Chicken Parmigiana Recipe - Weekend at the Cottage (2024)

This CHICKEN PARMIGIANA RECIPE is Parm for the course!

Setting out to create this recipe, we were faced with a dilemma; what to call it. So yes, we’re gonna show you how to make exceptionally perfect crispy-cooked breaded chicken, then top it with a chunky homemade tomato marinara sauce and two types of cheese before baking it to a crispy, gooey fabulousness. Whether you call it Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Parmigiana or the shortened Chicken Parm, just make sure you call everyone to the table. You and all your peeps have got to try this!

This recipe has a series of essential steps that we’ll detail below. Make it once, get the feel for it, then put this recipe in rotation with other favourite meal ideas. PIN the recipe to a favourite board and send this LINK right now to other good-food-loving friends.

Here are a few things to help you make this CHICKEN PARMIGIANA RECIPE:

GOOD STUFF

Ingredients needed to make this meal can be found during your regular grocery shop. Chicken breasts should be boneless, skinless and we think three breasts divided is enough to serve six guests. Increase that number if you’re like me and want some leftovers too. Everything else is likely already in your pantry or on that shopping list. The one wildcard in this CHICKEN PARM ingredient pic? The MARINARA SAUCE, but more about that in a bit.

CHICKEN

Let’s talk a bit more about the main ingredient for this recipe. If possible, try to use free-run, organic chicken breasts; we find the meat way more flavourful and naturally more tender. We also think bringing your chicken breasts to room temperature before you start helps them cookevenly and crisp. Last little nugget of chicken knowledge is to pound the pieces with a mallet before breading them. This breaks down the fibre in the meat, making it even more tender. Remember these things when you take your first bite – this is why the chicken is so darn tender and juicy.

BEST BREADING

Okay, you can just plainly bread the chicken, or you can do what we did and make the best breading that cooks up perfectly. How’d we do it? It’s about mixing up the perfect, equal ratio of breadcrumbs and cheese with dried herbs and seasoning. This will ensure the thin chicken breasts cook up extra crispy yet still stay juicy.

Once the breading mixture is done, we’re setting up that time-honoured order for the breading sequence: first dredge the pieces of chicken in flour, then dip them in egg, and finally, coat them in the breadcrumb mixture. Please don’t rush this process, you want the pieces perfectly coated so that the breading covers the flattened pieces of chicken completely.

SKILLET

This CHICKEN PARMESAN RECIPE just doesn’t taste right without the two-part cooking process we used. This first step, where we get the breaded chicken all crispy, happens in a skillet. To get the desired golden brown coating, bring the skillet to temperature on medium-high heat. Then add the oil and let it get hot; it’ll shimmer in the skillet. Then add the pieces of chicken letting them cook for about four minutes per side. After that, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate to remove the excess oil. Your chicken is now crispy and good to go!

GET SAUCY

The next step in the recipe is to assemble three principle components: crispy chicken breasts, tomato sauce and cheese. Having just done the chicken to perfection, you’ll now need a superior tomato sauce. Go with our homemade MARINARA SAUCE. We’ve used this same sauce on our VEGETARIAN STUFFED PEPPERS and in our MEATBALL recipes. It’s super straightforward and very delicious. One batch is enough for this recipe plus more that you can freeze to use another time.

SO CHEESY

We’re calling for two favourite cheeses for this recipe; Parmesan and mozzarella. The mozzarella is grated then sprinkled over the chicken and tomato sauce. You know where this is going – it’s going to get gooey and stringy and gorgeous. The Parmesan is used twice in this recipe. First, in the breading and a second hit under the broiler to give the dish a fragrant, browned finish.

ASSEMBLY

We’ve made our CHICKEN PARMIGIANA RECIPE in a casserole dish for presentation and ease of preparation. Simply layer the chicken in a large oven-safe dish, then spoon on the sauce, sprinkle everything with the mozzarella, transfer to the oven and bake. Once they’re cooked, do the Parm sprinkle, flash under the broiler, and before you know it, your dish is done.

