22 Best Grain-Free Recipes (2024)

No grains, no problem! Enjoy these easy and tasty grain-free recipes from breakfast to dinner and dessert.

Can’t tolerate wheat, barley, rice, or oats? Try these delicious grain-free recipes that are satisfying thanks to hearty ingredients like sweet potatoes, potatoes, or beans.

Find quick and easy breakfast ideas, meal prep-friendly mains, and healthy snacks in this article! Enjoy.

Best Grain-Free Recipes

1 Sweet Potato Toasts Pop a slice of sweet potato in the toaster as a complex carb breakfast. Perfectly browned sweet potato toasts are easy to make and super versatile. Enjoy with a variety of toppings from sweet to savory! 2 Potato Lentil Soup Fill your kitchen with the warm aromas of ginger and turmeric! This one-pot anti-inflammatory soup will become a winter favorite. Incredibly nourishing and delicious, it's a great recipe to make ahead and freeze for easy dinners! 3 Roasted Brussels Sprouts Enjoy these Brussels sprouts fresh from the oven coated with a simple teriyaki glaze. Bitter Brussels sprouts are massaged with a slightly sweet sauce and finished with a generous sprinkle of crunchy almonds – yummy! 4 Sweet Potato Nourish Bowl Sitting down to a comforting bowl of goodies always hits right! This complex yet easy-to-make sweet potato and chickpea nourish bowl bursts with flavors, textures, and vitamins – enjoy on a cold winter day! See Also Vegan Cranberry Bread | Gluten-Free Recipe - Elavegan12+ Incredibly Healthy Recipes Using Miso Paste... Including Dessert!German Cucumber Salad Recipe (2 Dressing Options)January seasonal produce and recipes guide - Rhubarbarians 5 Thai Potato Curry Try this Thai-inspired potato curry that's loaded with warm spices, herbs, and a touch of coconut milk. A vibrant, one-pot dish that's made from budget-friendly ingredients and comes together quickly for a grain-free, enjoyable dinner. 6 Crunchy Pad Thai Salad Redefine dinner with this super fresh, raw pad thai. Spiralized zucchini, squash, and carrots replace noodles in this colorful dish. Each spiral is tossed generously in a mouth-watering peanut sauce – so delicious! 7 Chocolate Mango Smoothie Chocolate goes great with almost anything, and ginger spiced mango smoothie is no exception! This multi-layer smoothie is flavorful and full of nutrients. With undetectable ingredients, including sweet potato, turmeric, and black pepper, it's a superfood creation that everyone will love. 8 Crispy Roasted Potatoes Staying away from grains doesn't mean giving up tempting side dishes. These oil-free, garlicky roast potatoes are deliciously crunchy and go great served alongside any meal! 9 Hearty Chili Sin Carne High in protein, this one-pot chili sin carne will become a weeknight favorite. Stewed legumes and veggies are coated in a thick and smoky tomato sauce; mellow out the bold spices by serving with a slice of creamy avocado! 10 Mashed Potato Pizza Crust Try this grain-free pizza crust that is sure to become your new favorite. Preparation takes less than 10 minutes and uses budget-friendly ingredients. This will become your go-to pizza night recipe! 11 Best Stuffed Dates Savory or Sweet? You don't need to decide with this ultra-versatile stuffed date recipe. Featuring six recommended variations, you can entice all your taste buds! Every option is delicious, from peanut butter and chocolate to rosemary with cream cheese! 12 See Also Vegan Kimchi Recipe (Easy & Homemade) Creamy Potato Salad Potato salad is a nostalgic side dish that reminds us of picnics as a kid, summer days spent by the lake, and weekend BBQs with friends. This oil-free recipe is full of texture, flavor, and perfectly cooked potatoes – enjoy! 13 Easy Baked Ratatouille Brighten your dinner plate with this colorful ratatouille tian made from a variety of garden vegetables that are baked in a juicy tomato sauce. Eating the rainbow has never been so beautiful or easy; this side dish is bursting with vitamins! 14 Silken Tofu Scramble This scrambled tofu is an excellent, protein-packed recipe perfect for savory mornings. Silken tofu mimics eggs as it slowly cooks into a moist and savory meal. A pinch of black salt adds a pleasant eggy flavor to take the silken tofu to a 10/10! 15 Matcha Pistachio Bliss Balls A secret weapon to your arsenal of nutritious recipes, these matcha bliss balls are loaded with superfoods, caffeine, and protein! The perfect combination to enjoy during an afternoon slump – ready in 15 minutes! 16 Roasted Sweet Potato Arugula Salad Enjoy this versatile and seasonal recipe made from fresh ingredients and creamy sweet potato. Served on a bed of arugula that adds a welcomed bitterness that accompanies the rustic sweetness, it's a sophisticated salad you will look forward to eating! 17 Chickpea Flour Omelette Chickpea flour is a beautiful alternative to eggs. This simple batter is pan-fried until the edges are crispy and stuffed with various vegetables. It's a dish that looks so much like a traditional egg-based omelet your friends will think it's not vegan! 18 Creamy Potato Broccoli Casserole A casserole is the ultimate home dish. One pan combines nourishing ingredients and bakes until golden brown and bubbling, creating a memory as much as a dinner! This potato broccoli casserole has all the combinations of a great casserole and will be enjoyed by the whole family. 19 Tofu Chocolate Mousse A decadent chocolate dessert that takes only four ingredients to create! This fluffy mousse incorporates aquafaba to give it a soft pillowy texture and dark cocoa that will melt the heart of every chocolate lover. 20 Spicy Cauliflower Soup Photo Credit:plantbasedfolk.com Cauliflower takes center stage for this ultra-creamy, grain-free recipe. Made from a few simple ingredients that blend to form a tasty, stick-to-your-spoon and warm-your-belly soup! Enjoy garnished with a sprinkle of toasted black sesame seeds. 21 Cheesy Almond Flour Biscuits Photo Credit:watchlearneat.com Fill the "grain-free" breadbasket with fresh, oven-baked, almond flour biscuits! Made without oil or dairy, these biscuits still taste buttery and cheesy. A perfect side dish to accommodate many different dietary needs – undetectably healthy! 22 Grain-Free Granola Photo Credit:goodfoodbaddie.com Granola can be laden with less-than-ideal ingredients. This refined-sugar-free recipe uses whole foods like dates to naturally sweeten toasted oats and a variety of nuts. Full of complex carbs and healthy fats, it's perfect to top any smoothie bowl or enjoy with plant-based milk!

