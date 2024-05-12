Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (2024)

Chile Relleno Quiche is soon to become one of your family favorites. A breakfast quiche recipe filled with jack cheese, a zesty egg mixture, chiles and cheeses in a flakey pie crust. The perfect quiche fillings in a buttery crust.

Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (1)

Instead of making the traditional chile relleno casserole, I decided to adapt the recipe into a quiche, resulting in (drum roll please) a Chile Relleno Quiche (extra points for creativity, right?)!

This baked quiche uses the typical quiche ingredients of eggs, milk (or heavy cream), cheddar cheese, salt and pepper and then green chiles!

Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (2)

Why You’ll Love This Chile Relleno Quiche

A quick and easy breakfast that’s sure to satisfy everyone’s hunger- what’s not to love!

  • A unique twist on a classic – We’ve all had the typical egg, cheese and veggie quiche, but this one puts a delicious and unique spin on things.
  • Fun topping ideas – The toppings for this quiche are endless. You can even top your chile relleno quiche with sour cream or salsa before serving.
  • Not just for breakfast – My family can eat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner! Once I ate this relleno quiche for breakfast, lunch and another little slice for a snack. I went back for fourths the next morning… but the quiche was missing.
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (3)
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (4)

Ingredients

You can easily find all of these ingredients at your local grocery store.

  • Refrigerated pie crust – By all means, if you want to make one from scratch please do so. I just like things to be easy, so a pre-made pie crust works just as well.
  • Diced green chiles– I use a can, but you can also use fresh chiles, like Hatch green chiles, poblano peppers or Anaheim peppers, toroast and peelyourself over an open flame or the flame of your stove.
  • Cheese – When I say cheese, I mean CHEESE! I like pepper jack and colby jack, but any blend of these: sharp cheddar cheese or monterey jack cheese is delicious. For the best texture, use freshly shredded cheese.
  • Eggs– You want these to be lightly beaten. Always assume a recipe is calling for large eggs.
  • Flour – Is the flour necessary? No. But it does help give the eggs some lift and fluff up.
  • Milk – Adds richness and liquid to the mixture and helps keep the eggs moist and soft. Heavy cream can also be used, as can reduced fat milks or nut milk, they just won’t have as much depth.
  • Fine sea salt – Salt helps to bring out and balance natural flavors.
  • Dry mustard – I get a lot of questions about this ingredient. Adding acid to a recipe gives it more sophisticated flavor. My family always used dry mustard because that’s what was listed in the old cookbook, but you can leave it out or use an equal amount of yellow or Dijon mustard whisked in with the eggs.
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (5)

How to Make Chile Relleno Quiche

Making this delicious quiche couldn’t be more simple.

  1. Bake crust. Unroll pie crust in in a 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Generously pierce uncooked crust to allow steam to rise and the crust to bake evenly. Bake until crust is light brown. You can use pie weights to ensure it stays down.
  2. Combine filling ingredients. In a large mixing bowl whisk together diced green chiles, shredded pepper jack cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, flour, fin sea salt, milk and dry mustard.
  3. Add filling to crust and bake. Pour filling in baked crust. Bake until the egg filling has set.
  4. Top with remaining cheese and bake again. Remove and top with remaining cheeses. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and bubbly.
  5. Allow to rest. Remove and allow to sit for a few minutes before serving.
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (6)
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (7)
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (8)

Topping Ideas

Anything that you would put on top of eggs or a chile relleno are also great for this spicy breakfast casserole.

  • Sour cream
  • Plain Greek yogurt
  • Fresh avocado slices
  • Guacamole
  • Red enchilada sauce
  • Chamoy Sauce
  • Hot sauce
  • Salsa
  • Salsa verde
  • Jalapeno slices
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Green enchilada sauce
  • Cottage cheese
  • Queso Fresco
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (9)

What to Serve with Chile Relleno Quiche

For breakfast, you can easily have some meat on the side.BaconandHomemade Breakfast Sausageare good bets. Even just heat up some ham.

Toast, biscuits, English muffins orsconesare great too. Even acream cheese boardwith bagel tidbits is great. Make sure to get some fruit in with my favoritefruit salad.

Crispy home fries,sweet potato hash brownsorpotatoes o’brienare fantastic too!

Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (10)

Variations

There are plenty of ways you are able to make this chile relleno quiche your own. Here are a few ideas.

