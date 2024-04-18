Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (2024)

Even though the weather has been all over the place, it's definitely fall at Food & Wine, where we're putting apples in sandwiches and in a glowing tarte tatin, stirring corn into cheesy pasta, and snacking on cheese straws and tapas. Take a minute to bookmark — and cook — our most popular new recipes.
01of 21
Timpano
Layer pasta, tender roasted vegetables, and plenty of cheese in crispy dough to create this show-stopping vegetarian main course perfect for holidays or any special dinner that you want to be a Big Night.
Get the Recipe
02of 21
Pintxos Matrimonio
Frozen puff pastry and tinned anchovies mean you can make these popular Spanish tapas in a flash. Parsley and garlic add extra flavor pop.
Get the Recipe
03of 21
Apple and Cheddar Sandwich
This fall-perfect sandwich from culinary director at large Justin Chapple is proof positive that apples and cheddar are a match made in heaven.
Get the Recipe
04of 21
Tarte Tatin
This classic French dessert from the late Benoît Guichard is easy but impressive, and is one of our favorite ways to celebrate apples.
Get the Recipe
05of 21
Picanha Steak with Pink Peppercorn Brown Butter and Chive Sauce
Cookbook author Amy Thielen's roast beef with pink peppercorn sauce is infused with flavors that tap into pure supper-club nostalgia, given a frisson of heat from dried chiles.
Get the Recipe
06of 21
Glazed Apple Fritters
Apple fritters are one of fall’s greatest pleasures — and Justin Chapple's version is surprisingly easy to make at home after you go apple picking.
Get the Recipe
07of 21
Mac and Corn Cheese
Cookbook author Eric Kim's mac 'n' cheese is enlivened with snappy kernels of sweet corn, pungent onion, and fruity jalapeños.
Get the Recipe
08of 21
Fried Herb Yeast Rolls
Food editor Paige Grandjean's herb-flecked, yeast-risen dinner rolls are packed with garlicky, herbaceous pleasure.
Get the Recipe
09of 21
Mother’s Ruin Punch
This Champagne-topped, gin and vermouth-based punch is the perfect example of a drink that tastes as good as it look.
Get the Recipe
10of 21
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Slathered with cream cheese frosting and covered in a riot of crunchy toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, cookbook author Peggy Cullen's pumpkin spice cupcakes are the ultimate fall treat.
Get the Recipe
11of 21
Braised Swiss Chard and Spinach
The tender, silky greens are balanced by a pop of crunchy, bright pickled chard stems and luxurious coconut milk.
Get the Recipe
12of 21
Oyster Bisque
This creamy bisque gets its briny complexity from an ingredient you might not expect, and eliminates the need to shuck, which is often a source of stress.
Get the Recipe
13of 21
Garlicky Roasted Green Beans
Food & Wine editor in chief Hunter Lewis says this recipe is the way he gets his kids to eat green beans.
Get the Recipe
14of 21
Cheese Straws
Crisp, savory, and with a satisfying snap, cheese straws are a Southern staple, and these were perfected by the legendary culinary duo of the late Edna Lewis and her frequent collaborator Scott Peaco*ck.
Get the Recipe
15of 21
Bushels and Barrels
Apples and bourbon are a match made in heaven and bartender Kaitlyn Stewart's fruity co*cktail takes things a step further by doubling down on apple flavor.
Get the Recipe
16of 21
Pastrami-and-Rye Stuffing
This pastrami and rye stuffing from cookbook author Susan Spungen is deeply savory with so many layers of flavor.
Get the Recipe
17of 21
Sausage Gravy
A light roux becomes a velvety gravy for serving over biscuits for breakfast or brunch in this recipe from chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant in Chicago.
Get the Recipe
18of 21
Mushroom, Lentil, and Chestnut Mince Pie
This fully vegetarian mince pie recipe from cookbook author Amy Thielen, with its filling of mushroom duxelles and roasted mushrooms, black lentils, and chestnuts, is perfect for a holiday feast.
Get the Recipe
19of 21
Harissa Mashed Potatoes
Smoky harissa and tangy labneh give these spicy mashed potatoes gorgeous color and flavor.
Get the Recipe
20of 21
Madeira-Glazed Ham with Collard Greens
Glistening in a spiced Madeira and honey glaze, served on a bed of greens and citrus, cookbook author Amy Thielen's holiday ham is tailor-made for a special occasion meal.
Get the Recipe
21of 21
Lardo-Crisped Roasted Turkey
To fully flavor the turkey skin and make it especially crispy, Thielen pushes very thin layers of cured lardo beneath the bird’s skin.
Get the Recipe