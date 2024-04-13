Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce Recipe | Feature Dish (2024)

DressingFlavoringRecipes
by Ronnie Lomonaco
written by Ronnie Lomonaco
Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce
This Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce isgreat as a dressing for a fresh salad, or as a sauce for your favoriteAsian cuisine featuring meat or fish.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Asian sesame oil
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger root, minced
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup mayonnaise
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine and thoroughly mix white wine vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, minced garlic, minced ginger root, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
- Gradually whisk in mayonnaise until completely blended.
Notes
Try this Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce over our Blackened Ahi Tuna recipe! This recipe is derived from Outback’s Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce recipe.
Total Time (duration): 5 minutes
Recipes
Ronnie Lomonaco
I'm not a professional chef... far from it. But, I enjoy cooking, so I decided to start a website to keep track of all my favorite recipes. While I share my recipes with you, I hope you'll share yours with me.
previous postThe Perfect Cheesecake
next postHow To Chop an Onion
You may also like
Chinese Chicken with Broccoli
December 3, 2013
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
March 17, 2013
Baked Salmon with Lemon-Butter Sauce and Capers
January 10, 2013
Italian Panini with Prosciutto
April 19, 2010
Grilled Steak and Onions
June 16, 2009
Homemade Guacamole Recipe
August 30, 2012
Chicken with Sage Butter Sauce
July 7, 2011
Chicken Enchiladas
August 7, 2011
Garlic Shrimp Pasta with Tomatoes
August 2, 2012
Chicken Piccata
February 1, 2010
37 comments
RonnieNovember 17, 2011 - 8:58 am
We prepared this ahi tuna last week using this “Creamy Ginger sauce”. The sauce was fantastic, highly recommend it. So good that were having it again tonight with company..thanks
Reply
RonnieNovember 17, 2011 - 9:11 am
I’m glad you enjoyed the sauce! And I like your name too, haha!
Reply
wayneJanuary 9, 2012 - 1:29 pm
I have made this many times for several groups. We all say this is as close to outback as you can get, even a littel better. Thanks from the gang.
Reply
SidneyJune 4, 2012 - 9:10 am
This recipe sounds delicious, can’t wait to try it.
Thanks
Reply
LauraNovember 4, 2012 - 11:35 pm
Made this tonight and it was awesome! Made a couple of small changes.. I added a little more soy sauce, mainly to thin it a bit, and I added some wasabi. It was AMAZING! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
RonnieNovember 5, 2012 - 10:33 am
Laura, glad to hear you enjoyed this recipe. I like your idea of adding wasabi to this sauce, and I will likely try that myself!
Reply
Seared Ahi Tuna from Outback SteakhouseDecember 18, 2012 - 10:16 pm
[…] Asian 5 Spice Rub you can get the recipe or pick up at any asian market. As far as the sauce it is Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce | Feature Dish Benny Reply With […]
Reply
FoodiemomApril 12, 2013 - 6:40 am
This was the best sauce I’ve ever made! The cayenne added just the right amount of heat and the sugar balanced the strong flavors perfectly. I served it over sesame crusted tuna steaks and we couldn’t get enough of it. I’ve never had the sauce from Outback but this one will definitely be used in my home over and over. Thanks for posting!!
Reply
RonnieApril 12, 2013 - 7:25 am
Hey Foodiemom, thanks for stopping by and commenting! I’m glad to hear the sauce came out great for you. Feel free to also try it over a salad. It’s a very good universal Asian sauce / dressing.
Reply
Foodie momApril 14, 2013 - 7:36 pm
I actually used it again the next day. I made a turkey wrap with provolone and some fresh arugala and used it as a dressing…wonderful!
Reply
RonnieApril 15, 2013 - 7:14 am
Hey Foodie mom. Thank you for commenting again. That sounds like a very healthy meal, and the creamy ginger soy sauce was probably a delicious dressing for it.
