Broccoli Aligot  Recipe (2024)

I feel like pommes aligot is relying as much on the gluey starch awakened in the beaten potato as the cheese to get the texture. Broccoli doesn't have that starch to aid this emulsion. I doubt cheeses like Gruyère and sharp cheddar are going to have the stretch you need to work this magic. The aging has broken down the protein enough that they tend to curdle and turn oily. I would suggest not subbing in cheddar older than 3 months old. Fontina is good melter that might have bolder flavor.