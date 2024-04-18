Fried Fish Sandwich Recipe (2024)

What is medium heat? On a gas range? Electric? Induction?We all have (or can get for about $10) and remote temperature sensor. I have a dozen digital thermometers I can put in the oil.The oil temperature must be relatively precise, to cook the fish throughout, but without over cooking the exterior.Just as most good recipes now have abandoned or at least minimized the use of volume of ingredients in favor of weight (very precise and almost never fails) with the advent of accurate scales.