13 Margarita Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Warmer Weather (2024)

You're adding sriracha to all your favorite Mexican meals anyway, so why not mix it in your drink? For those looking to get a little feisty, this recipe from CRUZ Tequila gives your typical margarita a much-needed kick in the pants.

Ingredients:

1 part CRUZ Silver Tequila

2 parts Tres Agaves Margarita Mix

3 dashes sriracha

Orange peel for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a co*cktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with large orange peel.