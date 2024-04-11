Candied Bacon Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Thiseasy Candied Bacon Recipe is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. My entire family love it when I make this recipe and it never lasts long in my house.
You are going to love this candied bacon recipe. It is seriously so delicious. You get perfectly caramelized baconin each bite. This salty snack makes a great appetizer recipe for any occasion.
My family goes crazy when we make it. Even the dogs go wild with the delicious smell that fills the house. You just need 3 ingredients to make this maple bacon recipe, so anyone can make it any time.
What is Candied Bacon?
Candied bacon is bacon that has been caramelized and is crispy but still sweet. The bacon is covered in sugary deliciousness and put in the oven until it’s baked.
I was first introduced to this million-dollar bacon at a bridal shower that I attended. Now, I was hesitate at first as I love bacon the original way. I didn’t understand why anyone would want to caramelize it.
Then I tried it and my mind was forever changed.It taste amazing and is perfect for an amazing snack, served with breakfast or crumbled up on your favorite salad.
This candied bacon is so good, you’ll be thinking of new reasons to serve it all the time.
Why We Love It
Whether you call it maple bacon, pig candy or candied bacon, you are going to love this recipe. It is easy, quick to make, and it will please a crowd. I promise.
Take it to a family gathering, make it for a brunch, or make it just because. Your family is going to love it. This is great for any party or brunch. See Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes for more ideas.
Ingredients
- Thick-Cut Bacon (of course)
- Maple syrup
- Light Brown sugar
I know it seems simple but the combination of these ingredients is absolutely delicious. Check out the full recipe in the recipe card.
Variations Ideas
- Brown Sugar – If you don’t have any maple sugar on hand, this bacon would still taste delicious cooked with just the brown sugar on it. Instead of creating the sauce, I would sprinkle the brown sugar on the bacon strips. You can also sprinkle more on them once they are flipped. The dark brown sugar gives this bacon great flavor.
- Other Spices – Also, if you like the sweet and spicy combination, you can also add ½ teaspoon of paprika, cayenne pepper, chili powder or black pepper to the brown sugar mixture. We have even added red pepper flakes. This will add a slight kick to this sweet bacon recipe.
There are many ways to change up this recipe to make it your own. It’s so simple to make. You can try it many ways until you find the recipe that is perfect for your family.
Step by Step Instructions
- Step 1 – First preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Step 2 – While the oven is warming up, arrange the slices of bacon in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet or pan with aluminum foil. You can also use parchment paper.
- Step 3 – Then you will need a small bowl. Mix the maple syrup and the brown sugar until they are combined really good. You can adjust the thickness if needed. Just add more maple syrup or microwave the sauce for a few seconds if it is too thick.
- Step 3 – Use a pastry brush and get a thin layer of the sauce on to each bacon strip.
- Step 4 – Finally, bake the bacon slices in the oven for 25 to 40 minutes until the bacon is crispy. It may only take 20 minutes so keep a close eye as times vary.
- Step 5 – The bacon needs to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes and it will be more crispy as it cools.
- Step 6 – The last step is to transfer the carmelized bacon from the cooling rack to a plate or serving dish to allow the bacon to cool for a few more minutes. I like to transfer the bacon to a serving platter when I am feeding a crowd.
Recipe Tips
- Make sure to bake – Candied bacon needs to be baked. It won’t caramelize and get the same crispy texture in a skillet.
- Cooking times – Cooking times can vary based on ovens. I would check the bacon periodically as it might not take the required amount of time and you don’t want it to burn. Make sure to arrange bacon in a single layer.
- Allow Bacon to Cool – While it is so tempting to eat the bacon right away, it is important to allow ample cooling time. It is very hot and the sugar mixture can burn you if not cooled.
- Line Baking Pan – For easier cleanup, I recommend lining your baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Serving Suggestions
- It makes a great side dish with breakfast or brunch.
- Candied bacon makes a delicious snack. Kids love this.
- Try crumbling the bacon and sprinkling it on a salad.
How to Store
The bacon needs to go inside an airtight container. It can be stored at room temperature up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for a week.
Easy Candied Bacon Recipe
4.97 from 85 votes
You will love this candied bacon recipe. Easy caramelized bacon recipe is a crowd pleaser. Candy bacon is the best recipe. Learn how to make candied bacon
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 30 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Servings 8
Cuisine American
Course Breakfast
Calories 343
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 1 pound bacon
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place bacon on a rack on a lined cookie sheet. I line mine with foil for easy clean up.
In a small bowl mix the maple syrup and brown sugar.
Brush the mixture on top of the bacon on the rack.
Bake for 25-40 minutes until the bacon is crisp.
Let the bacon cool on the wire rack for 10 minutes than transfer to a plate to cool completely.
Then enjoy!
Recipe Video
Recipe Notes
*Refrigerate the leftovers in an air tight container for up to 5 days.
*Bake the bacon until it’s the crispiness that you prefer. Also, thicker bacon will take longer to bake than thinner strips. Watch is closely as it bakes and remove when it’s crispy and brown from the brown sugar and syrup mixture.
Nutrition Facts
Calories 343kcal, Carbohydrates 27g, Protein 7g, Fat 22g, Saturated Fat 7g, Cholesterol 37mg, Sodium 381mg, Potassium 175mg, Sugar 25g, Vitamin A 20IU, Calcium 36mg, Iron 0.3mg
