Free
Alena Schowalter is a Certified Vegan Nutritionist who has been a vegetarian since childhood and vegan since 2012. Together with her husband, she founded nutriciously in 2015 and has been guiding thousands of people through different transition stages towards a healthy plant-based diet. She’s received training in the fields of nutrition, music therapy and social work. Alena enjoys discussions around vegan ethics, walks through nature and creating new recipes.