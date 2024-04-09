Italian-style pork recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Please wait, the site is loading...
Serves: 4
Prep time: 30 mins
Total time:
Recipe photograph by Kris Kirkham
Recipe by Tamsin Burnett-Hall
Pork Mains Italian Thrifty recipes
Nutritional information (per serving)
Calories
570Kcal
Fat
21gr
Saturates
9gr
Carbs
63gr
Sugars
2gr
Fibre
4gr
Protein
30gr
Salt
1gr
Tamsin Burnett-Hall
Tamsin learned the tricks of the trade from cookery legend Delia Smith. A trusted recipe writer for the magazine for over 25 years, she is now our Senior Food Producer, overseeing testing and editing to ensure that every recipe tastes great, is straightforward to follow and works without fail. In her home kitchen, Tamsin creates fuss-free flavour-packed food for friends and family, with baking being her ultimate form of comfort cooking
Ingredients
- 350g pork tenderloin fillet, trimmed
- zest and juice of 1 large lemon
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 250g broccoli
- 300g orzo pasta
- 1 chicken stock cube
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp capucine capers, drained
- 50g soft unsalted butter
- ¼ x 28g pack flat-leaf parsley, leaves finely chopped
Step by step
- Cut the pork fillet into slices about 1cm thick. Lie them between 2 sheets of clingfilm and gently bash out toabout 2-3mm thick using a rolling pin.Mix half the lemon zest with 2 tablespoons of flour, agenerous pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper on a plate. Dip the pieces of pork in the flour to coat well.
- Chop the broccoli. Cook the orzo in boiling salted water, into which you have crumbled half the stock cube, for 7 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook for a further 3 minutes until al dente.
- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick frying pan on a medium-high heat. Add half of the pork and cook for 2 minutes on the first side; flip and cook for another minute. Remove to a plate, cover with foil to keep warm, and repeat with the remaining oil and pork.
Tip
Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta – alternatively, you could use any shape of pasta that you prefer
- Once all the pork is out of the pan, make the other half of the stock cube up to 300ml stock with boiling water in a jug andgradually pour into the pan, scraping up any golden bits from the bottom. Add the capers and 2tablespoons of lemon juice; simmer for 1 minute.
- Drain the broccoli and orzo, and toss with15g of the butter, some seasoning and the rest of the lemon zest and juice.
- Mash the rest of the butter with the remaining flour, then whisk this intothe sauce to thicken it slightly. Simmer for 1-2 minutes; stir in the parsley, and spoonover the pork. Serve withthe broccoli orzo.