SERVE

We suggest keeping things pretty chill and laidback when you serve. A simple side of pasta served with the same MARINARA SAUCE should suffice, but you can also serve extras like our CAESAR SALAD; this TOMATO, AVOCADO SALAD; and our GARLIC CHEESE BREAD too. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, this homemade CHICKEN PARMESAN RECIPE loves Italian reds (think Chianti) and beer (think Moretti).

Dinner is going to be delicious whenever you serve this CHICKEN PARMIGIANA RECIPE. Serve it up this weekend.

PIN ME! Click the Icon to pin this recipe to your board. See Also Easy Mocktail Recipes That Are Anything But Boring

YouTube Subscribe

Products used in this recipe

Just click on the below links to purchase items through Amazon.com and add them to your collection. Happy shopping!

Chicken Parmigiana Recipe Email this recipe!

Print this recipe! Cook Mode Cook Mode

Use cook mode to keep your screen on while cooking. Ingredients 3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

large boneless, skinless chicken breasts For the breading:

¾ cup breadcrumbs

cup breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon dried oregano

tablespoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon dried thyme

teaspoon dried thyme ½ teaspoon sweet paprika

teaspoon sweet paprika 1 tablespoon garlic powder

tablespoon garlic powder sprinkle of kosher salt and black pepper

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

cup grated Parmesan cheese 2 eggs, room temperature

eggs, room temperature ¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

cup unbleached all-purpose flour ¼ - ⅓ cup vegetable oil

cup vegetable oil For baking:

1 tablespoon butter, room temperature (for greasing the dish)

tablespoon butter, room temperature (for greasing the dish) 3 cups marinara sauce (see above)

cups marinara sauce (see above) 1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

cup mozzarella cheese, grated 1 cups Parmesan cheese, grated Directions Preheat oven to 425°F with the rack in the top position. Lightly butter a 9 x 13-inch oven-safe baking dish. Set aside. Transfer marinara sauce into a saucepan and warm on moderate heat until hot. Simmer on low while you prepare the chicken. Prepare the chicken: Divide chicken breasts in half lengthwise, slicing horizontally. Place each piece between two sheets of parchment paper and pound lightly with a flat mallet until about ¼-inch thick. Prepare breading: Place the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, oregano, thyme, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper into a bowl and stir together. Transfer onto a large, shallow plate. Set up breading station: Pour flour onto a large, shallow plate. Place eggs into a wide, shallow bowl and whisk lightly. Line components up in order for breading: flour, egg, then breading mixture. Bread the chicken: Dredge a piece of chicken by placing it onto flour and flipping until it is completely coated in a light layer of flour on all sides. Dip the floured meat into the egg to coat, then transfer to the bread mixture, pressing the chicken into the breading. Turn the chicken over to bread the other side. Transfer the breaded chicken to a large plate. Repeat this process until all of the chicken is breaded. Cook the chicken: Bring a large skillet to temperature on medium-high heat. Add about half the oil. As soon as the oil shimmers, add a few pieces of chicken, leaving room between each. Cook for about 2 minutes until golden, then flip. Cook other side for 2 additional minutes until golden. Transfer cooked chicken to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat process adding a bit more oil to skillet if needed and until all of the chicken is cooked. Assemble: Add a dollop of the warmed sauce to the bottom of the baking dish. Place the pieces of chicken into a casserole dish. Add a dollop of sauce over each piece. Sprinkle with mozzarella and ½ the quantity of Parmesan. Transfer to oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove casserole from oven. Set oven to broil. Sprinkle any remaining mozzarella plus Parmesan onto chicken and place under broiler. Cook until cheese is slightly browned and bubbling, about 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with pasta or suggested sides.

Related by Recipe Type

Dinner

Related by Ingredient

Black Pepper

Breadcrumbs

Butter

Chicken Breasts

Dried Oregano

Dried Thyme

Eggs

Garlic Powder

Kosher Salt

Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Paprika

Parmesan Cheese

Parsley

Unbleached Flour

For More Great Ideas Visit: