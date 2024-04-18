Food & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past Month (2024)

Even though the weather has been all over the place, it's definitely fall at Food & Wine, where we're putting apples in sandwiches and in a glowing tarte tatin, stirring corn into cheesy pasta, and snacking on cheese straws and tapas. Take a minute to bookmark — and cook — our most popular new recipes.

01of 21 Timpano Layer pasta, tender roasted vegetables, and plenty of cheese in crispy dough to create this show-stopping vegetarian main course perfect for holidays or any special dinner that you want to be a Big Night. Get the Recipe

02of 21 Pintxos Matrimonio Frozen puff pastry and tinned anchovies mean you can make these popular Spanish tapas in a flash. Parsley and garlic add extra flavor pop. Get the Recipe

03of 21 Apple and Cheddar Sandwich This fall-perfect sandwich from culinary director at large Justin Chapple is proof positive that apples and cheddar are a match made in heaven. Get the Recipe

04of 21 Tarte Tatin This classic French dessert from the late Benoît Guichard is easy but impressive, and is one of our favorite ways to celebrate apples. Get the Recipe

05of 21 Picanha Steak with Pink Peppercorn Brown Butter and Chive Sauce Cookbook author Amy Thielen's roast beef with pink peppercorn sauce is infused with flavors that tap into pure supper-club nostalgia, given a frisson of heat from dried chiles. Get the Recipe

07of 21 Mac and Corn Cheese Cookbook author Eric Kim's mac 'n' cheese is enlivened with snappy kernels of sweet corn, pungent onion, and fruity jalapeños. Get the Recipe

08of 21 Fried Herb Yeast Rolls Food editor Paige Grandjean's herb-flecked, yeast-risen dinner rolls are packed with garlicky, herbaceous pleasure. Get the Recipe

09of 21 Mother’s Ruin Punch This Champagne-topped, gin and vermouth-based punch is the perfect example of a drink that tastes as good as it look. Get the Recipe

10of 21 Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting Slathered with cream cheese frosting and covered in a riot of crunchy toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, cookbook author Peggy Cullen's pumpkin spice cupcakes are the ultimate fall treat. Get the Recipe

11of 21 Braised Swiss Chard and Spinach The tender, silky greens are balanced by a pop of crunchy, bright pickled chard stems and luxurious coconut milk. Get the Recipe

12of 21 Oyster Bisque This creamy bisque gets its briny complexity from an ingredient you might not expect, and eliminates the need to shuck, which is often a source of stress. Get the Recipe

13of 21 Garlicky Roasted Green Beans Food & Wine editor in chief Hunter Lewis says this recipe is the way he gets his kids to eat green beans. Get the Recipe

14of 21 Cheese Straws Crisp, savory, and with a satisfying snap, cheese straws are a Southern staple, and these were perfected by the legendary culinary duo of the late Edna Lewis and her frequent collaborator Scott Peaco*ck. Get the Recipe

15of 21 Bushels and Barrels Apples and bourbon are a match made in heaven and bartender Kaitlyn Stewart's fruity co*cktail takes things a step further by doubling down on apple flavor. Get the Recipe

16of 21 Pastrami-and-Rye Stuffing This pastrami and rye stuffing from cookbook author Susan Spungen is deeply savory with so many layers of flavor. Get the Recipe

17of 21 Sausage Gravy A light roux becomes a velvety gravy for serving over biscuits for breakfast or brunch in this recipe from chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant in Chicago. Get the Recipe

18of 21 Mushroom, Lentil, and Chestnut Mince Pie This fully vegetarian mince pie recipe from cookbook author Amy Thielen, with its filling of mushroom duxelles and roasted mushrooms, black lentils, and chestnuts, is perfect for a holiday feast. Get the Recipe

19of 21 Harissa Mashed Potatoes Smoky harissa and tangy labneh give these spicy mashed potatoes gorgeous color and flavor. Get the Recipe

20of 21 Madeira-Glazed Ham with Collard Greens Glistening in a spiced Madeira and honey glaze, served on a bed of greens and citrus, cookbook author Amy Thielen's holiday ham is tailor-made for a special occasion meal. Get the Recipe