Gordon Ramsay Hamburger Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Burgers are being re-invented by professional chefs and restaurants. Gordon Ramsay’s hamburger recipe is definitely one that is at the top of that list. Today, I am about to share the recipe of Gordon Ramsay’s hamburger that is from the menu of a well-known Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant.

Gordon James Ramsay is a British chef, creator of many recipes, television personality, and writer. He has owned and operated a series of restaurants since 1993. One of those restaurants is “Gordon Ramsay burger” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. It focuses on traditional burgers, with a special touch.

In order to make Gordon Ramsay’s hamburger, mix Sirloin chuck, brisket, and short rib ground beef in a bowl and make round patties. Season the patties and place them on the grill.Toast buns and onions on the same grill. Now, spoon some mustard mayo blend on the bun. Also, add lettuce, a thick slice of tomato. Top with patty and the caramelized onions. Finish by placing the top bun.

So, here we go! This was just a quick snippet of the recipe. In order to know about step-by-step instructions and the ingredients required for making this recipe, all you need to do is stick with this article till the very end. You can also watch the video. But before getting the instructions, check out our other Chef’s delight recipes below.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Hamburger?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 15 Minutes 20 Minutes 35 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Hamburger?

Ground Beef – The meat patty is made with a combination of three kinds of beef; Short Rib, Brisket and Sirloin Chuck. This makes the patties very flavorful.

The meat patty is made with a combination of three kinds of beef; Short Rib, Brisket and Sirloin Chuck. This makes the patties very flavorful. Brioche Buns – The brioche buns are perfect for this hamburger. Toast them on the grill and see the magic happen.

The brioche buns are perfect for this hamburger. Toast them on the grill and see the magic happen. Monterey Jack Cheese – The jack cheese is a bit spicy and has the perfect amount of nuttiness to go with this three-meat patty.

The jack cheese is a bit spicy and has the perfect amount of nuttiness to go with this three-meat patty. Onion – Cut the onions into thick slices and caramelize them on the grill.

Cut the onions into thick slices and caramelize them on the grill. Tomato – Add some fresh slices of tomato to club the burger.

Add some fresh slices of tomato to club the burger. Boston Bib Lettuce Leaves – Crunchy lettuce leaves make a good burger great. For this hamburger take Boston bib lettuce leaves to add the crunchiness.

Crunchy lettuce leaves make a good burger great. For this hamburger take Boston bib lettuce leaves to add the crunchiness. Egg – Add the egg to bind the meat mixture and give the patties structure.

Add the egg to bind the meat mixture and give the patties structure. Dijon Mustard – Dijon mustard will bring out tangy flavors to the burger.

– Dijon mustard will bring out tangy flavors to the burger. Mayonnaise – Mayonnaise acts as a base while slathering some sauces on the burger buns.

Mayonnaise acts as a base while slathering some sauces on the burger buns. Unsalted Butter – Use the butter to toast the brioche buns.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Hamburger

1. The Three-Meat Patty

Take a bowl and add the sirloin chuck, brisket, and short rib ground beef in a bowl. Break an egg into the bowl and mix everything well to make a meat mixture. Divide and shape the mixture into 8-ounce round patties. Make sure the grill is hot before grilling the patties. Now, do some Salt Bae action with salt and pepper and drizzle a little oil over the patties. Place the meat patties on the grill and cook them from both sides.

2. On The Grill, Everyone

Prepare the hamburger buns by applying butter and seasoning them with salt and pepper. Then, toast them on the grill. Now, season the onions with some salt and pepper as well. Add oil and grill the onions as well.

3. The Journey To Become A Burger

Brush the patties on each side with some oil just before taking them off the grill and season with salt and pepper. Then, place the cheese slice on the top of the patties and let it melt. Oh, the melted cheese! Slather a tablespoon of mustard mayo blend on the top and bottom slices of the bun. Then, gently fold the lettuce, so it can fit onto the bun. Place a thick slice of tomato on top of the lettuce.

