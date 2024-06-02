Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Candied Walnuts are so easy to make with just a few ingredients. An addictive snack and perfect to top an ice cream sundae. This is a version of my mom’s secret recipe and a favorite to add to holiday gift baskets!

Walnuts are delicious but toasted walnuts are even better. This simple candied walnuts recipe adds a second step that toasts the walnuts with the brown sugar coating and they are the most delicious candied nut that I’ve ever tried!

Ingredients for Candied Walnuts

Brown Sugar

Butter

Water

Kosher Salt

Vanilla Extract

Walnut Halves

How to Make Candied Walnuts

Add brown sugar, butter, water and salt to a pan and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.

2. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat and boil about 1 minute.

3.Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

4. Quickly mix in walnuts until well coated using a silicone spatula.

5. Pour onto a silpat or parchment lined baking sheet in a single layer. A silpat is a silicone baking mat that is perfect for everything from baking cookies to frozen pizzas.

Bake for 20 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

7. Break apart and serve immediately.

How to Store Candied Nuts

Candied nuts will last about a week at room temperature in an airtight container (these are my favorite deli containers for storing everything). Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.

Nuts are best served at room temperature.

Recipe Variations for Candied Nuts

Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.

Add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to the brown sugar mixture.

A pinch of red pepper can also go in with the brown sugar mixture for a sweet and spicy candied nut.

Serve candied nuts as an appetizer along with our Spicy Chex Mix for holiday gatherings and it’s also a great addition to a desserts table.

I make holiday goodie baskets for family and neighbors every Christmas and these Candied Walnuts are going to be the favorite this year. I found these super cute jars with lids from Amazon and they are perfect for making a homemade treat something special.

Add candied walnuts to your favorite cookies, to top ice cream, or just as a tasty snack but they are also a delicious addition to salads.Once you see how easy and delicious these candied nuts are, you will be making them again and again.

