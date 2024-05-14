Instant Pot Brown Rice (long grain or basmati) - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

A tried and true recipe for PERFECT Instant Pot Brown Rice, every time. Use long grain brown rice or brown basmati. Includes a variety of flavor options!

Table of Contents How to cook brown rice in the Instant Pot:

Can I cook brown basmati rice in the Instant Pot?

Variations on this Instant Pot Brown Rice:

What to serve with this Instant Pot Brown Rice:

How to store cooked rice:

Instant Pot Brown Rice Recipe

I’ll admit, I’ve used my Instant Pot for plenty of things, but it’s only recently that I started using it to cook plain rice to go along with our meals.

Normally, I use it for the same things I would use my slow cooker for.

Like making large cuts of meat incredibly tender, like thisInstant Pot Pot Roastor theseEasy Instant Pot Ribs.

I also love it for making one pot meals, where I can brown meat, cook pasta, and make sauce with only one dirty pot, like in thisInstant Pot Swedish Meatballs and Noodles, or thisInstant Pot Chili Mac, or thisInstant Pot Spaghetti.

But now that I started making this Instant Pot Brown Rice, I’m not sure I can go back.

What a relief it is to have perfectly cooked rice, completely hands off when the rest of your dinner is ready, especially for those like me who seem to have a hard time getting stovetop rice just perfect.

I’ve tested this recipe with long grain brown rice, brown basmati rice, and brown Jasmine rice and we love them all!

This perfectly cooked brown rice is joining my list of perfect base recipes, along with thisJuicy Instant Pot Chicken Breast andInstant Pot Potatoes— some of our family favorite go-to’s!

How to cook brown rice in the Instant Pot:

Here are a few tips I learned along the way to help you see success the first time!

Choose your rice. This recipe is for long grain brown rice or brown basmati rice. It may not work well with other types of brown rice. Rinse your rice: on my journey to Brown Rice Perfection I learned the importance of rinsing your rice, regardless of how you are cooking it! Rinsing the rice removes any starch that may be on the surface of the kernels, that would make the rice gummy during the cook process. I like to pour my dry rinse into a large strainer, and run it under water for a minute or two, using my fingers to stir the rice around and be sure every kernel is rinsed. Choose your liquid: almost any liquid will do! Water is an obvious choice, but chicken or vegetable broth will add a significant amount more flavor. If you don’t have any, you can also add a spoonful of chicken bouillon. The rice to water ratio: I’ve tested this recipe until perfect and found that a 1:1 ratio works best for rice that is not too soft and stuck together. Because we are rinsing our rice thoroughly, it will have extra moisture going into the pot. This is why we reduce the amount slightly that we are adding (compared to what your package will probably tell you)

Can I cook brown basmati rice in the Instant Pot?

You can absolutely use this recipe for brown basmati rice.

I’ve tested both using this method, and I have found that the rice to liquid ratio and the cook time both remain the same, regardless which of the two types of rice you choose.

Variations on this Instant Pot Brown Rice:

I’m a big believer in adding flavor during the cooking process instead of after, as long as you are using the rice for the same purpose. Here are a few add ins for you to choose from to take this pressure cooker brown rice to the next level!

At the very least, a chicken or vegetable broth for cooking liquid will add a nice amount of flavor, while remaining neutral enough that you can serve the rice with almost anything.

Experiment with the herbs and spices in your spice rack. Have a favorite flavor combination or herb blend? Add a teaspoon before cooking.

For a fried rice base, I like to add 1 tablespoon of reduced sodium soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of honey during the cook time. Because it’s a small amount, I don’t bother reducing the cooking liquid.

Add a teaspoon of taco or fajita seasoning for extra flavor in burrito bowls!

After cooking (I know, I’m breaking my rule with this one but this is the exception!), add a squeeze of lime juice and/or zest, along with a sprinkling of fresh cilantro for cilantro lime rice.

What to serve with this Instant Pot Brown Rice:

Sweet and Sour Crockpot Meatballs

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Baked Honey Lemon Chicken

Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef

How to store cooked rice:

You can store cooked rice in the refrigerator, in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Cooked rice is a great staple to add to your freezer as well, as it can last up to 6 months and no quality is lost by freezing it.

Instant Pot Brown Rice written by Ashley Fehr 4.93 from 26 votes A tried and true recipe for PERFECT Instant Pot Brown Rice, every time. Use long grain brown rice or brown basmati. Includes a variety of flavor options! Save Review Print Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 18 minutes mins Total Time 23 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Side Dish See Also 17 Delicious Millet Recipes That Make the Best of This Ancient Grain Servings 4 servings Calories 171cal Ingredients ▢ 1 cup long grain brown rice (or brown basmati or Jasmine)

▢ 1 cup water or broth

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt *reduce if using broth Instructions Place dry rice in a large mesh strainer and rinse thoroughly under cold water for a couple of minutes, stirring the rice while rinsing to ensure all grains are clean.

Place rinsed rice in a 6 quart Instant Pot (*double the recipe if making in an 8 quart), and add water or liquid of choice and salt.

Spread rice into an even layer on the bottom of the Instant Pot.

Put the lid on, turn the valve to sealing, and select Manual or Pressure Cook for 18 minutes (perfectly al dente rice, or 20-22 minutes for softer rice).

It will take 5-10 minutes to come to pressure and begin counting down. When the cook time is up, turn the Instant Pot off (hit cancel or unplug) and let sit until pressure has completely naturally released (the silver pin will drop and the valve will move easily).

Remove the lid and serve. Nutrition Information Calories: 171cal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 294mg | Potassium: 103mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Calcium: 11mg | Iron: 1mg Keywords brown rice, instant pot brown rice, instant pot rice Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now