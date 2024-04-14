Best Zucchini Brownies Recipe (Flourless!)- TBMW (2024)

This zucchini brownie recipe is a sneaky way to hide some vegetables in your chocolate desserts! Rich, fudgy, and naturally flourless, no one will know there is zucchini in it!

I’m no stranger to adding zucchini to desserts. I’ve used to it make a chocolate zucchini bread, classic zucchini bread, and even a chocolate cake. Oh, and let’s not forget the muffins, too.

However, the most delicious dessert to add it to is brownies.

Why you’ll love these zucchini brownies

They are healthier . These brownies don’t use any flour or refined sugar, so even without the zucchini, they are already a healthier dessert (similar to our healthy brownies !).

. These brownies don’t use any flour or refined sugar, so even without the zucchini, they are already a healthier dessert (similar to our !). Quick and easy to make . From prep the plate, this entire dessert bakes up in just 25 minutes.

. From prep the plate, this entire dessert bakes up in just 25 minutes. You can make it diet-friendly . Not only are these brownies naturally gluten free, but you can adapt them to other diets out there with just a few tweaks.

. Not only are these brownies naturally gluten free, but you can adapt them to other diets out there with just a few tweaks. Fudgy and rich. Most importantly, zucchini brownies tick all the right boxes when it comes to it’s taste and texture!

Ingredients needed

Almond butter – I like to make my own, but any no-stir almond butter works well.

– I like to make my own, but any no-stir almond butter works well. Maple syrup –Agave or honey work, too.

–Agave or honey work, too. Brown sugar OR coconut sugar – Either of these sugars works. Go for coconut sugar if you want these brownies to be healthier.

– Either of these sugars works. Go for coconut sugar if you want these brownies to be healthier. Eggs – room temperature.

– room temperature. Vanilla extract – A must for any good chocolate dessert.

– A must for any good chocolate dessert. Unsweetened cocoa powder – 100% Dutch processed and sifted.

– 100% Dutch processed and sifted. Salt . A pinch of salt will transform the flavor and texture.

. A pinch of salt will transform the flavor and texture. Baking powder – Leavening agent to give the brownies some rise and stability.

– Leavening agent to give the brownies some rise and stability. Zucchini – Finely shredded zucchini with the moisture removed. See my tips below on how to shred zucchini perfectly for desserts.

– Finely shredded zucchini with the moisture removed. See my tips below on how to shred zucchini perfectly for desserts. Chocolate chips– Optional, but who doesn’t love brownies with pools of chocolate throughout?

How to make zucchini brownies

Step 1- make the batter

Mix the almond butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Mix through the cocoa and baking powder, then stir through the zucchini and chocolate chips.

Step 2- bake the brownies

Transferthe mixture into a lined square pan and reserve some chocolate chips to place on top.Bakethe brownies for 22-25 minutes or until a skewer comes out mostly clean.

Tips to make the best recipe

Do not over-bake the brownies; they will continue to cook as they cool down.

Always reserve a handful of chocolate chips for topping the brownies with, as that guarantees tons of chocolate in every bite!

Use unsweetened cocoa powder to give your brownies a rich, chocolatey flavor without adding extra sugar. Make sure to use good quality cocoa powder for the best results.

Don’t overmix the batter; it can make your brownies tough and dry. Mix the wet and dry ingredients until combined, then gently fold the shredded zucchini and chocolate.

Dietary swaps and variations

These brownies are super forgiving, so you can easily adapt them to other diets or change up their texture by adding nuts, frosting, and more:

Skip the eggs . Make them eggless by replacing the eggs with one of these egg substitutes .

. Make them eggless by replacing the eggs with . Cut the carbs . For low carb zucchini brownies, swap the maple syrup for keto maple syrup and use a brown sugar substitute.

. For low carb zucchini brownies, swap the maple syrup for keto maple syrup and use a brown sugar substitute. Change up the flavo r. Add mix-ins like walnuts, coconut flakes, or even white chocolate chips.

r. Add mix-ins like walnuts, coconut flakes, or even white chocolate chips. Replace the nut butter . Substitute the almond butter for peanut butter, cashew butter, or a nut free alternative like tahini.

. Substitute the almond butter for peanut butter, cashew butter, or a nut free alternative like tahini. Frost it! Add some frosting, like a chocolate frosting or a healthy frosting .

Storage instructions

To store: Leftover brownies can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to two weeks.

To freeze: Place the cooled baked brownies in an airtight container and store them in the freezer for up to six months.

Box grater . To shred the zucchini (or anything, really!) perfectly.

. To shred the zucchini (or anything, really!) perfectly. Square pan . My go-to pans when baking brownies, bars, or blondies.

. My go-to pans when baking brownies, bars, or blondies. Spatula. A good quality rubber spatula folds in everything seamlessly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does zucchini replace in baking? Zucchini doesn't technically replace anything but can enhance baked goods by adding moisture and nutrition. For brownies and cakes, it makes them super moist. Can you taste the zucchini in zucchini brownies? No, the zucchini in brownies has a very mild flavor and blends in well with the other ingredients. You won't be able to taste them at all. Can you use frozen zucchini? Yes, you can use frozen zucchini for this recipe. Thaw the zucchini completely and squeeze out any excess moisture before using them. What can you serve with zucchini brownies? While delicious on their own, you can add some whipped cream, ice cream, or even fresh berries.

Zucchini Brownies 5 from 320 votes Servings: 12 Brownies Prep: 1 minute min Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 26 minutes mins Rate This Recipe Print Ingredients ▢ 1 cup almond butter

▢ 1/4 cup maple syrup

▢ 1/2 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

▢ 1 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1 medium zucchini grated

▢ 1/2 cup chocolate chips Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C/350F. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the almond butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Add in the cocoa powder and baking powder. Fold through the zucchini and chocolate chips.

Transfer your brownie batter to the lined pan and bake for 25-27 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out just clean from the center.

Allow brownies to cool in the pan completely before slicing and serving. Notes TO STORE: Leftover brownies can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to two weeks. TO FREEZE: Place the cooled baked brownies in an airtight container and store them in the freezer for up to six months. Nutrition Serving: 1brownieCalories: 148kcalCarbohydrates: 7gProtein: 6gFat: 13gSodium: 44mgPotassium: 194mgFiber: 5gVitamin A: 5IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 94mgIron: 2mgNET CARBS: 2g Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

