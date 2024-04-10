Crispy Classic Potato Latkes Recipe (2024)

My 5-ingredient Crispy Classic Potato Latkes Recipe makes for a crunchy snack, breakfast, or side dish. Traditionally served at Hanukkah, these golden brown potato pancakes taste so savory and are perfect for dipping in the creamy sour cream and dill sauce.

The Best Potato Latkes Recipe

I’m obsessed with these crispy potato pancakes! Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, my Crispy Classic Potato Latkes Recipe is great for a crowd, at Sunday brunch, or celebrating Hanukkah.

Potato latkes are a celebratory food traditionally served around Hanukkah. Made with shredded potatoes, onion, and eggs, the pan-fried latkes are so crispy and savory. I served them with a refreshing sour cream and dill sauce but you can use hummus, pesto, tzatziki, or applesauce instead.

There’s lots of room for customizations in this latke recipe. Make them extra savory with chives or Cajun seasoning mixed in, or add a little nutrition by using sweet potatoes instead. However you serve them, crispy classic potato latkes are sure to be a hit!

How to Shred Potatoes

Shredding the potatoes and onions in a food processor with a shredding attachment will make the process so quick and easy. Otherwise, do it by hand using the large holes on a hand grater.

How to Bind the Potatoes

Potato latkes need a binding agent, A.K.A. something that will hold them together. In this recipe, the potatoes and onions are mixed with eggs and flour, but applesauce, matzo meal, or breadcrumbs are sometimes used instead. Once they all come together and the mixture emulsifies, the latke patties stick together and won’t fall apart.

How To Make Potato Latkes

Once the potatoes and onions are shredded and drained, mix them in a bowl with the eggs, flour, and salt.

Heat the oil in a skillet and drop in spoonfuls of the latke mixture. Cook for 1 minute before pressing them down with a spatula. Flip them over when they’re golden brown and cook for another few minutes on the other side. Transfer the fried latkes to a paper towel-lined plate.

When all of the mixture is used up, you can serve the latkes right away with sour cream or yogurt sauce or store them in the oven until you’re ready to dig in.

What To Serve With Latkes

Latkes are traditionally served with sour cream and applesauce on top or on the side for dipping. Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt mixed with a little dill, chives, or green onions adds a touch of extra delicious flavors. If you’re serving these at a party, include loaded hummus and arugula basil pesto for more nutritious dip options.

Latkes aren’t only for dipping! They make a crispy and savory replacement for English muffins with salmon eggs benedict or bagels with cream cheese and lox. Top them with my pickled red onions to really make the savory flavors pop!

Tips and FAQs

It’s very important to squeeze as much liquid from the shredded potatoes as possible. This is the secret to crispy potato latkes!

Use an oil with a high burn point, like avocado oil. Other good options are peanut oil, grapeseed oil, or canola oil.

Keep the oil hot in the pan by only frying a few latkes (about 5 to 7) at a time. Overcrowding will affect the temperature of the heat.

Feel free to add more seasonings into the latke mixture, like Cajun seasoning, dried herbs, or ginger.

Make the pancakes as thin or as thick as you like!

This recipe makes about 22 to 26 latkes. If you end up with leftovers, wrap them in plastic and store them in the fridge for 1 or 2 days, or freeze them for up to 2 weeks.

Do You Peel Potatoes For Latkes?

I like the look of the peeled potatoes in latkes, but you can leave them unpeeled if you want to save time. Just make sure you wash and scrub unpeeled potatoes really well.

What Type Of Potato Is Best For Latkes?

Any type of potatoes with a lot of starch will work. I used Yukon Gold’s, but you can use Russets or even baby potatoes of any color.

Can I Make Latkes With Sweet Potatoes?

Yes! Use the same measurements in the recipe if you’re making these with sweet potatoes instead.

How to Reheat Latkes

Reheat leftover latkes in a frying pan with a little oil over medium heat so they retain their crispiness. Alternatively, add them to a parchment-lined baking sheet and reheat in a 350ºF oven until warmed through.

