Vanilla Bean Shortbread Recipe (2024)

Rating: 1 stars
12/13/2014
Vegetable oil taste was strong and they crumbled when cutting. Waste of good vanilla beans.
Rating: 1 stars
10/12/2014
This recipe should not be given for usage in decorating cookies. The shortbread tastes great, but it is a crumbly mess and not at all conducive to cutting out and icing.
Rating: 3 stars
04/01/2014
I just made these cookies recently and while I agree with other reviewers that they are very crumbly, I expect crumble from a shortbread. That said, I did add 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips to the end of the batter before patting into my 13x9 pan without which I think this recipe would have been severely lacking in flavor. I also just used a spatula to spread the mixture and had no issues. Overall this one gets a 5 star for ease and a 3 (average) for taste. I would definitely make again for anyone who really loves shortbread cookies (like my husband); I wouldn't think to make them for myself, but that's just because I like chewy cookies vs. crumbly. Tip: slice into (but not all the way through) the vanilla bean lengthwise and then run / wiggle a grapefruit spoon the entire length of the bean to get out the seeds (you should be able to get all the seeds from the bean in one swipe or two. Enjoy!
Rating: 3 stars
12/24/2013
Great taste, but consistency wasn't really shortbread. I did vary the recipe by using 2 tsp. vanilla as other reviewers, and used a Wilton snowflake pan to press the dough into. Not knowing how to adjust the cooking time, I may have undercooked the first batch a bit. Hard to get out of the pan, and they were very crumbly. I also used organic granulated sugar from Costco, which may not be fine enough to stick together. The recipe didn't say to chill the dough, and it was very soft. They had a more cake like, crumbly consistency. Might try again in the pan according to directions, but probably will just move on to another recipe. I don't like the oil part - think that has something to do with the consistency, also.
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2013
An incredible dessert! Delectable and special for sure. My husband said he can now die happy. A real keeper (so is the recipe).
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2012
Wonderfully delicious. Made these with 3 oz of whole wheat flour substituted and they turned out to be fabulous. Will definitely make again!
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
These are great! I sprinkled a light layer or cinnamon sugar on the top for an added sweetness. Easy recipe and taste DELISH. I brought them to work and they were gone within the hour. Many people asked me for the recipe.
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2011
Great flavor and would definitely make again! next time i'm going to add two vanilla beans though.
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2011
These shortbread cookies are delicious! The texture is perfect - light and crumbly, and flavor is buttery with a very subtle hint of vanilla. This was my first vanilla bean experience, and I enjoyed the chance to use a new ingredient. I will be making these again very soon!
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2010
Very easy to make, the texture is the highlight because the vanilla is so subtle. The vanilla bean is a bit of a pain to work with, but worth it.
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2010
I can only make this when I have guests, otherwise I will eat the whole pan myself! Be sure not to overcook though.
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2009
Easy recipe and tastes just like shortbread should- with a little flair from the vanilla bean. Gave the cookies out as gifts and everyone loved them! No need to enhance with vanilla flavoring, as it ruins the subtle flavor of the bean. Will be making this again!
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2009
Do not over cook and do not wait too long to cut them...or they get too crumbly. But even if this happens...the flavor is fabulous!
Rating: 3 stars
10/08/2009
I was excited to see a low-fat shortbread recipe, and this on is... okay. It's kind of bland (and I used vanilla bean AND vanilla extract, after reading the other reviews). I am going to try to make this again, and probably use less flour. The texture is very crumbly, just like a shortbread should be. But overall, pretty meh.
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2009
Delicious and addictive. Real vanilla is a subtle flavor, not a strong one, and it balances perfectly with the butter flavor. I can't make these very often because I end up eating the whole batch in a day.
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2009
The folks at the office snarfed these down and could not believe this was a light recipe. Crisp and buttery with a great vanilla flavor. Will definitely make again.
Rating: 3 stars
06/06/2009
I thought these were good but not really anything special. Like another post said, my husband also thought they tasted like pecan sandies. These were very easy to make, but I doubt I would make them again.
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2009
This is a really great shortbread recipe that cuts back on the butter and you won't even miss it! I do wish you could be a little more specific with the weights on the flour. Nine ounces unpacked is a lot different than nine ounces measured and I almost blew the recipe. It is really closer to two cups but then you say to level it. AWKWARD! Baking is an exact science. Please be more specific. Thanks
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2009
These cookies were ok. I found the vanilla bean not strong enough and added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract (it could have taken more). I added turbinado sugar on the tops the last few minutes of cookies. These changes improved the taste but the texture was really strange due to the cornstarch. I would reduce the amount by 1/2, if not totally eliminate it. I probably will not make again.
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2009
I tried it substituting Splenda for sugar and half whole wheat flour. Flavor was fine but texture poor. So don't make these substitutions. I didn't give a low star rating because from the prior reviews it obviously turns out well if you follow the recipe.
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2009
Very good, easy, quick, and foolproof. I served with fresh berries and whipped cream at a dinner party, and everyone loved it. I had a huge batch that was gone by the end of the evening. Vanilla bean is expensive, but I like the specks and the mild flavor it provides. The rest of the ingredients are inexpensive, so the cost works out.
Rating: 3 stars
05/16/2009
The texture of these cookies was very good and it was an easy recipe but I was shocked to see it received a 5 star rating and that it was in the list of top recipes for the issue. I thought the flavor was very bland. I may try dropping the oil & using another 1/4 cup of butter to keep calories down but have a fuller flavor or add some vanilla extract also. Bland, bland, bland!
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2009
Very delicious. I used Vegetable Oil instead of Canola Oil, and I substituted 1 tsp vanilla extract for the bean- not because the bean was expensive, but because i couldn't find one at the local grocery store and didn't want to try to find one. 2 tsp extract wouldn't hurt! I made these for my aunt and she asked for the recipe- very flattering
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2009
These taste just like Pecan Sandies but without the pecans. I substituted 2 tsp vanilla extract for the vanilla bean and it worked out well. I might add some nuts next time. Will definitely make again.
Rating: 4 stars
05/02/2009
These were very good. Made them exactly by the recipe. The texture is excellent ... very short & crumbly. I had hoped, though, that spending the money for a vanilla bean would result in a more pronounced vanilla flavor -- like vanilla bean ice cream. Yes, they're vanilla-y, but not really, Really, REALLY vanilla-y. I refuse to use a second vanilla bean, but next time I make them I'll try adding some vanilla extract and see if I can't get the ultimate vanilla flavor.
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2009
Absolutely delicious. Moist and full of flavor! I made this recipe exactly as called for, and would not change a thing. This recipe was quick and easy.
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2009
These were an absolute surprise. I had to sub olive oil for the canola oil at the last minute and they turned out wonderfully. All the flavor that you want from a shortbread cookie and the vanilla bean was perfect. They came together quickly and the serving size was larger than I expected. I will definitely make these again.
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2009
Delicious & very easy to make! I didn't want to spend the money on vanilla beans so I substituted 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract. I also ran out of aluminum foil (and it's wasteful anyway!) so I just sprayed the pan. Used a spatula to pop the pieces out. These are very tasty & VERY addictive.