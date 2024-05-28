Collard Greens Recipe (2024)

Recipe Tips & Notes

About the Pot Liquor (or Pot Likker). After slow cooking the collard greens, you'll notice the color of the liquid in the pot has darkened and taken on the wonderful flavor of the collards and other ingredients.

This liquid is called "collard liquor" or "pot liquor", or "pot likker", and it is delicious.

Pot liquor is essentially the liquid remaining from simmering any type of greens or beans. It is enriched with many nutrients from the greens cooking process.

You can enhance the flavor with smoked meats and seasonings, making it not only good for you, but extra tasty, as we've done here.

Cooking Time. I sometimes prefer to simmer my collard greens for the whole 3 hours, but they are nice and tender with a bit of bite after 1-2 hours. Just cook to your preference.

You can get away with a stronger simmer for 45 minutes, but much will depend on the collard greens themselves, whether or not your particular batch wants to soften up enough for you.

Other Greens. You can definitely use other leafy greens for this recipe. Consider mustard greens, kale, beet greens, dandelion greens or other green leaves.

You may need to adjust your simmering time.

Meat Options. Pork is most often used, like bacon and ham. Ham hocks are very popular and add lots of flavor. Smoked turkey is also a nice addition or substitute.

You can realistically use any of your favorite meats. Serve this up with fried chicken!