Easy Mocktail Recipes That Are Anything But Boring (2024)

*Ginger syrup: Combine 1 liter fresh ginger juice – roughly chopped ginger root through a juicer and fine strain twice – with 675g superfine sugar; stir vigorously to combine.

Combine ingredients in a tin and shake very quickly with cold ice. Strain into a frozen Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with crystallized ginger and a lemon wedge.

Place the blueberries, sugar and water in a large sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain the solids from the juice with a fine sieve and set the solids aside. Pack glass with crushed ice to the top. Pour 1 oz blueberry syrup in the glass. Pour lemon juice in the bottom of the glass, being mindful not to mix the ingredients. Fill the glass with water, slowly adding the water until full.

Combine ingredients in a co*cktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain over ice into a Collins glass and top with soda.

Gently muddle blueberries, rosemary leaves, and honey syrup in the bottom of a co*cktail shaker. Add lemon juice and shake, covered, with ice vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain through a mesh strainer into a tall glass of fresh ice. Top with sparkling water and stir to incorporate.

Dry shake all ingredients except lemonade. Add ice and shake vigorously until almost a foamy texture. Top with rose lemonade.

Bring water and honey to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Gently crush the lavender in a mortar and pestle or in a bowl with a meat tenderizer. Add the crushed lavender to the pot then remove it from the heat. Cover, refrigerate, and steep for 2 hours. Strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve. Stir in the lemon juice and serve over ice.

Combine maple syrup, American Malt, and a splash of hot coffee in an Irish Coffee mug. Stir to dissolve maple, add remaining ingredients and top with whipped cream. Serve with a grated orange zest garnish.

Combine and shake all ingredients except ginger beer in a shaker tin with ice, and then strain over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer.

In a blender, puree enough watermelon chunks so that you have 4 cups of watermelon puree. Add lime juice and agave and mix again. Pour into 4 cups. Top with sparkling water.

Place all the ingredients in a Boston shaker with plenty of ice. Shake for 15 seconds and strain into a tumbler over a large ice cube. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

Combine coconut water, cucumbers, lime juice, sugar and mint leaves. Let chill for 1 to 2 hours. Serve as cooler mocktails.

4 cups of coconut water 2 cucumbers sliced very thinly .5 cup of lime juice .25 cup of sugar (optional) .25 cup of chopped mint leaves

Stir ginger beer, club soda, lime juice, and grenadine in a pitcher. Pour into tall glasses with ice. Garnish with lime rounds and or maraschino cherries.

Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass with ice. Stir until cold. Pour over fresh ice, garnish with cinnamon stick and apple slice, and serve.

Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Serve in a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a rolled cucumber slice.

Combine all the ingredients (except the Q Grapefruit) in a co*cktail shaker over ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into an iced Collins glass and top with Q Grapefruit. Stir well and garnish.

*Instructions for organic marmalade cordial: Mix 300g organic marmalade with 150 mL hot water, Fine strain and store in the fridge.

Muddle cucumber and honey syrup in the bottom of a co*cktail shaker. Add the mango puree and lime juice and shake with ice vigorously. Strain into a copper mug. Top with ginger beer and stir.

Combine all of the ingredients and puree until smooth. Pour mixture through a strainer into a pitcher, forcing through most of the pulp. Chill and serve.

Once upon a time, non-alcoholic co*cktails had a pretty ho-hum reputation. Club soda with lime, maybe a Shirley Temple—boring, sometimes awkwardly childish. Now, luckily, we're living in a heyday for alcohol-free options that are just as fun, sophisticated, and delicious as their boozy counterparts. Between the plethora on non-alcoholic wine, champagne, beer, and even ABV-free spirits, nowadays its easier than ever to avoid imbibing without feeling left out. And whether it's for your guests or yourself, it's always a good idea to add a fun and refreshing mocktail into the mix. Here are our favorite easy, delicious non-alcoholic recipes to serve up at your next event.

FAQs

What is the most popular non-alcoholic drink? The most popular mocktail right now is a Shirley Temple. Add cherries to it for a pretty garnish.

Zero Proof = Alcohol-free, sophisticated, deeply flavorful and enjoyable drinks. These are mocktails, not sodas, and are legitimate craft co*cktails but without alcohol. Simple Syrup = Homemade sugar water, used to add a bit of sweetness.

There is no alcohol in mocktails so, “Yes”they are suitable for everyone.

Water is, by far, the most consumed non-alcoholic beverage in the world.

Is a non-alcoholic drink healthier? In short, yes. Mag Ayyad, an exercise dietitian at Houston Methodist, says that taking alcohol out of any beverage is the biggest benefit of a mocktail. "Any alcohol going into our system is essentially a toxic substance," he says.

Even without the impact of normalizing drinking, Dr. Bruce Tasios, an orthodontist, says it's best to skip nonalcoholic beer. "It has calories and carbohydrates, and so it's on par with sodas and other unhealthy drinks," he said. "All of these aren't the best choices for physically healthy children."

There are several high-quality non-alcoholic spirits, wines, and beers available on the market today. A skilled mocktail mixologist can even mimic the taste and mouthfeel of certain liquors with the right ingredients, like botanical-infused waters in place of gin and strongly brewed barley tea to replace whiskey.

Alcohol consumption has zero proven benefits. Because of this, deciding to go alcohol-free can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic spirits have up to 90% fewer calories compared to their full-proof counterparts. If you're looking to manage your weight, ordering a mocktail can help you reach your goals.

Mocktails are a great option for those who want to enjoy the flavors and ritual of a co*cktail without the alcohol and the calories. They often use fresh fruits, herbs, or feature an Organic, Sugar Free Mixer such as Sobreo which makes them a healthier alternative to traditional co*cktails.

Minors under the age of 21 can consume nonalcoholic beverages (even those that say “less than 0.5% ABV” which, technically, may contain some alcohol).

So the long answer to the short question is that it's virtually impossible for anyone to get drunk on non-alcoholic co*cktails.

These fun, fruity mocktails are perfect for kids and adults alike. Our refreshing non-alcoholic drinks include lemonade, iced tea, smoothies and slushies.

The Shirley Temple is probably the most famous mocktail ever. This classic mix of ginger ale and grenadine with a squeeze of lemon or lime topped with maraschino cherries is believed to be the world's first mocktail. And it's still alive and well today.

A non-alcoholic mixed drink (also known as virgin co*cktail, temperance drink, "zero proof" drink or mocktail) is a co*cktail-style beverage made without alcohol.

Ginger and Juice



Non-alcoholic ginger beer is an excellent base for mocktails. Round out the spice with some sweetness and whatever juice the bar has available. Cranberry juice or pineapple juice work great. A ginger lemonade also sounds delicious if there's lemonade available.