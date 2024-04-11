Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn Recipe (Low-fat, Plant-based) | Shane & Simple (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Delicious, rich, and creamy Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn recipe. Plant-based, vegan, low-fat, and ready in as little as 20 minutes.

Fall is fast approaching and I’m super excited. Why? Well, there’s a couple reasons. One, I just love Fall. And, two: HOMEMADE VEGAN CREAMED CORN! Man, do I love creamed corn! No, you don’t understand. I..LOVE…CREAMED…CORN! We clear?

Now, let’s get it on!

Cream style corn is a classic here in the south. But, it’s also one of the reasons this part of the country is obese and has diabetes. Classic creamed corn is usually loaded with butter, heavy cream, and tons of sugar. So, it’s basically a heart attack waiting to happen.

But, I’m not gonna lie to you. It’s one of the things I missed most after switching to a whole foods, plant-based diet. And, I really couldn’t find avegan recipe that was any better. Most were still high in fat, made with processed sugar and loaded with crap.

But, I knew there had to be a better way. So, after a little trial and error I present to you: Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn. It’s completely dairy-free, extremely low in fat, thick, rich and absolutely delicious.

How Do You Make Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn?

How’d I do it? It’s actually pretty simple.

First, you want to make sure you use sweet corn. Yes, there is actually sweet corn. So, be sure and read the package.

I wanted to keep it low in fat so in place of heavy cream or coconut milk I used unsweetened almond milk. But, I had to figure out how to make it thick and “creamy.” So, to achieve that I added2 Tbsp. of ground flax seed. Then, part way through the cooking I use a blender to puree half the recipe. And, I simply pour the puree back into the pan and voila – Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn.

There’s also a couple other ingredients you don’t normally find in a creamed corn recipe. GARLIC AND ONIONS! I know it sounds strange, but it works so well. They come together and add just enough savoriness without getting in the way of the sweetness. Trust me on this.

Oh, and to make it sweet? No, I didn’t go crazy using processed sugar like most recipes. I decided to use a little maple syrup so you can adjust it as you go. Remember, you’re using sweet corn so no need to go crazy. HINT: Always start with less syrup and build.

And, there you have it! Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn.

Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn

Despite the fact this recipe uses no butter or heavy cream at all, I promise you won’t miss it. This Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn is sure to satisfy the most die-hard southerner and you. Because it’s…

Sweet

A little savory

Thick

Rich

Creamy

A perfect Fall recipe

Low-fat

Super simple to make

& freaking delicious!

This recipe goes perfectly with my Creamy Homemade Vegan Mashed Potatoes& Easy Vegan Brown Gravyand creates a delicious holiday feast.

Did you make this recipe? Let me know! Be sure and leave a comment below with a STAR rating. And, share a picture by tagging me onInstagramand use the hashtag#shaneandsimple. I want to see your work. Enjoy!

Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn Print Recipe 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star 5 from 16 reviews Rich and creamy Homemade Vegan Creamed Corn recipe. Plant-based, vegan, low-fat, and ready in as little 20 minutes. Author: Shane Martin

Prep Time: 7 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 27 minutes

Yield: 6 servings 1 x

Category: Side

Cuisine: American

Diet: Vegan Ingredients UnitsScale 2 lbs . frozen sweet corn (32-oz. bag or 2 16-oz. bags)

. frozen sweet corn (32-oz. bag or 2 16-oz. bags) 1 ½ cups unsweetened almond milk or plant-milk of choice

unsweetened almond milk or plant-milk of choice ½ medium-sized onion (chopped)

medium-sized onion (chopped) 3 Tbsp . maple syrup

. maple syrup 2 Tbsp . ground flax seed

. ground flax seed 1 Tbsp . minced garlic

. minced garlic salt (adjust to taste)

salt (adjust to taste) black pepper (adjust to taste) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat and sautee onions and garlic until the onions are soft. Add a couple tablespoons of water to pan in order to prevent sticking if needed. Reduce heat to medium, add corn, and cook for 8-10 minutes. You want to make sure the corn is completely thawed and hot. Add the almond milk, flax, remaining seasonings and stir gently to combine. Let cook for 5-6 minutes after stirring. Depending on how thick you want it, transfer ⅓ to ½ of the corn mixture in the skillet to your food processor or blender and blend until fairly smooth. Pour this mixture back into the skillet with the whole corn kernels and heat for a few minutes. Remove from heat and serve. Nutrition Serving Size:

Calories: 139

Sugar: 12.7 g

Sodium: 61.5 mg

Fat: 2.2 g

Carbohydrates: 27.2 g

Fiber: 3.1 g

Protein: 4.4 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