Hope to see you around the site again trying some of my other recipes!
Reply
James L TalbotMay 9, 2013 - 7:05 am
Very Good but a little too much mayo for me, but I do like the Wasabi suggestion.
Reply
RonnieMay 9, 2013 - 7:23 am
Hello James, thanks for stopping by my site and leaving feedback on this recipe! This is a good base ginger soy sauce recipe, but you’re more than welcome to make adjustments to suit your own taste.
Hope to see you try some other recipes on the site!
Reply
JanetMay 13, 2016 - 9:14 pm
I LOVE this recipe. I use 1/2 cup of mayo instead of a whole cup and it’s just right. I also added 1/4 t. powdered ginger for more kick. THANK YOU SO MUCH for sharing. I have been trying to figure out how to make Outbacks ginger soy salad dressing for months! I could drink the stuff I love it so much. You’re comes the closest to their of any recipe I find. Again, thanks…
Reply
Ami LAugust 18, 2013 - 6:16 pm
My husband is obsessed with the creamy ginger dressing we have at two local Japanese restaurant. His only complaint was it was a little spicy and a little too thick…I think he’s crazy but he’s a super taster of some sort but I thought it was exactly the same. That night I made handmade California roll sushi, homemade crab rangoons, with some salad. It was amazing! Thank you so much because so many other recipes didn’t even come close. Much appreciation! <3
Reply
RonnieAugust 20, 2013 - 7:55 am
Ami…
Thank you for commenting on this creamy ginger soy sauce recipe. It’s good to hear that the sauce was enjoyed by your super-tasting husband, haha!
Please stop by again and try some of my other recipes. I hope to hear from you again!
Reply
MarniOctober 29, 2013 - 7:45 pm
This was the BOMB!! Was nervous it wouldn’t do our yummy seared ahi justice but wow! So delicious! Thanks. 🙂
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoOctober 30, 2013 - 5:19 pm
Hey Marni!
Thanks for stopping by my site and commenting on this recipe. I’m glad it turned out great for you.
Please stop by again and try some of my other recipes.
Reply
ChristinaDecember 8, 2013 - 7:42 pm
Thanks so much for this recipe. I love having this dressing on my salad at Outback, and have always wanted to make it at home. I’ve searched the web a couple times before but it seemed no one had tried to crack to recipe code, and today, ta-da! Judging by the comments, this is the recipe to try!
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoDecember 9, 2013 - 9:01 am
Christina, thank you for commenting! You are correct that this recipe is an attempt to duplicate the recipe from Outback, and I think you’ll find out that it comes pretty close! Let me know what you think when you make it.
Reply
ChristinaDecember 9, 2013 - 8:30 pm
I will let you know! Even if it’s not exact, I’m pretty sure I’ll still like it, love the ingredients! I usually don’t like to mess with recipes too much, but I’m on a healthy eating kick and was wondering how plain Green yogurt would taste as a substitute for the mayo. We shall see!
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoDecember 10, 2013 - 8:35 am
Christina…
That’s an interesting idea to substitute the mayo with Greek yogurt. It certainly will make it healthier, I just hope it’ll resemble a similar flavor.
Reply
ChristinaDecember 9, 2013 - 8:31 pm
Green yogurt? Oh boy, I meant Greek of course!
Reply
LucianaDecember 15, 2013 - 9:15 pm
Always wanted to attempt to make this dressing. I bought chopped Asian salad and hated the dressing that was included. Wanted something quick but had almost all ingredients, so used rice vinegar, powdered ginger and garlic. Paprika instead of cayenne for no heat and no oil for less fat. I added a bit more garlic powder, sugar and vinegar and had a very delicious ginger dressing thanks to your recipe. I will definitely try it next time with fresh ginger and garlic and make a large batch to share with others. I’m sure it will be more tastier.
