What Is the Best Smartwatch for Seniors? Top Smartwatches (2024) (2024)

When it comes to smartwatches, one size doesn’t fit all. That’s especially true when it comes to smartwatches for seniors.

Older adults have different needs than younger people, and they require smartwatches that can meet those specific needs.

And these days, many of those needs are being met. There are smartwatches that have useful features, safety features such as…

ability to act as medical alerts device (modified)

a built in health app

can make and receive phone calls

detect stress levels

access to sleep tracking app

access to activity tracking

and some even have an automatic fall detection feature

There are smartwatches for an android user and apple watches that work with apple phones.

Deciding on which to buy may come down to personal preference or budget. But either way, there are plenty of options available for seniors.

Some smartwatch makers have optimized their devices for voice command. When a user is tired of tapping out texts on their phone or trying to do an internet search on a small screen, they can use voice commands to dictate an email or text message to their smartwatch. They can even ask their smartwatch to tell a joke or set a timer for the roast in the oven.

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing a smartwatch, but one important thing to keep in mind is response times.

You want a watch that’s going to be responsive to your needs, whether you’re trying to track your fitness goals or stay connected with loved ones.

So, if you’re in the market for a smartwatch and you’re not sure what to get, here are some of the best smartwatches for seniors.

What To Look For In A Smartwatch For Seniors?

Here are some paramount features to look for in a solid timepiece for aging parents:

Compatability With Your Phone. Not all smartwatches can work with all smartphones. An apple watch normally cannot connect to an android phone. So check to make sure that whatever watch you purchase, it's compatible with the phone you are using.

Ease of Use. It is essential that the watch is easy to set up and use. Many seniors are not familiar with new technologies, so a smartwatch for seniors should be user-friendly and have a clear interface.

Easy Display. The watch should have large buttons and a big display. This will make it easy to see and use the watch, even for seniors with poor vision.

Health Tracking. Health tracking is the very first option you should check for availability. Smartwatches can track heart rate, step counter, and calories burned. They can also monitor sleep patterns. This information can be used to help seniors stay healthy and active.

Emergency Contact. Another vital feature to look for in a smartwatch for seniors is an emergency services feature. This allows the elderly person to easily get in touch with family members or friends in case of an emergency.

Battery Life. It's also important to consider battery life when choosing a smartwatch for seniors. Your aging parents will want a smartwatch with prolonged battery life. So that the piece can be worn all day without needing to be charged.

Price. When choosing a smartwatch for seniors, it's essential to consider the budget. Smartwatches can range in price from around $100 to over $1000. It's important to find a smartwatch that fits within your budget.

The best smartwatches for seniors are ones that have all of the features that individual person needs in order to stay healthy and connected.

Make sure to consider health tracking, emergency contact, battery life, and price when choosing a smartwatch for the elderly.

Top 7 Smartwatches for Seniors You Should Consider

We went through several smartwatches and our top picks include the following:

1. Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is a top-notch wearable for seniors and one that we recommend as a good option. The timepiece has all the features they need to stay healthy.

These include health and fitness tracking, built-in GPS, music storage and control, and Amazon Alexa built-in. The Fitbit Versa also has a long battery life, so seniors won’t need to worry about charging it often.

The only downside of the Fitbit Versa is that it’s not as stylish as some of the other smartwatches on this list. But, the Fitbit watch more than makes up for that with its options and functionality.

2. Garmin Vivoactive 4

The Garmin Vivoactive smartwatch is another great timepiece for seniors.

This Garmin timepiece has many of the same features as the Fitbit Versa, including health and fitness tracking, built-in GPS, music storage and control, and Amazon Alexa built-in. The Vivoactive also has a long battery life and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

One downside of Vivoactive is that it doesn’t have an always-on display like some of the other smartwatches on this list. However, it does have a large display that is easy to see.

3. Amazfit GTR 3

Amazfit GTR 3 comes with a large display and is easy to see. It also has health tracking, built-in GPS, breath monitor, and voice control. The battery life is just amazing. It can run for 21 days straight on a single charge. Oh, it’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

One downside of the Amazfit GTR is that it doesn’t have an always-on display.

