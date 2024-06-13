Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lois

Delicious diabetic peanut butter cookies made with no flour or added sugar. With only a few ingredients, these Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies are the best way to enjoy a sweet treat without the need for sugar or carbs.

Indulging in a sweet treat doesn't have to result in a sugar crash or bloating, and these peanut butter cookies made without any sugar or flour are a perfect example of guilt-free snacking.

Check out all the other easy cookie recipes for more delicious ideas to add to your recipe box!

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (1)

If you are watching what you eat or even following a Keto, low carb or even a gluten-free diet, you're going to love these cookies!

These no sugar peanut butter cookies are so deliciousyou will not even miss the flour that's found in Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookie with Flour Recipe.

They're so good, I included them in my list of Diabetic Christmas Cookies to give as gifts to family and friends over the holiday season.

Diabetic Peanut Butter Cookies

If you are looking for diabetic dessert recipes, I do recommend you experiment with different types of sugar substitutes that will work with your diet plan.

For this recipe, I used Splenda and did not have any problems with an aftertaste. As a precaution, you should check with your doctor as to the sugar substitute you should use for this recipe.

Expert Tip

Check out Stevia/Sugar Substitutes article for expert advice on selecting the ideal sugar substitute. Remember to consult your doctor for more tailored information.

📋Ingredients

This is an overview of the ingredients and instructions. Be sure to see the recipe card below for exact quantities, detailed instructions and special notes.

  • Egg
  • Splenda; 1 cup - or your favorite powdered sugar substitute
  • Baking powder
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Creamy peanut butter
  • Water

📌 Quick Tip: To lower the sugar content on these cookies even more, choose a natural peanut butter or one that is lower in sugar than traditional peanut butter.

Substitutions and Variations

  • Use natural peanut butter with no added sugars instead of regular peanut butter.
  • Try adding cinnamon with the vanilla extract for extra flavor.
  • Top with a sprinkle of sea salt for a sweet and salty combo.

Step-by-Step Instructions

  • Step 1: In a mixing bowl, beat together the egg, sugar substitute, baking powder and vanilla for about a minute.
  • Step 2: Add the peanut butter and water. Beat together. The mixture will be pretty dry, just make sure the peanut butter is blended in with the other ingredients.
  • Step 3: Using a cookie scoop, measure out a heaping teaspoon of batter for each cookie and place on a baking tray that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray or lined with parchment paper.
  • Step 4: Then using a fork, make indentations into each cookie. Spray the fork with cooking spray so it doesn't stick to the cookie.
Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (10)

Baking Instructions

  • Bake 12 - 15 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven until the cookies feel firm and are slightly browned.
  • Transfer the cookies to a baking rack and cool.
Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (11)

Before You Begin!

If you make this recipe, please leave a review and star rating. This helps my business thrive and continue providing FREE recipes.

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (12)

➡️Top Recipe Tip

  • The mixture comes together quickly. It may be a little dry, but just make sure the peanut butter is blended in completely.
  • Use a fork to make crisscross indentations into each cookie.
  • If you were baking traditional peanut butter cookies, you would dip your fork in flour to help the dough not stick to the fork, but since these are no-flour cookies, I found spraying the fork with non-stick cooking spray helps.

🍶Storage Tips

  • Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature. This will keep the cookies from getting too moist or stale.
  • For extra protection, wrap each cookie individually in wax paper before storing in the container.
  • Place a slice of bread in the container to help absorb any moisture and prevent the cookies from becoming crumbly.
  • Cookies can last up to 3 weeks when properly stored.

❄️Freezing Tips

  • Place the cooked and cooled cookies on a baking sheet and flash freeze them for about 60 minutes.
  • Once frozen, wrap each cookie individually in plastic wrap or wax paper, then place into an airtight container or freezer bag. This will ensure each cookie remains fresh.

🔁 Thawing Tips

  • When ready to eat, defrost the cookies in the refrigerator overnight before serving them at room temperature...yummy!

📇Recipe Card

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (17)

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Yield: 15 cookies depending on size

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies are made with no flour or added sugar are the perfect Keto-Friendly, low carb dessert to enjoy while dieting or watching what you eat.

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup Splenda; or your favorite sugar substitute
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 tsp. water

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a mixing bowl, beat together the egg, sugar substitute, baking powder and vanilla for about a minute.
  3. Add the peanut butter and water and beat together.
  4. The mixture will be pretty dry; just make sure the peanut butter is blended in with the other ingredients.
  5. Measure out a heaping teaspoon of batter for each cookie and place on a baking tray that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray or lined with parchment paper.
  6. Then using a fork, make indentations into each cookie. Spray the fork with cooking spray so it doesn't stick to the cookie.
  7. Bake 12 -15 minutes until cookies feel firm and are slightly browned.
  8. Transfer the cookies to a baking rack and cool.

Notes

Tips for Baking Peanut Butter Cookies

  • The mixture comes together quickly. It may be a little dry, but just make sure the peanut butter is blended in completely.
  • Use a fork to make crisscross indentations into each cookie.
  • If you were baking traditional peanut butter cookies, you would dip your fork in flour to help the dough not stick to the fork, but since these are no-flour cookies, I found spraying the fork with non-stick cooking spray helps.
Nutrition Information:

Yield: 15Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 113Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 12mgSodium: 119mgCarbohydrates: 6gFiber: 1gSugar: 3gProtein: 4g

The nutrition information is calculated automatically. I cannot guarantee its accuracy. If this data is important to you, please verify with your trusted nutrition calculator.

This recipe has been updated since it first appeared in 2013 with new photos and a new printable recipe card that includes nutritional information. I hope you enjoy the updates as much as I enjoyed working on them!

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies | Walking on Sunshine Recipes (23)