4. Final Step

Add the patties on each of the dressed Brioche buns. Place the grilled onions on top of each patty and finally place the top bun. Your delicious hamburgers are ready! All praise Gordon Ramsay. Bon Appetite.

Nutritional Value

Calories 299.4 kcal Fat 19.5 g Cholesterol 78.2 mg Sodium 182.3 mg Carbohydrates 7.6 g Sugar 2 g Protein 22.4 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay Hamburger Look And Taste Like?

The grilled brioche buns with fresh crunchy lettuce, bright sliced tomato, a cooked patty topped with caramelized onions; Gordon Ramsay’s hamburger is a sight to behold. It tastes exactly the way it looks, amazing. The patty is rich in taste and perfectly seasoned. The caramelized onions add a little sweetness to the burger. The fresh vegetables and spicy-tangy condiments do everything in their might to amp the taste of the hamburger.

Gordon Ramsay’s Hamburger Recipe Gordon Ramsay's hamburger recipe includes a patty made with a blend of brisket, chuck sirloin, and short rib ground beef. The patties are served with a slice of cheese, caramelized onions, and fresh vegetables. 4.67 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 4 Calories 299.4 kcal Equipment Large Bowl

Grill

Knife

Tongs

½ pound Ground Short Rib Beef

½ pound Ground Brisket Beef

1 pound Ground Chuck Beef

4 Brioche Bun (5")

4 slices Monterey Jack Cheese

1 large Onion (cut into thick slices)

1 large Tomato (cut into thick slices)

4 Boston Bib Lettuce Leaves

1 Egg

4 ounces Dijon Mustard Leaves

4 tablespoons Unsalted Butter (to baste burgers and toast buns)

1 tablespoon Mayonnaise Instructions In a bowl, add the sirloin chuck, brisket, and short rib ground beef in a bowl. Break an egg into the bowl and mix everything well.

Divide and shape the mixture into 8-ounce round patties. Make sure the grill is hot before putting the patties on your grill.

Now, season your patties with salt and pepper and drizzle a little oil over them.

Place the meat patties on the grill and cook them from both sides.

Prepare the hamburger buns as the burgers are cooking. Season the buns with salt and pepper and toast them on the grill.

Now, season the onions with some salt and pepper. Add oil and grill the onions as well.

Brush the patties on each side with some oil just before taking them off the grill.

Thirty seconds before you remove the patties from the grill, you need to season the patties again.

Then, place the cheese slice on the top of patties to melt.

After that, place a tablespoon full of mustard mayo blend on both sides of the top and bottom of the bun.

Then gently fold the lettuce, so it can fit onto the bun. Place a thick slice of tomato on top of the lettuce. Season tomato with salt and pepper.

After that, place a tablespoon full of mustard mayo blend on both sides of the top and bottom of the bun.

Then gently fold the lettuce, so it can fit onto the bun. Place a thick slice of tomato on top of the lettuce. Season tomato with salt and pepper.

Add the patties on each of the dressed Brioche buns. Place the grilled onions on top of each patty and finally place the top bun. Your delicious hamburgers are ready! Video Notes Refrigerator patties 24 hours before using, this will help the patties stay together and don't come apart as you are grilling them. Also, make sure the patties are at room temperature 10 minutes before grilling them. Nutrition Calories: 299.4kcal | Carbohydrates: 7.6g | Protein: 22.4g | Fat: 19.5g | Cholesterol: 78.2mg | Sodium: 182.3mg | Sugar: 2g

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you need to put egg in burgers? Yes, you may need to add an egg to prevent the patty from crumbling during cooking. Do you put onions in burgers? Adding onions to the burger is a personal choice. How long do you cook a hamburger? For preparing the hamburgers you need around 5-10 minutes. How do you keep burgers moist? Keep the meat mixture cold until you are ready to cook and toast the hamburger buns nicely to retain the moisture to the burgers.

This is all about Gordon Ramsay’s hamburger recipe. Just writing about it makes me hungry. Try to make it and tell me in the comments how much you loved it. Until next time, happy cooking!