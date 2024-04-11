4 Empanada Recipes You Should Try (2024)

It's National Empanada Day, but for us, any day is perfect for empanadas. Here are four delicious recipes you'll love.
1
Guava and Cheese
8 oz. package of cream cheese spread
8 oz. package of guava paste
10 prepared empanada dough discs
Oil for frying
Lay one prepared dough disc onto a lightly floured counter top.
Place one tablespoon of cream cheese and one tablespoon of guava paste on the circle of dough. Keep it centered; do not go all the way to the edge.
Fold the dough over into a a half circle shape and crimp the edges with a fork. If the edges won't stay sealed you can dip the fork in water before crimping or use an egg wash.
Fry the filled empanadas at 360 degrees for 1 to 2 minutes per side. They should be lightly golden. Drain on paper towels.
Source: About.com
2
Vegetarian
2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
3 tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, diced
1 small bell pepper, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (15oz) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15oz) can diced tomatoes, with juice
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tsp dried Mexican oregano
¼ cup stuffed pimento olives, diced
Pepper
½ cup cilantro, washed
Place potatoes in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil; simmer for about 10 minutes or until tender. Drain; cool.
Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Sauté 2-3 minutes.
Stir in potatoes, garbanzo beans, tomatoes with juice, cumin, oregano and olives.
Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cover; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add cilantro.
Serve warm or use as filling for empanadas.
Source: Mamiverse.com
3
Picadillo de Carne
3 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup chopped white onion
1 garlic clove, fi nely chopped
1 pound ground pork or a combination of ground pork, beef, and veal
¾ teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt, or to taste
1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, chopped and pureed, or one 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes or tomato
puree
2 cups chicken or vegetable broth, or water
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pinch of ground cumin
Pinch of ground cloves
¼ cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted
¼ cup raisins
¼ cup pitted and coarsely chopped Manzanilla olives
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the meat and salt and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the meat is lightly browned.
Pour in the tomato puree and bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring often, until the puree deepens in color and thickens, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the broth, cinnamon, cumin, and cloves, stir well, and cook for 15 minutes more.
Stir in the almonds, raisins, and olives and cook for another 5 minutes. The filling should still be moist, since it will dry out a little as it cools. Taste for seasoning and adjust if needed.
Let cool.
Spoon about 1½ tablespoons of the picadillo into the center of each dough round. Brush the edges of each round with the beaten egg, fold it in half to make a half-moon, and seal the edges with the tines of a fork, taking care not to tear the dough.
Put the empanadas on the baking sheets and lightly brush the top of each with the egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake the empanadas until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Source: Pati's Mexican Table (See p. 190 for full recipes)
4
Shrimp
8 oz. tomato sauce
3 tablespoons sofrito
2 cups Colby Jack cheese (shredded)
10 oz raw shrimp (medium sized, peeled, cleaned)
salt to taste
pepper to taste
In a saucepan, bring the tomato sauce and sofrito to a simmer over medium heat.
Pat the shrimp dry. Salt and pepper to taste.
Place the shrimp into the sauce pan with the tomato sauce mix.
Cook the shrimp until it turns pink. About 3 to 5 minutes. Do not over cook the shrimp; it will become rubbery.
Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool before filling the empanadas.
Place the filling by the spoonful into your prepared empanada dough, or store bought discs*.
Fold the dough and filling into a half circle shape and crimp the edges with a fork. If the edges won't stay sealed you can dip the fork in water before crimping or use an egg wash. Do not overfill the empanadas. They will tear and you will lose your filling in the oil.
Fry the filled empanadas at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 to 2 minutes per side**. They should be lightly golden. Drain on paper towels. Cool slightly before serving.
Source: About.com