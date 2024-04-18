Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (2024)

Even though the weather has been all over the place, it's definitely fall at Food & Wine, where we're putting apples in sandwiches and in a glowing tarte tatin, stirring corn into cheesy pasta, and snacking on cheese straws and tapas. Take a minute to bookmark — and cook — our most popular new recipes.

01of 21

Timpano

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (1)

Layer pasta, tender roasted vegetables, and plenty of cheese in crispy dough to create this show-stopping vegetarian main course perfect for holidays or any special dinner that you want to be a Big Night.

Get the Recipe

02of 21

Pintxos Matrimonio

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (2)

Frozen puff pastry and tinned anchovies mean you can make these popular Spanish tapas in a flash. Parsley and garlic add extra flavor pop.

Get the Recipe

03of 21

Apple and Cheddar Sandwich

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (3)

This fall-perfect sandwich from culinary director at large Justin Chapple is proof positive that apples and cheddar are a match made in heaven.

Get the Recipe

04of 21

Tarte Tatin

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (4)

This classic French dessert from the late Benoît Guichard is easy but impressive, and is one of our favorite ways to celebrate apples.

Get the Recipe

05of 21

Picanha Steak with Pink Peppercorn Brown Butter and Chive Sauce

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (5)

Cookbook author Amy Thielen's roast beef with pink peppercorn sauce is infused with flavors that tap into pure supper-club nostalgia, given a frisson of heat from dried chiles.

Get the Recipe

06of 21

Glazed Apple Fritters

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (6)

Apple fritters are one of fall’s greatest pleasures — and Justin Chapple's version is surprisingly easy to make at home after you go apple picking.

Get the Recipe

07of 21

Mac and Corn Cheese

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (7)

Cookbook author Eric Kim's mac 'n' cheese is enlivened with snappy kernels of sweet corn, pungent onion, and fruity jalapeños.

Get the Recipe

08of 21

Fried Herb Yeast Rolls

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (8)

Food editor Paige Grandjean's herb-flecked, yeast-risen dinner rolls are packed with garlicky, herbaceous pleasure.

Get the Recipe

09of 21

Mother’s Ruin Punch

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (9)

This Champagne-topped, gin and vermouth-based punch is the perfect example of a drink that tastes as good as it look.

Get the Recipe

10of 21

Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (10)

Slathered with cream cheese frosting and covered in a riot of crunchy toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, cookbook author Peggy Cullen's pumpkin spice cupcakes are the ultimate fall treat.

Get the Recipe

Braised Swiss Chard and Spinach

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (11)

The tender, silky greens are balanced by a pop of crunchy, bright pickled chard stems and luxurious coconut milk.

Get the Recipe

12of 21

Oyster Bisque

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (12)

This creamy bisque gets its briny complexity from an ingredient you might not expect, and eliminates the need to shuck, which is often a source of stress.

Get the Recipe

13of 21

Garlicky Roasted Green Beans

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (13)

Food & Wine editor in chief Hunter Lewis says this recipe is the way he gets his kids to eat green beans.

Get the Recipe

14of 21

Cheese Straws

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (14)

Crisp, savory, and with a satisfying snap, cheese straws are a Southern staple, and these were perfected by the legendary culinary duo of the late Edna Lewis and her frequent collaborator Scott Peaco*ck.

Get the Recipe

15of 21

Bushels and Barrels

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (15)

Apples and bourbon are a match made in heaven and bartender Kaitlyn Stewart's fruity co*cktail takes things a step further by doubling down on apple flavor.

Get the Recipe

16of 21

Pastrami-and-Rye Stuffing

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (16)

This pastrami and rye stuffing from cookbook author Susan Spungen is deeply savory with so many layers of flavor.

Get the Recipe

17of 21

Sausage Gravy

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (17)

A light roux becomes a velvety gravy for serving over biscuits for breakfast or brunch in this recipe from chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant in Chicago.

Get the Recipe

18of 21

Mushroom, Lentil, and Chestnut Mince Pie

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (18)

This fully vegetarian mince pie recipe from cookbook author Amy Thielen, with its filling of mushroom duxelles and roasted mushrooms, black lentils, and chestnuts, is perfect for a holiday feast.

Get the Recipe

19of 21

Harissa Mashed Potatoes

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (19)

Smoky harissa and tangy labneh give these spicy mashed potatoes gorgeous color and flavor.

Get the Recipe

20of 21

Madeira-Glazed Ham with Collard Greens

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (20)

Glistening in a spiced Madeira and honey glaze, served on a bed of greens and citrus, cookbook author Amy Thielen's holiday ham is tailor-made for a special occasion meal.

Get the Recipe

21of 21

Lardo-Crisped Roasted Turkey

Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (21)

To fully flavor the turkey skin and make it especially crispy, Thielen pushes very thin layers of cured lardo ​beneath the bird’s skin.

Get the Recipe

