13 Margarita Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Warmer Weather (2024)

Because your happy hour deserves more than plain old tequila and sour mix.
1
Sriracharita
You're adding sriracha to all your favorite Mexican meals anyway, so why not mix it in your drink? For those looking to get a little feisty, this recipe from CRUZ Tequila gives your typical margarita a much-needed kick in the pants.
Ingredients:
1 part CRUZ Silver Tequila
2 parts Tres Agaves Margarita Mix
3 dashes sriracha
Orange peel for garnish
Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with large orange peel.
2
Pink Lemonade Margarita
Combine your Cinco de Mayo classic with a summertime staple and you'll get this recipe from Slim Lizzy's. The pink lemonade adds a refreshing twist to the tequila, perfect for lazy afternoons when you feel like reminiscing about days gone by.
Ingredients:
3 oz. Slim Lizzy's Margarita Mix
2 oz. pink lemonade
1 oz. orange liqueur
Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake well. Pour over ice in a sugar-rimmed glass; garnish with a lemon and/or rock candy stirrer.
3
Sandia Fresca Margarita
Combine homemade ginger syrup (no worries, it's crazy easy to make) with fresh watermelon juice for a balanced spicy-and-sweet margarita. Plus, you can totally say you're getting a serving of fruit through the garnish.
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila
¼ part Cointreau
2 parts fresh-pressed watermelon juice (or 1 oz. of bottled puree juice)
½ part fresh-squeezed lime juice
½ part ginger syrup*
*In a medium saucepan, combine ½ pound fresh ginger and ½ liter Tres Agave Nectar over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a very light boil, stirring occasionally. Strain and allow to cool for 25 minutes.
Build in a mixing glass, then shake and pour over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a watermelon wedge.
4
The Hellfire
If the name is any indication, this one is for margarita aficionados who can handle the heat. Mixologists at The Chester infuse tequila with jalapeños to light your tongue on fire, then bring it back with a sweet note of fresh lemon juice, red chilies, and agave nectar.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Don Julio infused with jalapeño
1 oz. fresh lemon juice
½ oz. agave nectar
Red chilies for garnish
Build all ingredients in a shaker, and shake well. Pour into a glass over ice; garnish with red chilies.
5
Green Juice Margarita
If you're sipping co*cktails post-workout, try Dos Caminos' Green Juice Margarita to keep your healthy streak going. We'll drink to an easy veggie sneak-in any day.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz. Peligroso Blanco Tequila
¾ oz. Kalani Coconut Liqueur
1 ½ oz. green juice*
A splash of agave syrup
*In a blender, purée 12 kale leaves, 4 small cucumbers with peel, 9 limes peeled, 3 granny smith apples, cored and peeled, ¾ cups pineapple juice and three 1" pieces of ginger. Strain through a Chinois. Discard solids. Refrigerate until cold.
Build ingredients in shaker. Shake very hard. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Chili-Lime salt half rim. Garnish with mint sprig and cucumber slice.
6
Piñata Pino-Grita
For those who want a margarita without the bite of tequila, this wine-infused twist from Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi is the perfect pick. The peach citrus of the Pinot Grigio provides a fresh, fruity finish, and the kick of lime at the end makes each sip super smooth. Bonus for those watching their weight: Opting for the light wine gives you 24 calories per ounce, while tequila clocks in 69.
Ingredients:
3 cups Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio
¾ cup frozen limeade concentrate
½ cup fresh squeezed orange juice
3 cups ice
Lime wedges to garnish
Salt to garnish
Combine Pinot Grigio, limeade, and orange juice in blender. Slowly add ice until all ingredients are well-combined. Pour into salt-rimmed glasses; garnish with lime wedge.
7
Mojita-rita
Margarita or mojito...mojito or margarita. With this recipe from Tres Agaves, you no longer have to choose. Ahhh, tequila bliss.
Ingredients:
Small bunch fresh mint leaves
2 parts fresh lime juice
1 part Tres Agaves Agave Nectar
1 part Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila
½ part orange liqueur
Fresh mint and lime for garnish
Muddle mint, lime, and agave in a co*cktail shaker. Add tequila, orange liqueur, and about a cup of ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh mint sprig and lime wheel.
8
Orcha-rita
A traditional margarita typically has two types of alcohol, but why not make it a real party with three? Adding hard cider, like the apple version from Angry Orchard, adds a touch of sweetness for a crisp, well-rounded co*cktail.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. tequila
½ oz. triple sec
1 bottle Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider
Lime wheel to garnish
Pour tequila and triple sec into a shaker, then fill the remainder with cider. Shake well and serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass; add lime for garnish.
9
Basil 'Rita
Whip up this co*cktail from STK LA and you may be sipping the same drink as celebs like Julianne Moore and Kevin Costner (they're frequent guests at the restaurant). The addition of basil gives this drink an earthy balance to those zesty limes, and muddling it beforehand will help release the flavor into the drink.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Avión tequila
4 basil leaves
¾ oz. lime juice
½ oz. simple syrup
¼ oz. triple sec
Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass; garnish with basil leaves.
10
Smoked Gold Margarita
With orange bitters and smoked salt, this recipe from Gilt City and La Palapa is the perfect complement to whatever spicy dinner you have planned. Bonus: the gold flake garnishes add an extra-special touch at the end of a long week.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila Milagro Reposado
½ oz. Ilegal Mezcal Joven
½ oz. Combier Orange Liqueur
½ oz. fresh squeezed lime juice
3-5 drops Regan's Orange Bitters No. 6
For the salt rim:
Maldon Smoked Salt
Sugarflair ANTIQUE GOLD Edible Lustre Dust
Lime
Muddle edible gold dust and smoked salt in a small bowl, then pour mixture onto small plate. Salt margarita glass rim with lime juice and smoked salt and dust mixture. Combine the tequila, mezcal, orange liqueur, and lime juice in a glass or co*cktail shaker with ice. Shake well and pour into margarita glass. Add bitters and garnish with lime.
11
Avocado-rita
Finally, a reason to stop feeling guilty about that happy hour drink. Putting avocado in your margarita may seem a little off, but Milagro found a way to make it just boozy enough to taste amazing.
Ingredients
1 ½ oz. Milagro Silver
¼ oz. avocado
1 oz. fresh lime juice
¾ oz. agave nectar
3 slices of cucumber
Lime wheel for garnish
Combine ingredients and blend with one cup of ice. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wheel.
12
Snow Cone-rita
The only thing better than being a kid slurping on a snow cone is being an adult who gets to enjoy it spiked. This blackberry version from the Westin Austin Downtown already has us dreaming of summer vacations.
Ingredients
1 oz. Avión Tequila
½ oz. Mezcal
1 oz. muddled blackberries
Citrus of your choice
Thyme bundle for garnish
Mix ingredients. Blend one to two cups of ice and pour over. Garnish with additional blackberries and thyme.
13
Beet Margarita
If you're going to celebrate #NationalMargaritaDay, you might as well sneak in a few veggies. With a mix of sours and blood orange, the only thing beet-like about this drink from Diamond Horseshoe is its Instagrammable color.
Ingredients
2 oz. tequila
1 ½ oz. homemade sour mix
½ oz. muddled beets
¾ oz. blood orange juice
Mix and garnish with salt, sugar, and cocoa on rim. Add a heart shaped beet slice for extra decoration.