Seventh Heaven Cocktail Recipe (2024)

Seventh Heaven Cocktail Recipe

Sep 15, 2016(updated Dec 8, 2022)

By Michelle Weiner

This 3-ingredient Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe is heavy on the gin and ends with a bite. The perfect co*cktail for a fancy night in!

Prep Time 5 minutes minutes

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (1)

A vintage gin co*cktail recipe worth dressing up for

Going out for a night on the town at the newest speakeasy? Shake up this Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe for pre-gaming! It’s heavy on the gin and sure to put you in a great mood before you head out.

Vintage co*cktail newbies be warned: a seventh heaven co*cktail is not for the faint of heart. The gin is strong while the maraschino liqueur gives it an almost medicinal flavor. Fresh grapefruit juice comes in at the end to help with the drinkability and add a burst of brightness. Try it if you’re ready to up your co*cktail game!

Give your guests a little variety by pairing this co*cktail with more vintage favorites, like a Kirsch Rose co*cktail, The Abbey co*cktail, or this Paper Plane co*cktail Recipe for a bourbon based drink. Snack on a few Radishes and Butter Crostinis and before you know it, it’ll be time to head out on the town!

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (2)

Inspired by a classic gin co*cktail

The inspiration for this seventh heaven co*cktail came from my favorite co*cktail book, The Savoy co*cktail Book by Harry Craddock.

The original recipe (called Seventh Heaven co*cktail No. 2) is on page 145 in the book. It’s made with the same 3 ingredients but with very different ratios.

Instead of changing the co*cktail entirely, I adjusted the ratios of the 3 ingredients. I focused on keeping the gin strong while increasing the grapefruit juice and reducing the maraschino.

The finished result is so well balanced and bright! The co*cktail only gets better when it’s served ice-cold.

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (3)

What is a seventh heaven co*cktail made of?

Shake up this 3 ingredient co*cktail in no time! Here’s what you need on your bar cart before getting started:

Gin

This co*cktail is heavy on the gin, so make sure you use a brand you already love. Hendrick’s and Bombay Sapphire are my brands of choice but if you aren’t sure what you like, buy a few different bottles to test the flavors. You can always make a few gin and tonics to use up the extras.

Not a gin person? I haven’t tested this recipe with another liquor but grapefruit and vodka are already great partners (see my Grapefruit Vodka Martini for proof!), so it should work here as well.

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (4)

Grapefruit juice

For the absolute best flavor, buy a grapefruit and juice it yourself with a citrus reamer. There’s no beating freshly squeezed grapefruit juice! The next best option is to use bottled Simply Brand grapefruit juice instead.

Maraschino liqueur

This vintage co*cktail recipe gets its complexity from Luxardo maraschino liqueur. This clear liqueur backs up the grapefruit and gin flavors with its notes of sweet and sour cherries, nuts, and vanilla. It’s a fruity surprise that gives this co*cktail another layer of brightness.

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (5)

Tips and tricks

Use these tips to make the most balanced, fanciest vintage co*cktail:

Shaken, not stirred

Grab your co*cktail shaker because a seventh heaven co*cktail must be shaken, not stirred. According to Difford's Guide, shaking the co*cktail whips air bubbles into the drink, giving it a cloudy appearance and lighter mouthfeel. The ice also dilutes the drink and makes it super cold, improving the drinking experience!

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (6)

Chill the glassware

This co*cktail is extra fantastic when it’s served ice cold. Besides shaking it with ice, serve the drinks in glasses that have been sitting in the freezer to ensure every sip is well chilled.

Make a big batch

Don’t spend all your time shaking individual drinks. Instead, make a big batch! Double or triple the ingredients and pour them into a large pitcher. When it’s time to serve, shake the individual or double servings with ice and pour into chilled glasses.

Don’t forget the garnish

Finish each glass with Luxardo cherries or fresh mint sprigs.

Recipe

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe (7)

Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe

This 3-ingredient Seventh Heaven co*cktail Recipe is heavy on the gin and ends with a bite. The perfect co*cktail for a fancy night in!

Author: Michelle Weiner

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes minutes

Makes: 1 co*cktail

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce grapefruit juice
  • ½ ounce maraschino liqueur

Instructions

Notes

Recipe adapted from The Savoy co*cktail Book.

