4 Empanada Recipes You Should Try (2024)

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup chopped white onion

1 garlic clove, fi nely chopped

1 pound ground pork or a combination of ground pork, beef, and veal

¾ teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt, or to taste

1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, chopped and pureed, or one 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes or tomato

puree

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, or water

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground cumin

Pinch of ground cloves

¼ cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup pitted and coarsely chopped Manzanilla olives

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the meat and salt and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the meat is lightly browned.

Pour in the tomato puree and bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring often, until the puree deepens in color and thickens, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the broth, cinnamon, cumin, and cloves, stir well, and cook for 15 minutes more.

Stir in the almonds, raisins, and olives and cook for another 5 minutes. The filling should still be moist, since it will dry out a little as it cools. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.

Let cool.

Spoon about 1½ tablespoons of the picadillo into the center of each dough round. Brush the edges of each round with the beaten egg, fold it in half to make a half-moon, and seal the edges with the tines of a fork, taking care not to tear the dough.

Put the empanadas on the baking sheets and lightly brush the top of each with the egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake the empanadas until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Source: Pati's Mexican Table (See p. 190 for full recipes)

