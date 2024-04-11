The Best Christmas Fudge Recipe (2024)

Spread the love

This classic Christmas fudge recipe is made with white chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and sweetened condensed milk to make the creamiest and smoothest holiday treat. The festive sprinkles add a nice pop of color and texture as well. Serve this for friends and family or use as homemade gift during this season.

This is the best Christmas fudge ever!

With the holiday season being in full effect I knew I had to share some no bake yummy treats that we can easily throw together so immeditaely I thought of this Christmas no bake sweet treat to use as a last-minute gift or treat for y our guests and family.

It combines a layer of classic chocolate fudge at the bottom and a layer of white chocolate fudge on top. This is perfect for those who love both white and dark or semi sweet chocolate because you get a little bit of both in beach bite plus the look of these is so fun. Each slice will have the most gorgeous layering ever! Plus it is sliced into small squares just enough to satisfy that sweet tooth without being too overwhelmingly sweet.

What is Christmas fudge?

Christmas fudge is a type of no bake candy that is more often than not made and enjoyed during the holidays. It is rich, creamy, and sweet. Recipes vary for creamy fudge but most of the time the easiest way to make it with by mixing melted chocolate with sweetened condensed milk and letting it set. This makes it so that you only need minutes of prep for a quick and easy basic homemade fudge.

We are calling this a Christmas fudge because it is decorated with Christmas sprinkles but feel free to decorate is however you want. Anything christmassy or festive will do the job.

Why you need to make this recipe!

It is a basic recipe with basic ingredients but it packs a punch!

This is a cute recipe that you can start making every year around the holidays to start a new family tradition.

These simple fudge bites are an easy way to fill up your cookie boxes or Christmas cookie trays with something that comes together fast and doesn’t require much effort.

It is an easy recipe that you can use to get the kids involved too.

This recipe can. be made on the stovetop over a double boiler or in the microwave.

Ingredients for this Christmas fudge recipe

Here are the ingredients you will need to make this dessert. Make sure to scroll down to the recipe card for the full detailed ingredient measurements.

White chocolate chips

Semi-sweet chocolate chips – I used semi sweet chocolate but feel free to use dark or milk chocolate chips for the bottom layer as well.

– I used semi sweet chocolate but feel free to use dark or milk chocolate chips for the bottom layer as well. Sweetened condensed milk- Make sure that you are using sweetened condensed milk in this recipe and not just condensed milk.

Make sure that you are using sweetened condensed milk in this recipe and not just condensed milk. Vanilla extract – This will add a little extra depth of flavor to our fudge. IF you have a peppermint fanatic add a little peppermint extract to your chocolate for a festive Christmas season treat.

– This will add a little extra depth of flavor to our fudge. IF you have a peppermint fanatic Festive sprinkles- Use whichever you prefer

How to make this delicious fudge recipe?

This is how you can make this holiday candy. Make sure to scroll down to the recipe card for the full detailed instructions!

Line a square baking pan with parchment paper and set aside. Melt the chocolate chips and the sweetened condensed milk in a bowl. Pour in the prepared baking sheet and gently spread using a spatula. In a clean bowl, melt the white chocolate chips and the sweetened condensed milk and spread on top of the chocolate fudge layer. Top with Christmas nonpareil sprinkles and let it set in the fridge before slicing and enjoying.

TIP- The fudge will set pretty fast so make sure you have all your tools handy so you can spread it fast.

Frequently asked questions – FAQ

How to store this Christmas time fudge?

Store this fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

Can I freeze this festive fudge?

This delicious treat is perfect because you can make it ahead of time and freeze it for later! It can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Is fudge difficult to make?

This recipe is super easy and straight to the point. Just know that you will need to move fast when it comes to spreading your fudge in the prepared pan so have everything ready and close by so that it is still soft when you are trying to spread it in layers.

How to serve this Christmas fudge?

My favorite and easiest way to serve this fudge is in cute holiday boxes or baggies. I love giving it to friends, family members, and even neighbors.

Can I store fudge at room temperature?

No it is best to store this fudge in the fridge. Traditional fudge recipes tend to get too soft when left at room temperature and we want our sweet bites to retain their shape.

Semi sweet and white chocolate Christmas fudge

The best Christmas fudge recipe This easy Christmas fudge recipe is simple, delicious and will look so good in your holiday cookie swap boxes. 5 from 13 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 10 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 36 servings Calories 89 Calories See Also Brandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe) Ingredients 14 oz sweetened condensed milk

6 oz white chocolate chips

6 oz semi sweet chocolate chips

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoon christmas sprinkles Instructions Line an 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper, spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Place the white chocolate chips in a medium bowl, the semi-sweet chocolate chips in a separate medium bowl. Divide the sweetened condensed milk in half, adding some to the white chocolate and some to the semi-sweet chocolate. 14 oz sweetened condensed milk, 6 oz semi sweet chocolate chips, 6 oz white chocolate chips

Melt the semi-sweet chocolate mixture in the microwave in 30-second increments stirring in between every time. Add in the vanilla extract and stir to combine. Spread the mixture into the prepared baking pan. 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Melt the white chocolate mixture in the microwave in 30-second increments stirring in between every time. Add in the vanilla extract and stir to combine. Mix in the Christmas sprinkles and spread on top of the semi-sweet chocolate fudge layer. 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Top with extra sprinkles and chill in the fridge for at least one hour before slicing and enjoying 2 tablespoon christmas sprinkles Nutrition Calories: 89CaloriesCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 1gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 3gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.004gCholesterol: 5mgSodium: 19mgPotassium: 82mgFiber: 0.4gSugar: 11gVitamin A: 33IUVitamin C: 0.3mgCalcium: 44mgIron: 0.3mg Keyword christmas fudge, christmas fudge recipe, holiday fudge Tried this recipe?Follow us and tag us on Instagram! @chahinez_tbt

