Fried Fish Sandwich Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
matt
My Aunt & Uncle owned a fish store in Brooklyn and only sold the freshest fish. My Dad helped out on busy Thursday and Friday (Catholics). Ever Friday my Mom fried fish so light that it floated. But my best treat was on Saturday morning; Leftover fillet of flounder straight from the fridge on Wonder Bread with my homemade tarter sauce (Hellmann's Mayo and sweet pickle relish)
Anne NYC
This too, was my favorite when my family first visited our first local McDonalds in central Pennsylvania in 1970, when I was 12. And I have never ordered anything else. But the most perfect fish-o-lay in central PA is the fish sandwich at the Fence drive-in 50s-style outdoor restaurant in Milton PA. Picnic tables on the banks of the Susquehanna River. Or they will serve you in your car via a tray hooked to the driver's side. I promise you it is worth the drive. http://fencedrivein.com
Dallas
While I was working in Japan on assignment, almost every morning I went to a McDonalds at the train station for a fillet-o-fish for breakfast just like all the Japanese school children. It was a huge favorite in Japan. I swear the quality of the fof sandwiches in Japan was head and shoulders above those in the US.
Moorloughmary
Made this tonight and we are fans! The fish was tasty in itself (we used haddock) and could be tasted apart from the tartar sauce. The tartar sauce is worth the price of the recipe in itself...I'll never use store-bought again! Great job, NYT Cooking!
Gloria
Delicious! The only thing I would add is to toast the buns on the cooktop in a pan with a little butter.
Deejay
A classic recipe but please be sure to remove the tiny, sharp bones that flounder filets can be prone to. Run your hand lightly over the filet—you can feel them and remove them.
Jaqueline Biggs
Just a quick note about fish choices: Pollock seems available everywhere and Americans seem woefully ignorant of the the fact that our consumption of Pollock is causing Northern seal population to crash because for them Pollock contains three times the nutrition that any other local fish can provide. The seals are starving even as they work harder, swim farther and eat more of other fish to try get the nutrition they require to live and reproduce. Please, please don't eat Pollock.
Jan
This might be all too telling about the current state of my cooking/life, but I made this yesterday and it is probably the BEST thing I have eaten in months. I made it pretty much as suggested, with the only exception being substitutions I made with the tartar sauce due to what I had on hand: dill pickle instead of bread and butter, purple onion instead of shallot, dried dill instead of fresh, and I forgot the soy sauce. And.....hurray for that American cheese. A guilty pleasure.
melissa
The recipe currently reads "Spread tartar sauce on both sides of each bun." I'm assuming they meant "Spread tartar sauce on the inner face of each bun," or else this is gonna be a very messy sandwich, LOL!
Lilianna
Made this tonight, exactly as written, when big plans for a complicated recipe collided with the reality of a long work day. Really tasty, crisp on the outside and moist on the inside --- I think it's the best fish sandwich I've ever made. Super easy and fast, served with homemade oven fries and simple green salad. It's definitely going in the rotation --- maybe next time with coleslaw and pickles, or banh mi style with julienned carrots, cucumbers and spicy radishes. Five stars for sure.
Velo Mitrovich
My dad also owned a fish shop - in San Diego -and he'd never allow fish sticks in the house or let us order a Fillet o Fish. But, about every two months or so, I'd be allowed to eat at the school cafeteria when they had fish sticks. If you've grown up with swordfish, flounder, wild salmon, abalone and the like, fish fingers tasted like the most amazing food.
Suzanne F
Yes, just as it says. Flounder (and sole) are so thin, they cook in almost no time. As long as you have the oil hot enough, so the breading doesn't absorb any oil, that should do it. Cook it much longer, and the fish will be dry.
Claude A. Toronto
Made it last night. I used halibut fillet approximately 1/2 inch thick. Put two 3 ounces pieces on brioche rolls. I prepared the tartar space just as indicated in the recipe.This is the best fish sandwich ever! Simple, quick to prepare and delicious. This recipe is a keeper.
NYmom/wife/chefofthehouse
I have NEVER posted a comment about any recipe/restaurant/vacation/etc.... this recipe has pushed me into that space... followed the recipe exactly (which I rarely do), and it was AMAZING! Filet-O-Fish - step aside... you will always have a special place in my heart, but THIS fish sandwich has the same flavors, but so much fresher and the tartar sauce is simply delicious...
EmEl
Delish. Note to self: next time, make three times as much tartar sauce.
Jim P
These were delicious, and had a perfect crunch. I’m not a fan of fast food tartar sauce, but this sauce was a winner.
John
Made this more-or-less as written, with a few additions. Added 1/4 tsp. of salt and onion powder to the flour, as well as 1/2 tsp. of oil to the beaten eggs (a trick picked up from a katsu recipe) to help everything bind together. Homemade tartar sauce was delicious. Toasted the buns on the stovetop as the cheese melted over the filets in a low oven. Just as good re-warmed the next day!
michelle
I’ve made this several times. The tartar sauce is everything, I could eat it plain with a spoon. I omit the pickles and dill and add chives. We’ve used lingcod, vermilion, and tonight we did it with sea trout. Amazing. I cannot eat wheat so I sub in caputo GF flour and use panko of course. It is so crispy and my kids and husband love this!
gigi
i made this with cod. flounder is expensive and difficult to find - also too delicate for a sandwich, I think. i used good cheddar. american cheese is an abomination. tasty sandwich. i think the fresh dill would add a lot so I will wait until the warmer months, when I have copious dill for the picking, to make it next time.
Mauichuck
I decided to make an Hawaiian version of this recipe and used Ono instead of flounder and substituted pineapple juice for the sweet pickle brine.
ED
Ditto that this satisfyingly replicates the fish sandwiches of youth. I made the tartar sauce using greek yogurt and it was great!
Kim from the Creek
Yummy, yummy! I devoured this. Tartar sauce was delicious.Whenever I want to treat myself, this will be my go to.
jessica
seems silly to comment on something obvious, but this recipe is easy and perfect.
Jeannie
This is a delicious sandwich. That's the whole comment.
Josh
Fish Came out great. I used corn flour instead.
Dale
What is medium heat? On a gas range? Electric? Induction?We all have (or can get for about $10) and remote temperature sensor. I have a dozen digital thermometers I can put in the oil.The oil temperature must be relatively precise, to cook the fish throughout, but without over cooking the exterior.Just as most good recipes now have abandoned or at least minimized the use of volume of ingredients in favor of weight (very precise and almost never fails) with the advent of accurate scales.
Paul
I don't like panko. There are a variety of commercial mixes that give you a lighter breading.
ScratchCook
I pat fish very dry, spread a light amount of mayonnaise on the fish filet then place in Panko bread crumbs, patting, gently but firmly. Let rest for 10-15 minutes so bread crumbs stick, then fry the breaded filets. I don’t use cheese. Sliced dill pickles and nice slice of tomato make a nice sandwich. A nice cup of fish or clam chowdah, New Englander here, makes a nice meal.
Rikathedog
I'm a big fan of fish sandwiches --- as long as they don't have cheese. Putting cheese on fish is a mortal sin. Otherwise this recipe looks fine.
Dale
I eat the fish sandwich to enjoy the fish. In addition to leaving off the cheese, I most often will order a fish sandwich without the tarter sauce, which can range from acceptable to really terrible, ruining a good piece of fish. Unless I know the sauce and how much is going on the filet, I'm opting to leave it off and not destroy a good piece of fresh fish.
Kluski
This tartar sauce is terrific. It was kismet that I had every ingredient in the house, when a friend gave me some frozen beer-battered cod, so I took that shortcut, this time. Great all around.
