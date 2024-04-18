Easy Caesar Dressing Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

This homemade Caesar Dressing recipe is so easy to make. With just a handful of ingredients, you’ll create a creamy Caesar dressing that is better than storebought or restaurant versions. And guess what? There are no raw eggs required and anchovies are optional.

It’s surprisingly easy to make your own dressings like Homemade Ranch Dressing or Italian Dressing from scratch and creamy Caesar dressing is no exception.

Use this creamy dressing to make a Classic Caesar Salad, tossed with crisp romaine lettuce, and Homemade Croutons. Sure, you could buy a storebought dressing, but why would you when you can effortlessly make your own umami-packed, lemony, garlicky, parmesan-cheesy, and creamy dressing that tastes so much better?

Our Caesar dressing is kid-friendly – it tastes like the creamy restaurant-style Caesar dressing that my kids love, yet it’s made with the best ingredients right at home. My kids get excited when I make Caesar salad because of this dressing.

Easy Caesar Dressing Recipe Video

Watch Natasha make this homemade Caesar dressing. Don’t blink, because it’s so simple to make and comes together quickly. You’ll make this Caesar dressing again and again once you see how easy it is.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

One-Bowl – Instead of hauling out a blender, food processor, or immersion blender, (which always creates issues for people, plus it’s messy), I’m so excited to finally have a Caesar dressing that’s easy to whip up in one bowl with just a whisk.

Easy – I find myself making this dressing way more often for my kids (who love it!) because it's so easy (measure, pour, stir) and mess-free.

Keeps Well – I used alternatives for some of the key ingredients in most authentic Caesar dressings, such as raw egg yolks and anchovies. This not only simplifies the preparation process but also helps it stay fresh longer. The creamy texture remains intact, allowing you to enjoy it straight from the fridge.

Ingredients

Mayonnaise – Use real mayo for the best flavor. The eggs in the mayo thicken this dressing so you don’t have to worry about raw eggs or about the mixture separating.

Dijon mustard – We like to use the Grey Poupon brand, but any dijon will work

Worcestershire sauce – Adds a rich umami flavor. If you are a vegetarian, see the pro tip below for more information.

Oil – use a neutral oil like extra light olive oil and avoid using extra virgin olive oil which will give it a different flavor profile.

Garlic – use fresh, not canned. It will give you more punch and flavor.

Lemon juice – Opt for freshly squeezed lemon juice and not from concentrate.

Parmesan cheese – We use freshly grated cheese, but finely shredded will work as well. You can also use pre-grated parmesan and add it according to taste since it's more finely grated.

Pro Tip: Did you know anchovies are an ingredient in Worcestershire sauce? So you can skip anchovies or anchovy paste since they’re technically already in there! If you are vegetarian or have a fish allergy, choose a Worcestershire sauce that does not have anchovies listed in the ingredients.

How to Make Homemade Caesar Dressing

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until combined.

While whisking vigorously, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Once all of the olive oil is in, continue whisking until it’s well incorporated. Add parmesan cheese and whisk together to combine.

Transfer to a mason jar, cover with a lid, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Pro Tip: The key to a thicker dressing is to slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking vigorously. This keeps the dressing emulsified and also helps incorporate more air into the dressing to help it thicken up. It will get even thicker in the refrigerator as the oil cools.

Storage Transfer to a mason jar or airtight container and store homemade dressing in the refrigerator for up to a week. Add a label to track how old the dressing is and refrigerate promptly after use to maintain its freshness. You will love that it doesn’t separate when chilled and you can use it directly out of the refrigerator without re-whisking.

How to Serve Caesar Dressing

This dressing is so tasty you’ll be tempted to use it on everything, not just salads. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy this homemade Caesar dressing:

Caesar Salad : add baked chicken breast to make it a complete meal, or make a chicken Caesar wrap for a healthy lunch option.

: add to make it a complete meal, or make a chicken Caesar wrap for a healthy lunch option. As a dip for raw vegetables such as cut carrots, sliced cucumbers, or cauliflower florets – perfect for snacking!

for raw vegetables such as cut carrots, sliced cucumbers, or cauliflower florets – perfect for snacking! Pasta Salad Dressing – try it in Caesar Pasta Salad , Tortellini Salad with diced broccoli and tomato, tossed with parmesan cheese, or Macaroni Salad .

– try it in , Tortellini Salad with diced broccoli and tomato, tossed with parmesan cheese, or . As a grilling marinade for meat or chicken to tenderize the meat and add flavor.

for meat or chicken to tenderize the meat and add flavor. Potato Salad dressing – try this as the creamy base for a Classic Potato Salad .

