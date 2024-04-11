Candied Bacon Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Thiseasy Candied Bacon Recipe is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. My entire family love it when I make this recipe and it never lasts long in my house.

You are going to love this candied bacon recipe. It is seriously so delicious. You get perfectly caramelized baconin each bite. This salty snack makes a great appetizer recipe for any occasion.

My family goes crazy when we make it. Even the dogs go wild with the delicious smell that fills the house. You just need 3 ingredients to make this maple bacon recipe, so anyone can make it any time.

Table of Contents What is Candied Bacon?

Why We Love It

Ingredients

Variations Ideas

Step by Step Instructions

Recipe Tips

Serving Suggestions

How to Store

More Easy Bacon Recipes

Easy Candied Bacon Recipe Recipe

What is Candied Bacon?

Candied bacon is bacon that has been caramelized and is crispy but still sweet. The bacon is covered in sugary deliciousness and put in the oven until it’s baked.

I was first introduced to this million-dollar bacon at a bridal shower that I attended. Now, I was hesitate at first as I love bacon the original way. I didn’t understand why anyone would want to caramelize it.

Then I tried it and my mind was forever changed.It taste amazing and is perfect for an amazing snack, served with breakfast or crumbled up on your favorite salad.

This candied bacon is so good, you’ll be thinking of new reasons to serve it all the time.

Why We Love It

Whether you call it maple bacon, pig candy or candied bacon, you are going to love this recipe. It is easy, quick to make, and it will please a crowd. I promise.

Take it to a family gathering, make it for a brunch, or make it just because. Your family is going to love it. This is great for any party or brunch. See Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes for more ideas.

Ingredients

Thick-Cut Bacon (of course)

Maple syrup

Light Brown sugar

I know it seems simple but the combination of these ingredients is absolutely delicious. Check out the full recipe in the recipe card.

Variations Ideas

Brown Sugar – If you don’t have any maple sugar on hand, this bacon would still taste delicious cooked with just the brown sugar on it. Instead of creating the sauce, I would sprinkle the brown sugar on the bacon strips. You can also sprinkle more on them once they are flipped. The dark brown sugar gives this bacon great flavor.

If you don’t have any maple sugar on hand, this bacon would still taste delicious cooked with just the brown sugar on it. Instead of creating the sauce, I would sprinkle the brown sugar on the bacon strips. You can also sprinkle more on them once they are flipped. The dark brown sugar gives this bacon great flavor. Other Spices – Also, if you like the sweet and spicy combination, you can also add ½ teaspoon of paprika, cayenne pepper, chili powder or black pepper to the brown sugar mixture. We have even added red pepper flakes. This will add a slight kick to this sweet bacon recipe.

There are many ways to change up this recipe to make it your own. It’s so simple to make. You can try it many ways until you find the recipe that is perfect for your family.

Step by Step Instructions

Step 1 – First preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

First preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Step 2 – While the oven is warming up, arrange the slices of bacon in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet or pan with aluminum foil. You can also use parchment paper.

While the oven is warming up, arrange the slices of bacon in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet or pan with aluminum foil. You can also use parchment paper. Step 3 – Then you will need a small bowl. Mix the maple syrup and the brown sugar until they are combined really good. You can adjust the thickness if needed. Just add more maple syrup or microwave the sauce for a few seconds if it is too thick.

Step 3 – Use a pastry brush and get a thin layer of the sauce on to each bacon strip.

Step 4 – Finally, bake the bacon slices in the oven for 25 to 40 minutes until the bacon is crispy. It may only take 20 minutes so keep a close eye as times vary.

4 – Finally, bake the bacon slices in the oven for 25 to 40 minutes until the bacon is crispy. It may only take 20 minutes so keep a close eye as times vary. Step 5 – The bacon needs to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes and it will be more crispy as it cools.

The bacon needs to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes and it will be more crispy as it cools. Step 6 – The last step is to transfer the carmelized bacon from the cooling rack to a plate or serving dish to allow the bacon to cool for a few more minutes. I like to transfer the bacon to a serving platter when I am feeding a crowd.

Recipe Tips

Make sure to bake – Candied bacon needs to be baked. It won’t caramelize and get the same crispy texture in a skillet.

Candied bacon needs to be baked. It won’t caramelize and get the same crispy texture in a skillet. Cooking times – Cooking times can vary based on ovens. I would check the bacon periodically as it might not take the required amount of time and you don’t want it to burn. Make sure to arrange bacon in a single layer.

Cooking times can vary based on ovens. I would check the bacon periodically as it might not take the required amount of time and you don’t want it to burn. Make sure to arrange bacon in a single layer. Allow Bacon to Cool – While it is so tempting to eat the bacon right away, it is important to allow ample cooling time. It is very hot and the sugar mixture can burn you if not cooled.

While it is so tempting to eat the bacon right away, it is important to allow ample cooling time. It is very hot and the sugar mixture can burn you if not cooled. Line Baking Pan – For easier cleanup, I recommend lining your baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Serving Suggestions

It makes a great side dish with breakfast or brunch.

Candied bacon makes a delicious snack. Kids love this.

Try crumbling the bacon and sprinkling it on a salad.

How to Store

The bacon needs to go inside an airtight container. It can be stored at room temperature up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for a week.

