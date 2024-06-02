Candied Walnuts {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the Kitchen (2024)

Home » Desserts » Candied Walnuts
ByMilisa
Jump to Recipe
Candied Walnuts are so easy to make with just a few ingredients. An addictive snack and perfect to top an ice cream sundae. This is a version of my mom’s secret recipe and a favorite to add to holiday gift baskets!
Walnuts are delicious but toasted walnuts are even better. This simple candied walnuts recipe adds a second step that toasts the walnuts with the brown sugar coating and they are the most delicious candied nut that I’ve ever tried!
Table of Contents
Ingredients for Candied Walnuts
- Brown Sugar
- Butter
- Water
- Kosher Salt
- Vanilla Extract
- Walnut Halves
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking toAmazon.comand affiliated sites.
How to Make Candied Walnuts
- Add brown sugar, butter, water and salt to a pan and stir with a wooden spoon until combined.
2. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat and boil about 1 minute.
3.Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
4. Quickly mix in walnuts until well coated using a silicone spatula.
5. Pour onto a silpat or parchment lined baking sheet in a single layer. A silpat is a silicone baking mat that is perfect for everything from baking cookies to frozen pizzas.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
6. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
7. Break apart and serve immediately.
How to Store Candied Nuts
Candied nuts will last about a week at room temperature in an airtight container (these are my favorite deli containers for storing everything). Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.
Nuts are best served at room temperature.
Recipe Variations for Candied Nuts
- Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
- Add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to the brown sugar mixture.
- A pinch of red pepper can also go in with the brown sugar mixture for a sweet and spicy candied nut.
Serve candied nuts as an appetizer along with our Spicy Chex Mix for holiday gatherings and it’s also a great addition to a desserts table.
I make holiday goodie baskets for family and neighbors every Christmas and these Candied Walnuts are going to be the favorite this year. I found these super cute jars with lids from Amazon and they are perfect for making a homemade treat something special.
Layers of butterscotch and chocolate fudge loaded with crunchy walnuts. This is a holiday favorite from my mother in law's recipe box. Simple chocolate chip cookies loaded with crunchy walnuts. An easy treat for any day of the week and delicious enough for a holidays and celebrations. Rich, fudge brownies filled with toasted walnuts and caramel chips for a decadent and delicious dessert. All the flavors of a cinnamon roll in a light and fluffy bread twist with crunchy walnuts and a sweet drizzle of icing.
Delicious Walnut Treats
Two Tone Fudge
Easy Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies
Walnut Brownies
Walnut Cinnamon Twists
Layers of butterscotch and chocolate fudge loaded with crunchy walnuts. This is a holiday favorite from my mother in law's recipe box.
Simple chocolate chip cookies loaded with crunchy walnuts. An easy treat for any day of the week and delicious enough for a holidays and celebrations.
Rich, fudge brownies filled with toasted walnuts and caramel chips for a decadent and delicious dessert.
All the flavors of a cinnamon roll in a light and fluffy bread twist with crunchy walnuts and a sweet drizzle of icing.
Add candied walnuts to your favorite cookies, to top ice cream, or just as a tasty snack but they are also a delicious addition to salads.Once you see how easy and delicious these candied nuts are, you will be making them again and again.
IF YOU LOVE THIS RECIPEAS MUCH AS I DO, PLEASE LEAVE A COMMENT ANDA FIVE STAR REVIEW, AND BE SURE TO HELP ME SHARE ON PINTEREST!
Print Recipe
4.57 from 16 votes
Candied Walnuts
Candied Walnuts are so easy to make with just a few ingredients. An addictive snack and perfect to top an ice cream sundae. This is a version of my mom's secret recipe and a favorite to add to holiday gift baskets!
Prep Time5 minutes mins
Cook Time25 minutes mins
Total Time30 minutes mins
Course: Desserts
Cuisine: American
Keyword: brown sugar walnuts, candied nuts, homemade gift, walnut candy, walnut recipes
Servings: 5 cups
Calories: 399kcal
Author: Milisa
Ingredients
- 2/3 cups brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 5 cups walnut halves
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°.
Line a baking sheet with a silpat or parchment paper.
Add brown sugar, water, butter and salt to a pan and place over medium heat. Stir with a wooden spoon until all combined.
Bring to a boil and cook for about 1 minute.
Remove from heat, quickly stir in vanilla and walnuts. Mixing until well combined.
Pour onto lined baking sheet and spread into a single layer.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and place pan on a wire rack to cool completely.
Break apart and store in an airtight container.
Notes
Candied nuts can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week. Store in refrigerator up to 3 weeks or freeze for up to 3 months.
Best served at room temperature.
Nutrition
Serving: 1g | Calories: 399kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 30g | Cholesterol: 3mg | Sodium: 225mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 13g