  • Crustless – You can make this into a crustless quiche recipe! Simply spray the baking dish with cooking spray and omit the pie crust.
  • Adding meat – Chile relleno quiche is surely vegetarian, but if you are craving some extra meat, you can add crumbled bacon or breakfast sausage to the mix and bake it just the same.
  • Make into cups – Use a muffin tin instead of a pie dish and bake them for about 15 minutes.
  • Cheese – You can use a blend of cheese, like I did, or just one type of cheese. I like to use at least one cheese with a little spice like a pepper jack or jalapeno laced cheese, but you can stick to mild and use regular cheddar or a blend of cheddar varieties.
  • Milk – You can half and half instead. You can even use heavy cream. I do suggest using whole milk and not skim.
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (11)

Storage and Freezing

You can make this chile relleno quiche ahead of time. You can pre bake it and then reheat when you are ready to serve. I do recommend a fresh sprinkling of cheese before reheating.

How to Store Leftover Quiche

You can store any leftovers in an airtight container. It will stay in the refrigerator for three to five days.

Can I freeze quiche?

You can freeze this chile relleno quiche as a whole quiche or cupcakes for three to four months.

Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (12)

Frequently Asked Questions

Are quiche and frittata the same thing?

Kind of! Quiche is French and frittata is Italian. Check out my favorite Tomato Spinach Frittata!

Can quiche be eaten at room temperature?

See Also
Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角Honey Baked Ham (CopyKat Recipe)Famous Kentucky Recipes17 Discontinued Fast Food Items (And Their Recipes)

You can. Most cooked egg recipes are good at room temperature for about 2 hours before they need to be chilled again.

What does quiche mean?

The formal definition of quiche is “a baked flan or tart with a savory filling thickened with eggs”.

Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (13)

More Chile Inspired Recipes

If you’ve been around for awhile, you’re sure to have noticed my love for green chiles. Here are some of my favorite recipes to use them in.

  • Green Chile Chicken Lasagna
  • Creamy Green Chile, Corn and Bacon Dip
  • Cheesy Chile Cornbread Casserole
  • Chile Relleno Bites
  • Chile Verde Pork
  • How to Roast Chiles

Chile Relleno Monte Cristo Recipe

4.29 from 32 votes

Chile Relleno Monte Cristo is a classic grilled cheese with pepper jack, cheddar and green chile and then battered and fried Monte Cristo style.

See The Recipe!

Chile Lime Air Fryer Salmon

5 from 5 votes

This quick and easy Air Fryer Salmon is ready in only 15 minutes and seasoned with a zesty chili lime sauce. Perfect for an easy weeknight meal!

See The Recipe!

Black Bean Soup Recipe (w/ Green Chiles)

4.75 from 4 votes

Black bean Green Chile Soup is a tomato based soup with smoky chipotle peppers and robust flavors. Top with avocado, cilantro and queso fresco! Hearty enough for an entree, but can also be an appetizer!

See The Recipe!

See Also
The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (17)

Chile Relleno Quiche Recipe

4.33 from 89 votes

Chile Relleno Quiche uses green chiles, loads of cheese and spices in a flaky pie crust. An easy brunch recipe and perfect for holiday entertaining!

Prep Time: 10 minutes mins

Cook Time: 50 minutes mins

Total Time: 1 hour hr

Servings: 8 people

Print RecipePin Recipe SaveRate this Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust
  • 8 ounces diced green chiles , drained
  • 1 1/4 cup pepper jack cheese , shredded and divided
  • 1 1/4 cup cheddar cheese , shredded and divided
  • 4 large eggs , lightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

  • Unroll pie crust in in a 8 or 9 inch pie plate. Generously pierce uncooked crust to allow steam to rise and the crust to bake evenly. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until crust is light brown. You can use pie weights to ensure it stays down.

  • In a large mixing bowl whisk together diced green chiles, 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, flour, fin sea salt, milk and dry mustard.

  • Pour filling in baked crust. Bake for 45 minutes or until eggs have set.

  • Remove and top with remaining cheeses (1/4 cup pepper jack and 1/4 cup cheddar.) Return to the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

  • Remove and allow to sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 289 kcal, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Protein: 13 g, Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 9 g, Cholesterol: 116 mg, Sodium: 619 mg, Potassium: 145 mg, Sugar: 1 g, Vitamin A: 475 IU, Vitamin C: 2.6 mg, Calcium: 293 mg, Iron: 1.6 mg

Author: Jessica Formicola

Calories: 289

Course: Breakfast

Cuisine: Mexican

Keyword: chile relleno quiche, quiche recipe

Did you make this recipe?I’d love to see your recipes – snap a picture and mention @savoryexperiments or tag #savoryexperiments!

Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (19)
Chile Relleno Quiche - A Delicious And Easy Quiche Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Apple Cider Turkey Gravy Recipe
Joanna Gaines Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe - Recipe Diaries
The Odessa File: People of Schuyler County
The current sweetheart off Millie Bobby Brown
Latest Posts
Chinese Almond Cookie Recipe - House of Annie
Chili's Skillet Queso Dip Copycat Recipe - Little Us
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6511

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.