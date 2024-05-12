Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (2024)

Chile Relleno Quiche is soon to become one of your family favorites. A breakfast quiche recipe filled with jack cheese, a zesty egg mixture, chiles and cheeses in a flakey pie crust. The perfect quiche fillings in a buttery crust.

Instead of making the traditional chile relleno casserole, I decided to adapt the recipe into a quiche, resulting in (drum roll please) a Chile Relleno Quiche (extra points for creativity, right?)!

This baked quiche uses the typical quiche ingredients of eggs, milk (or heavy cream), cheddar cheese, salt and pepper and then green chiles!

Why You’ll Love This Chile Relleno Quiche

A quick and easy breakfast that’s sure to satisfy everyone’s hunger- what’s not to love!

A unique twist on a classic – We’ve all had the typical egg, cheese and veggie quiche, but this one puts a delicious and unique spin on things.

– We’ve all had the typical egg, cheese and veggie quiche, but this one puts a delicious and unique spin on things. Fun topping ideas – The toppings for this quiche are endless. You can even top your chile relleno quiche with sour cream or salsa before serving.

– The toppings for this quiche are endless. You can even top your chile relleno quiche with sour cream or before serving. Not just for breakfast – My family can eat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner! Once I ate this relleno quiche for breakfast , lunch and another little slice for a snack. I went back for fourths the next morning… but the quiche was missing.

Ingredients

You can easily find all of these ingredients at your local grocery store.

Refrigerated pie crust – By all means, if you want to make one from scratch please do so. I just like things to be easy, so a pre-made pie crust works just as well.

– By all means, if you want to make one from scratch please do so. I just like things to be easy, so a pre-made pie crust works just as well. Diced green chiles – I use a can, but you can also use fresh chiles, like Hatch green chiles, poblano peppers or Anaheim peppers, to roast and peel yourself over an open flame or the flame of your stove.

– I use a can, but you can also use fresh chiles, like Hatch green chiles, poblano peppers or Anaheim peppers, to yourself over an open flame or the flame of your stove. Cheese – When I say cheese, I mean CHEESE! I like pepper jack and colby jack , but any blend of these: sharp cheddar cheese or monterey jack cheese is delicious. For the best texture, use freshly shredded cheese.

– When I say cheese, I mean CHEESE! I like and , but any blend of these: sharp cheddar cheese or monterey jack cheese is delicious. For the best texture, use freshly shredded cheese. Eggs – You want these to be lightly beaten. Always assume a recipe is calling for large eggs.

– You want these to be lightly beaten. Always assume a recipe is calling for large eggs. Flour – Is the flour necessary? No. But it does help give the eggs some lift and fluff up.

– Is the flour necessary? No. But it does help give the eggs some lift and fluff up. Milk – Adds richness and liquid to the mixture and helps keep the eggs moist and soft. Heavy cream can also be used, as can reduced fat milks or nut milk, they just won’t have as much depth.

– Adds richness and liquid to the mixture and helps keep the eggs moist and soft. Heavy cream can also be used, as can reduced fat milks or nut milk, they just won’t have as much depth. Fine sea salt – Salt helps to bring out and balance natural flavors.

– Salt helps to bring out and balance natural flavors. Dry mustard – I get a lot of questions about this ingredient. Adding acid to a recipe gives it more sophisticated flavor. My family always used dry mustard because that’s what was listed in the old cookbook, but you can leave it out or use an equal amount of yellow or Dijon mustard whisked in with the eggs.

How to Make Chile Relleno Quiche

Making this delicious quiche couldn’t be more simple.

Bake crust. Unroll pie crust in in a 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Generously pierce uncooked crust to allow steam to rise and the crust to bake evenly. Bake until crust is light brown. You can use pie weights to ensure it stays down. Combine filling ingredients. In a large mixing bowl whisk together diced green chiles, shredded pepper jack cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, flour, fin sea salt, milk and dry mustard. Add filling to crust and bake. Pour filling in baked crust. Bake until the egg filling has set. Top with remaining cheese and bake again. Remove and top with remaining cheeses. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow to rest. Remove and allow to sit for a few minutes before serving.

Topping Ideas

Anything that you would put on top of eggs or a chile relleno are also great for this spicy breakfast casserole.

Sour cream

Plain Greek yogurt

Fresh avocado slices

Guacamole

Red enchilada sauce

Chamoy Sauce

Hot sauce Salsa

Salsa verde

Jalapeno slices

Fresh cilantro

Green enchilada sauce

Cottage cheese

Queso Fresco

What to Serve with Chile Relleno Quiche

For breakfast, you can easily have some meat on the side.BaconandHomemade Breakfast Sausageare good bets. Even just heat up some ham.

Toast, biscuits, English muffins orsconesare great too. Even acream cheese boardwith bagel tidbits is great. Make sure to get some fruit in with my favoritefruit salad.

Crispy home fries,sweet potato hash brownsorpotatoes o’brienare fantastic too!

Variations

There are plenty of ways you are able to make this chile relleno quiche your own. Here are a few ideas.

Crustless – You can make this into a crustless quiche recipe! Simply spray the baking dish with cooking spray and omit the pie crust.

– You can make this into a crustless quiche recipe! Simply spray the baking dish with cooking spray and omit the pie crust. Adding meat – Chile relleno quiche is surely vegetarian, but if you are craving some extra meat, you can add crumbled bacon or breakfast sausage to the mix and bake it just the same.

– Chile relleno quiche is surely vegetarian, but if you are craving some extra meat, you can add crumbled bacon or to the mix and bake it just the same. Make into cups – Use a muffin tin instead of a pie dish and bake them for about 15 minutes.

– Use a muffin tin instead of a pie dish and bake them for about 15 minutes. Cheese – You can use a blend of cheese, like I did, or just one type of cheese. I like to use at least one cheese with a little spice like a pepper jack or jalapeno laced cheese, but you can stick to mild and use regular cheddar or a blend of cheddar varieties.

– You can use a blend of cheese, like I did, or just one type of cheese. I like to use at least one cheese with a little spice like a pepper jack or jalapeno laced cheese, but you can stick to mild and use regular cheddar or a blend of cheddar varieties. Milk – You can half and half instead. You can even use heavy cream. I do suggest using whole milk and not skim.

Storage and Freezing

You can make this chile relleno quiche ahead of time. You can pre bake it and then reheat when you are ready to serve. I do recommend a fresh sprinkling of cheese before reheating.

How to Store Leftover Quiche

You can store any leftovers in an airtight container. It will stay in the refrigerator for three to five days.

Can I freeze quiche?

You can freeze this chile relleno quiche as a whole quiche or cupcakes for three to four months.

Frequently Asked Questions