4. Medical Guardian Watch

This smartwatch is designed for seniors and comes with a fall detection feature. In a way, it’s as good as a medical alert device.

It has a large display, which is a great perk. When the alert shows up on the device (in case of an incoming message), the gadget vibrates.

The Medical Guardian smartwatch uses its own SMS chip, so you don’t need to worry about which cellular provider you’re using. This wearable works similarly to the Verizon Medical Alert System.

The downside is that Medical Guardian may not have a strong signal over some regions in the USA. Contact the manufacturer the get more info.

5. Lively Wearable2

Lively Wearable 2 is a good choice for those who suffer from dementia. The device has a fall detection feature and an SOS button. It also provides two-way communication. Lively Wearable 2 is comfortable to wear as it comes with a silicone strap. You can get it in black color.

Lively Wearable doesn’t have a display, so you won’t be able to see the time or any notifications. The main purpose of this Lively smartwatch is to provide safety for the elderly. It’s easy to use and set up, which is great for seniors who are not tech-savvy.

6. Apple Watch Series 6

GPS Model lets you call, text, and get directions from your wrist. This version also includes a new Blood Oxygen sensor and app. The Watch Series 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes.

You can call, send and receive text messages and even get directions with it. It also has an ECG app (electrocardiogram). This information can be useful for the wearer and their doctor. There’s much more so check it out!

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the top smartwatches on the market. It has all the features that you would want in a smartwatch and more. It can track your fitness, monitor your heart rate, and even give you notifications. You can also use it to make calls, send texts, and get directions.

I personally have a Samsung Galaxy Watch and I love it. I enjoy the fact that my phone calls and text notices come through on it so there’s no need to reach for my phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do my aging parents need a smartwatch? It depends on your parents’ needs and preferences. Such a device can help them stay connected with family. A smartwatch is a go-to tool if they’re interested in a timepiece for health tracking purposes. If your loved one feels okay about using electronic watches, you should give it a try. Ultimately, it’s up to your aging parents to decide whether or not they want to use a smartwatch. How to find the right smartwatch for your aging parents. First, consider your parents’ needs and wants. If they’re looking for something that will help them stay connected with you, then look for a timepiece with call and text notifications. If they’re interested in a timepiece for health monitoring purposes, then look for one with heart rate monitoring and step counting. You should also check the operating system of the smartwatch. Some popular options include Apple’s WatchOS, Google’s Wear OS, and Samsung’s Tizen OS. Finally, think about your budget and find an affordable piece that fits your requirements. How to choose the right size of a smartwatch for seniors. The smart piece should be comfortable to wear and not too bulky. It should also have large buttons so that it can be easily operated. To find the right size, measure your parent’s wrist circumference and consult the smartwatch’s sizing guide. You can also try on different timepieces at a store before making your purchase. Do I need an iPhone to use an Apple Watch? Not necessarily. However, if you want to be able to use your Apple Watch without being paired with an iPhone, there are a few things that need tying together first: the watch needs access either by WiFi or cellular network, and then it will require some additional hardware like adding lines on either side of their usual setup (a dock). How much should I spend on a smartwatch for my parents? You can find a solid smartwatch for your parents at the cost of $50 to $300. Such pieces usually offer features such as call and text notifications, health tracking, and more. You can also find items that come with additional features such as GPS tracking and contactless payments. They may cost around $300 to $1000, depending on the watch brand.

Final Thoughts

Just like the smartphone combines the qualities of a computer and a cellular phone, a smartwatch combines the qualities of a computer and a watch. While some smartwatches include minimal additional features, such as a step counter and a heart rate monitor, other models allow you to access the internet from your wrist. Seniors who want to consolidate their different devices used for heart rate, fall detection, and medical alerts (plus gain some cool new features) should consider the ease of a smartwatch.

Consider a smartwatch for seniors if you’re looking for a health tracker or an emergency device. Think about what features are important and find a model with those capabilities.

Also, don’t forget to take into account the size of the smartwatch so that it’s comfortable to wear. Finally, check different models within your budget until you find the perfect timepiece.

