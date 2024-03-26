Vanilla Bean Shortbread Recipe (2024)

Rating: 3 stars 04/01/2014

I just made these cookies recently and while I agree with other reviewers that they are very crumbly, I expect crumble from a shortbread. That said, I did add 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips to the end of the batter before patting into my 13x9 pan without which I think this recipe would have been severely lacking in flavor. I also just used a spatula to spread the mixture and had no issues. Overall this one gets a 5 star for ease and a 3 (average) for taste. I would definitely make again for anyone who really loves shortbread cookies (like my husband); I wouldn't think to make them for myself, but that's just because I like chewy cookies vs. crumbly. Tip: slice into (but not all the way through) the vanilla bean lengthwise and then run / wiggle a grapefruit spoon the entire length of the bean to get out the seeds (you should be able to get all the seeds from the bean in one swipe or two. Enjoy!