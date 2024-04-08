Chicken Milanese with Spring Greens Recipe (2024)

First of all, I doubled the recipe for the salad dressing and only used 1 package of the spring mixed salad greens. I mixed together all but the olive oil and the pepper and let it sit for about 30 minutes instead of the 15 and it was just enough to cover the salad without making it get too soft and limp. -Delicious.

For the chicken, I used 6 T. flour to coat it at first and kept with only 1 egg whipped lightly. This covered about 3 pieces of chicken for me perfectly and was all that I needed. I used Japanese Panko Breadcrumbs with the cheese for the coating and found that it kept a perfect crunch- I did have to use more oil to fry the chicken in than called for, to avoid blackening (though I never do keep track of how much). Still- was not greasy in any way but perfectly crisp on the outside and moist in the center. I cooked it on low-mid heat (setting 4 if your high is a 10) for 10 minutes total and was delighted.

Overall, would definitely add some kind of extra side with the chicken and salad- we are thinking a baked sweet potato would be a great addition. A very light and tasty meal! Will definitely make this again!