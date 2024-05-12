Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (2024)

Chile Relleno Quiche is soon to become one of your family favorites. A breakfast quiche recipe filled with jack cheese, a zesty egg mixture, chiles and cheeses in a flakey pie crust. The perfect quiche fillings in a buttery crust.
Instead of making the traditional chile relleno casserole, I decided to adapt the recipe into a quiche, resulting in (drum roll please) a Chile Relleno Quiche (extra points for creativity, right?)!
This baked quiche uses the typical quiche ingredients of eggs, milk (or heavy cream), cheddar cheese, salt and pepper and then green chiles!
Why You’ll Love This Chile Relleno Quiche
A quick and easy breakfast that’s sure to satisfy everyone’s hunger- what’s not to love!
- A unique twist on a classic – We’ve all had the typical egg, cheese and veggie quiche, but this one puts a delicious and unique spin on things.
- Fun topping ideas – The toppings for this quiche are endless. You can even top your chile relleno quiche with sour cream or salsa before serving.
- Not just for breakfast – My family can eat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner! Once I ate this relleno quiche for breakfast, lunch and another little slice for a snack. I went back for fourths the next morning… but the quiche was missing.
Ingredients
You can easily find all of these ingredients at your local grocery store.
- Refrigerated pie crust – By all means, if you want to make one from scratch please do so. I just like things to be easy, so a pre-made pie crust works just as well.
- Diced green chiles– I use a can, but you can also use fresh chiles, like Hatch green chiles, poblano peppers or Anaheim peppers, toroast and peelyourself over an open flame or the flame of your stove.
- Cheese – When I say cheese, I mean CHEESE! I like pepper jack and colby jack, but any blend of these: sharp cheddar cheese or monterey jack cheese is delicious. For the best texture, use freshly shredded cheese.
- Eggs– You want these to be lightly beaten. Always assume a recipe is calling for large eggs.
- Flour – Is the flour necessary? No. But it does help give the eggs some lift and fluff up.
- Milk – Adds richness and liquid to the mixture and helps keep the eggs moist and soft. Heavy cream can also be used, as can reduced fat milks or nut milk, they just won’t have as much depth.
- Fine sea salt – Salt helps to bring out and balance natural flavors.
- Dry mustard – I get a lot of questions about this ingredient. Adding acid to a recipe gives it more sophisticated flavor. My family always used dry mustard because that’s what was listed in the old cookbook, but you can leave it out or use an equal amount of yellow or Dijon mustard whisked in with the eggs.
How to Make Chile Relleno Quiche
Making this delicious quiche couldn’t be more simple.
- Bake crust. Unroll pie crust in in a 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Generously pierce uncooked crust to allow steam to rise and the crust to bake evenly. Bake until crust is light brown. You can use pie weights to ensure it stays down.
- Combine filling ingredients. In a large mixing bowl whisk together diced green chiles, shredded pepper jack cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, flour, fin sea salt, milk and dry mustard.
- Add filling to crust and bake. Pour filling in baked crust. Bake until the egg filling has set.
- Top with remaining cheese and bake again. Remove and top with remaining cheeses. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Allow to rest. Remove and allow to sit for a few minutes before serving.
Topping Ideas
Anything that you would put on top of eggs or a chile relleno are also great for this spicy breakfast casserole.
- Sour cream
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Fresh avocado slices
- Guacamole
- Red enchilada sauce
- Chamoy Sauce
- Hot sauce
- Salsa
- Salsa verde
- Jalapeno slices
- Fresh cilantro
- Green enchilada sauce
- Cottage cheese
- Queso Fresco
What to Serve with Chile Relleno Quiche
For breakfast, you can easily have some meat on the side.BaconandHomemade Breakfast Sausageare good bets. Even just heat up some ham.
Toast, biscuits, English muffins orsconesare great too. Even acream cheese boardwith bagel tidbits is great. Make sure to get some fruit in with my favoritefruit salad.
Crispy home fries,sweet potato hash brownsorpotatoes o’brienare fantastic too!
Variations
There are plenty of ways you are able to make this chile relleno quiche your own. Here are a few ideas.
- Crustless – You can make this into a crustless quiche recipe! Simply spray the baking dish with cooking spray and omit the pie crust.
- Adding meat – Chile relleno quiche is surely vegetarian, but if you are craving some extra meat, you can add crumbled bacon or breakfast sausage to the mix and bake it just the same.
- Make into cups – Use a muffin tin instead of a pie dish and bake them for about 15 minutes.
- Cheese – You can use a blend of cheese, like I did, or just one type of cheese. I like to use at least one cheese with a little spice like a pepper jack or jalapeno laced cheese, but you can stick to mild and use regular cheddar or a blend of cheddar varieties.
- Milk – You can half and half instead. You can even use heavy cream. I do suggest using whole milk and not skim.
Storage and Freezing
You can make this chile relleno quiche ahead of time. You can pre bake it and then reheat when you are ready to serve. I do recommend a fresh sprinkling of cheese before reheating.
How to Store Leftover Quiche
You can store any leftovers in an airtight container. It will stay in the refrigerator for three to five days.
Can I freeze quiche?
You can freeze this chile relleno quiche as a whole quiche or cupcakes for three to four months.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are quiche and frittata the same thing?
Kind of! Quiche is French and frittata is Italian. Check out my favorite Tomato Spinach Frittata!
Can quiche be eaten at room temperature?
You can. Most cooked egg recipes are good at room temperature for about 2 hours before they need to be chilled again.
What does quiche mean?
The formal definition of quiche is “a baked flan or tart with a savory filling thickened with eggs”.
More Chile Inspired Recipes
If you’ve been around for awhile, you’re sure to have noticed my love for green chiles. Here are some of my favorite recipes to use them in.
- Green Chile Chicken Lasagna
- Creamy Green Chile, Corn and Bacon Dip
- Cheesy Chile Cornbread Casserole
- Chile Relleno Bites
- Chile Verde Pork
- How to Roast Chiles
Chile Relleno Quiche Recipe
4.33 from 89 votes
Chile Relleno Quiche uses green chiles, loads of cheese and spices in a flaky pie crust. An easy brunch recipe and perfect for holiday entertaining!
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 50 minutes mins
Total Time: 1 hour hr
Servings: 8 people
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 refrigerated pie crust
- 8 ounces diced green chiles , drained
- 1 1/4 cup pepper jack cheese , shredded and divided
- 1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese , shredded and divided
- 4 large eggs , lightly beaten
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Unroll pie crust in in a 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Generously pierce uncooked crust to allow steam to rise and the crust to bake evenly. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until crust is light brown. You can use pie weights to ensure it stays down.
In a large mixing bowl whisk together diced green chiles, 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, flour, fin sea salt, milk and dry mustard.
Pour filling in baked crust. Bake for 45 minutes or until eggs have set.
Remove and top with remaining cheeses (1/4 cup pepper jack and 1/4 cup cheddar.) Return to the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Remove and allow to sit for 10 minutes before serving.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 289 kcal, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Protein: 13 g, Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 9 g, Cholesterol: 116 mg, Sodium: 619 mg, Potassium: 145 mg, Sugar: 1 g, Vitamin A: 475 IU, Vitamin C: 2.6 mg, Calcium: 293 mg, Iron: 1.6 mg
Author: Jessica Formicola
Calories: 289
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: Mexican
Keyword: chile relleno quiche, quiche recipe
