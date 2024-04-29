Carnivore Ground Beef Recipes (5 Easiest & Tastiest Ones) (2024)

CONTENTS
In my 4-year carnivore diet journey, I've tried the one meal a day (OMAD) routine from time to time.
When I'm on the routine, I use ground beef to whip up less than one-hour carnivore recipes.
After trying out tons of different ground meat recipes, I made a list of the easiest and tastiest ones you can make for dinner tonight.
Let's jump straight into it.
1. Ground Beef Balls
- Prep Time: 5 mins
- Cook Time: 30 mins
- Total Time: 35 mins
- Number of Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 2oz ground beef
- 2 tbsp sea salt
Instructions
- In a large mixing basin, thoroughly combine ground beef and salt liberally.
- In the palm of your hand, make 2 to 3-ounce balls, and arrange them on a baking dish.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. And bake for 25-35 minutes, or until done.
- Remove from the oven, set aside for 5 minutes to cool, and serve warm.
- If there are leftovers, I place them in an airtight container or ziplock bag and freeze them. I’ll later reheat them in the oven or a sauce of my choosing.
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 576kcal
- Protein: 39g
- Fat: 45g
- Fiber: 0g
- Sodium: 1800mg
2. Beef Stroganoff
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time:20 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
- Number of Servings: 2
Ingredients
- 8 oz ground beef
- 2 oz ground organ meat
- 2 tsp salt
- ¾ cup beef bone broth
- ½ oz heavy cream
- Corriander, pepper (optional)
Instructions
- Salt your ground beef and organ meats and brown the mixture in a large pan over medium-high heat. If you're going to add extra optional herbs, do it in this step (only if you're not on a strict carnivore routine).
- Add beef broth to your browned ground beef and stir well for 5 minutes.
- Bring to a boil, then add the heavy cream.
- Cook for another 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens.
- Serve hot and enjoy your beef stroganoff!
- This dish is also a freezer-friendly staple, so you can store any leftovers for later.
Note: Do not cover. If you cover the pan, the sauce will take longer to thicken.
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 170g
- Total Carbs: 1g
- Protein: 17g
- Fat: 14g
- Fiber:0g
- Net Carbs: 1g
3. Carnivore Bread
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 60 minutes
- Total Time: 80 minutes
- Number of Servings: 3
Ingredients
- 1 oz raw ground beef
- 6 eggs
- 4 oz pork rinds (unflavored)
- 1/4 cup butter
- 4 tbsp white protein powder
- 1 tsp salt
Equipment
- Electric mixer
- Blender
- Bread pan
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 ° F.
- In a large bowl, crack all the eggs and separate the yolks and whites.
- Add salt and whip the egg whites until light and frothy using a hand mixer.
- Combine the egg yolks, uncooked ground beef, protein powder, and melted butter in the blender. Blend until you get a smooth paste. However, don't over-blend.
- With a hand mixer, combine the frothy egg whites and the paste. Fold in until smooth.
- Crush the pork rinds to a fine powder. Then, combine well with the batter.
- Pour the batter into the bread pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes.
- I always allow my carnivore bread to cool slightly for at least 30 minutes before slicing.
"Adding white protein powder into your carnivore bread adds more healthy protein."
- Maria Emmerich, Wellness Expert
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 315 kcal
- Total Carbs: 0g
- Fat: 23g
- Protein: 29g
4. Carnivore Scotch Eggs
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Number of Servings: 5
Ingredients
- 2 pounds of ground beef
- 2 tsp salt
- 10 large hard-boiled eggs
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 ℉.
- Line one large baking tray with a baking sheet (you can use two small pans).
- Place the meat in a large mixing basin and season with salt. Hand mix the ingredients and shape them into ten meatballs. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking pans and flatten them.
- Put one boiled egg in the center of each beef circle and wrap the meat around the egg, ensuring no gaps or holes.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes, then flip to cook the other side. I love my carnivore meatballs with a crispier finish, so I broil for an extra 5 minutes.
I love this easy recipe because it’s quicker to meal prep, it’s protein-packed, and I can eat the zero-carb egg for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Note: Use hard-boiled eggs to get a clean peel when removing the eggshell.
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 270 kcal
- Total Carbs: 1g
- Protein: 19g
- Fat: 20g
- Fiber: 0g
- Net Carbs: 1g
5. Carnivore Casserole
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
- Number of Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 5 large eggs
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup cream cheese
- ¼ cup cheddar cheese
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp cooking fat
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 ℉.
- Brown and dry out the beef lightly in a pan over medium heat. Stir for about 5 minutes, breaking up any clumps.
- In a large mixing basin, whisk the eggs together, then add the cream, shredded cheese, and salt. Mix everything well and add your pre-cooked ground meat.
- Fill a greased 9-inch round pie pan or something similar with the egg beef mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the eggs are set. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
If you're on keto, enjoy this creamy ground beef recipe with roasted asparagus on the side for a hearty dinner.
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 520 kcal
- Carbohydrates: 1.8g
- Protein: 32g
- Fat: 41g
- Saturated Fat: 16g
- Sodium: 795mg
- Net Carbohydrates: 1.8g
FAQs
What Happens to Your Body if You Eat Excess Ground Beef For a Year?
If you eat excess ground beef for a year, your body can experience high uric levels, which can cause joint pains and kidney problems [1].
Can You Eat Ground Beef Only?
Yes, you can eat ground beef only if you're on a strict carnivore diet routine. But trying out other meat types is good to keep your already restrictive diet more interesting.
How Many Pounds of Ground Beef Meat Should I Eat Per Day on a Carnivore Diet?
You can eat up to two pounds of ground beef daily on a carnivore diet. Also, note that sometimes it can be less or more depending on your body weight and the number of physical activities you do.
