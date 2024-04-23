Chicken Schnitzel Recipe (2024)

August 17, 2014 Updated May 18, 2020 by Lisa Goldfinger 35 Comments This post may contain affiliate links

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Chicken schnitzel has always been a favorite in my family. When my kids were younger, schnitzel was a giant chicken nugget, to be grabbed in hand and dunked in lots of ketchup. Back then I don't think any of us realized the wide global reach and popularity of schnitzel.

The world Loves Schnitzel

Not every country calls it "schnitzel," but they all use a similar recipe:boneless, skinless, beef, chicken, pork, turkey or veal is tenderized by pounding it into a thin cutlet. It's then breaded and baked, sautéed or deep fried. It's crisp on the outside and tender within - totally irresistible any way you serve it!

In Italy they it "Chicken Milanese." A big, thin crispy sheet of chicken schnitzel that practically covers the plate is topped with an arugula and cherry tomato salad with lemony dressing.

The Japanese version is "Katzu." After the chicken is fried to golden-brown perfection, it's sliced into strips and served with a big scoop of steamed rice and a green vegetable.

Chicken schnitzel in Israel has a good amount of sesame seeds in the breading and is sometimes offered as a filling forshawarma.

Wiener Schnitzel is the famed Viennese version, made from veal.

For the ultimate comfort food fix, serve your chicken schnitzel straight up with buttered noodles - just like in the famous song "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music."

"Cream colored ponies and crisp apple strudels

Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles

Wild Geese that fly with the moon on their wings

These are a few of my favorite things!"

HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN SCHNITZEL FROM SCRATCH

The first step of making good schnitzel is to pound the chicken until it's nice and thin. I don't have a mallet, but my rolling pin works really well. Putting the chicken into a large baggy for pounding, is a great way to keep chicken juices from spraying around your kitchen. Tip: don't zip the baggy or it might pop.

After the chicken cutlets are pounded to ⅓ - ¼ inch thickness, set up a dredging station with a plate of flour, a bowl of beaten eggs, and a plate of bread crumbs.

Coat each chicken cutlet lightly with flour.

Dunk into beaten eggs.

Then coat with crumbs. Your chicken schnitzel is now ready to cook.

You can bread all of your schnitzel ahead of time and keep it covered in the fridge for a few hours until you're ready to cook it.

Schnitzel is best served right after it's browned.

If you have leftovers, be sure to make a delicious "schnitzelwich" - schnitzel on a roll with lettuce and mayo or Russian dressing.

Cool mornings have started to mingle with the hot August afternoons here in New England. I can feel myself waffling between hanging on to the lazy days of summer and gearing up for a busy Fall. I've already started nagging my kids about getting ready for school. Soon our family will be in full swing of the new season - each of us diving head first into our various endeavors. Coming together around the family table for a good comforting dinner will feel better than ever!

Here's the chicken schnitzel recipe. If you try this recipe I hope you'll come back to leave a star rating and comment. I'd love to know what you think!

Print