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoDecember 16, 2013 - 9:03 am
Luciana,
Thanks for stopping by my site and trying this recipe. It sounds like you made some good choices for substitution ingredients since you didn’t have everything on hand. Let me know what you think if you try making it again as I have described.
Reply
LisaApril 6, 2014 - 10:32 pm
Oh, I cannot wait to make this! I ~LOVE~ this dressing from Outback. One question though-how long does it keep in the fridge? Is it a “make it as you need it” recipe or can I make up a batch and store it in the fridge?
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoApril 17, 2014 - 8:16 am
Lisa, so sorry for the late response. I just realized you posted this comment.
I tend to make it as I need it for the most part, however I have kept it in the refrigerator for over a week with no problems. As a matter of fact, I have some in my refrigerator right now that is about a week old!
Please let me know what you think of the sauce when you make it. Thanks for commenting!
Reply
JanetMay 13, 2016 - 9:20 pm
Have to say…this stuff is awesome! Even better after it sits in the fridge a day. I LOVE the dressing at outback and have even begged to buy it. Yours comes so close it’s unbelievable! Thank you for sharing… BTW, I use 1/2 mayo and it seems to be more like what I think theirs tastes like. Thanks again…
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoMay 14, 2016 - 9:41 am
Hey Janet! I’m glad to hear you have finally found a recipe close enough to the Outback version. I too have tinkered with the recipe a little here in there by adjusting the amount of mayo, as well as adding ground ginger. This recipe can be adjusted to your liking, but it’s a good base to work with. Enjoy!
Reply
Tracy DittoJanuary 25, 2018 - 9:54 am
This is a great recipe, almost like some of the restaurants! The only thing I changed was my soy sauce was the gluten free kind, I used rice wine vinegar and I added a little lemon juice to cut the sweet. I probably won’t use as much sugar next time but this is a super dressing recipe! Thanks!
Reply
Ronnie LomonacoJanuary 25, 2018 - 1:35 pm
Tracy…
Thanks for the comment! I’m glad to hear you enjoyed it. This recipe is definitely a great base to work off of, so any tweaks to get it the way you want it is more than acceptable!
Reply
JoanFebruary 5, 2019 - 11:47 am
I made this last night and it looked good and I put it in the fridge. In the morning it seperated and was think like water. I was sad! Any thoughts, did this happen to anyone else have this happen?
Reply
SeanMay 30, 2019 - 2:25 pm
The only thing you need to change is to use rice wine vinegar and pickled ginger, instead of white vinegar and fresh ginger.
Reply
JASON M HINMANDecember 23, 2020 - 7:08 pm
For some reason, the previous user thinks you used pickled Ginger. I think they confused you for another recipe I just looked at. Also, the White wine vinegar is perfect. I could only find Toasted Sesame oil, but was perfect. I am letting it set overnight to see if it thickens, if not, I will add a tablespoon of mayo or more, but it is every bit as good as Outback’s. Those sensitive to even a little heat, switch to a half teaspoon of Cayenne , but I am fine with the subtle heat. Might not work having the kick with salads, but I am just fine with it. It took me 10 years to find this recipe, which was just a google search away. I kept buying a pint from Outback. A former Bartender there, they would sell me that much or hook me up with a carry out cup of it. I’ve had it a lot, and this is as close as it gets.
Reply
Madison HaywoodJune 21, 2022 - 5:11 pm
Would using light Mayo work?
Reply
Jordan BishopAugust 26, 2022 - 4:15 pm
If you are looking for the Outback Soy Ginger recipe, stop right here. This is it and it might even be better than Outbacks. The key is to use fresh ginger root. Don’t sub out the sesame oil either. This stuff is incredible on just about anything you can imagine.
Reply
KimApril 22, 2023 - 8:25 pm
Made this tonight. It is seriously the best ginger sauce/dressing! I used a squirt of siracha and kewpie mayo. This will be great on salads as a dip or a sauce. Thanks so much for the recipe, it’s a keeper!🤗
Reply
Leave a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.