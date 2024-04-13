Creamy Ginger Soy Sauce Recipe | Feature Dish (2024)

JASON M HINMANDecember 23, 2020 - 7:08 pm

For some reason, the previous user thinks you used pickled Ginger. I think they confused you for another recipe I just looked at. Also, the White wine vinegar is perfect. I could only find Toasted Sesame oil, but was perfect. I am letting it set overnight to see if it thickens, if not, I will add a tablespoon of mayo or more, but it is every bit as good as Outback’s. Those sensitive to even a little heat, switch to a half teaspoon of Cayenne , but I am fine with the subtle heat. Might not work having the kick with salads, but I am just fine with it. It took me 10 years to find this recipe, which was just a google search away. I kept buying a pint from Outback. A former Bartender there, they would sell me that much or hook me up with a carry out cup of it. I’ve had it a lot, and this is as close as it gets.

