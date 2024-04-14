Canada Dry Ginger Ale® and 7UP® Punch Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe

Canada Dry Ginger Ale and 7UP Punch Recipes

I don’t drink alcohol, but that doesn’t mean I want to celebrate the holidays without a fun drink.

So I decided to use Canada Dry Ginger Ale® and 7UP® to create 2 super easy, very tasty, in fact, totally delicious, fun drinks.

With a bonus that they are both kid friendly and adult approved. Oh, and did I mention budget friendly? Basically they are perfect for a holiday party!

Two easy to make punches that will leave impress your friends and family! Making these brings out a refreshing new taste!

When I was growing up my mom used to make us 7UP® floats with sherbet in them! I loved them, and have carried on the tradition on special occasions with my kids.

We all love them, and so I thought the same idea could be applied to a holiday party punch bowl for a light, refreshing, and easy to make beverage.

Instead of making individual floats, I could make a punch!

So Ipicked up 7UP®, raspberry sherbet, and some fresh limes and lemons, and whipped up this little beauty.

Trust me, every kid at your party will love thisCanada Dry Ginger Ale® and 7UP® Punch Recipes that is slushy, refreshing, drink!



Make these drinks with a complete meal

These are simple and irresistible drinks that we love to have on special occasions. Even if that is a good grade in school or a goal at the latest soccer game.

We are a celebrating type of family and love how quick and easy these two drinks come together. And even better that they taste delicious!

Chicken is a favorite in our house especially preferred for by my kiddos. I would love to have these punches with this Creamy Lemon Chicken and Asparagus. It is light and flavorful and pairs well with these punches.

My kids choice of meal with these punches are Chicken Nugget Sheet Pan Dinner or Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meat Sauce. Both totally kid friendly and classic meals!

What do you need to make7UP Punch?

7UP® or Diet 7UP®

Raspberry Sherbet: other fruity sherbets work great too!

other fruity sherbets work great too! Lime juice: best if it is fresh squeezed lime instead of lime juice

best if it is fresh squeezed lime instead of lime juice Lemon juice:best if it is fresh squeezed lemon instead of lemon juice

How to make 7UP Punch

It is ridiculously easy to make. I like to split the recipe when making it in afood processor or blender.

Blend : Put half the tub of sherbet in with ¼ the bottle of 7UP®, and a tablespoon each of lemon and lime juice.

: Put half the tub of sherbet in with ¼ the bottle of 7UP®, and a tablespoon each of lemon and lime juice. Mix: Next dump in your punch bowl, and do the same with the other half. Then pour the remaining half a bottle of 7UP® over the top, give it a good stir.

Next dump in your punch bowl, and do the same with the other half. Then pour the remaining half a bottle of 7UP® over the top, give it a good stir. Serve: Right away or place in the freezer/refrigerator until ready.

What do you need to make Ginger Lemonade?

Wouldn’t this Ginger Lemonade make the perfect kid-friendly party drink or New Year’s Eve beverage?

Not only is it totally fun and delicious, but also less expensive then buying bottles of sparkling cider for the kids!

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Lemonade of choice

How to make Ginger Lemonade:

Punch Bowl: mix together and garnish with lemon! Serve over ice

mix together and garnish with lemon! Serve over ice Pitcher: mixthe two together, put in a pitcher , and garnish with lemon slices and serve chilled or over ice!

Now I have shared 2 of my Canada Dry Ginger Ale® and 7UP® Punch Recipes favorite kid-friendly holiday beverages, I would love to hear what your favorites are. Share in the comments or on Facebook.

Canada Dry Ginger Ale® and 7UP® Punch Recipes I don't drink alcohol, but that doesn't mean I want to celebrate the holidays without a fun drink. So I decided to use Canada Dry Ginger Ale® and 7UP® to create 2 super easy, very tasty, in fact, totally delicious, fun drinks. 3.81 from 26 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Drinks Cuisine: American Keyword: 7 up, ginger ale, punch recipes Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 5 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Calories: 556kcal Author: Rachael

1/2 gallon Raspberry Sherbet

2 Tbs lime juice

2 Tbs lemon juice Sparkling Ginger Lemonade 2 L Canada Dry Ginger Ale®

2 L Lemonade of choice Instructions Raspberry 7 Up Punch In a blender or food processor mix together the sherbet and half the bottle of 7UP®, with the lemon and lime juice

Stir in remaining 7UP®, and serve cold! Sparkling Ginger Lemonade Mix together and garnish with lemon! Serve over ice

Mix the two together, put in a pitcher , and garnish with lemon slices and serve chilled or over ice! Notes !Raspberry 7 Up Punch

*Fresh squeezed lime and lemon juice is best, but bottled works too

*I always split this into 2 batches so my food processor can handle the capacity without 7UP® spraying all over the place, but you can mix it by hand, or in a large capacity blender as well. Nutrition Calories: 556kcal | Carbohydrates: 126g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 152mg | Potassium: 244mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 109g | Vitamin A: 110IU | Vitamin C: 8mg | Calcium: 143mg | Iron: 0.8mg Our recipe card software calculates these nutrition facts based on averages for the above ingredients, different brands, and quality of produce/meats may have different nutritional information, always calculate your own based on the specific products you use in order to achieve accurate macros for this recipe. Tried this recipe?Mention @ezpzmealz or tag #ezpzmealz! Want to use this recipe in a meal plan?Try PrePear, my FREE Meal Planning App that allows you to save your recipes, plan meals, shop for groceries, and cook simply in one place. Join Here!

