Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Ingredients for Candied Walnuts How to Make Candied Walnuts How to Store Candied Nuts Recipe Variations for Candied Nuts Delicious Walnut Treats Two Tone Fudge Easy Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies Walnut Brownies Walnut Cinnamon Twists Candied Walnuts Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition

Candied Walnuts are so easy to make with just a few ingredients. An addictive snack and perfect to top an ice cream sundae. This is a version of my mom’s secret recipe and a favorite to add to holiday gift baskets!

Walnuts are delicious but toasted walnuts are even better. This simple candied walnuts recipe adds a second step that toasts the walnuts with the brown sugar coating and they are the most delicious candied nut that I’ve ever tried!

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (1)

Ingredients for Candied Walnuts

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2)

  • Brown Sugar
  • Butter
  • Water
  • Kosher Salt
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Walnut Halves

How to Make Candied Walnuts

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (3)

  1. Add brown sugar, butter, water and salt to a pan and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (4)2. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat and boil about 1 minute.

3.Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (5)

4. Quickly mix in walnuts until well coated using a silicone spatula.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (6)

5. Pour onto a silpat or parchment lined baking sheet in a single layer. A silpat is a silicone baking mat that is perfect for everything from baking cookies to frozen pizzas.

  • Bake for 20 minutes.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (7)

6. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (8)

7. Break apart and serve immediately.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (9)

How to Store Candied Nuts

Candied nuts will last about a week at room temperature in an airtight container (these are my favorite deli containers for storing everything). Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.

Nuts are best served at room temperature.

Recipe Variations for Candied Nuts

  • Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
  • Add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to the brown sugar mixture.
  • A pinch of red pepper can also go in with the brown sugar mixture for a sweet and spicy candied nut.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (10)

Serve candied nuts as an appetizer along with our Spicy Chex Mix for holiday gatherings and it’s also a great addition to a desserts table.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (11)

I make holiday goodie baskets for family and neighbors every Christmas and these Candied Walnuts are going to be the favorite this year. I found these super cute jars with lids from Amazon and they are perfect for making a homemade treat something special.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (12)

Delicious Walnut Treats

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (13)

Two Tone Fudge

Layers of butterscotch and chocolate fudge loaded with crunchy walnuts. This is a holiday favorite from my mother in law's recipe box.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (14)

Easy Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

Simple chocolate chip cookies loaded with crunchy walnuts. An easy treat for any day of the week and delicious enough for a holidays and celebrations.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (15)

Walnut Brownies

Rich, fudge brownies filled with toasted walnuts and caramel chips for a decadent and delicious dessert.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (16)

Walnut Cinnamon Twists

All the flavors of a cinnamon roll in a light and fluffy bread twist with crunchy walnuts and a sweet drizzle of icing.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (17)

Add candied walnuts to your favorite cookies, to top ice cream, or just as a tasty snack but they are also a delicious addition to salads.Once you see how easy and delicious these candied nuts are, you will be making them again and again.

Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (18)

Candied Walnuts

Candied Walnuts are so easy to make with just a few ingredients. An addictive snack and perfect to top an ice cream sundae. This is a version of my mom's secret recipe and a favorite to add to holiday gift baskets!

Prep Time5 minutes mins

Cook Time25 minutes mins

Total Time30 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cups brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 5 cups walnut halves

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°.

  • Line a baking sheet with a silpat or parchment paper.

  • Add brown sugar, water, butter and salt to a pan and place over medium heat. Stir with a wooden spoon until all combined.

  • Bring to a boil and cook for about 1 minute.

  • Remove from heat, quickly stir in vanilla and walnuts. Mixing until well combined.

  • Pour onto lined baking sheet and spread into a single layer.

  • Bake for 20 minutes.

  • Remove from oven and place pan on a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Break apart and store in an airtight container.

Notes

Candied nuts can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week. Store in refrigerator up to 3 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months.

Best served at room temperature.

Nutrition

Serving: 1g | Calories: 399kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 30g | Cholesterol: 3mg | Sodium: 225mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 13g

