Chocolate Brownie Cookies Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you are craving sweets, make brownie cookies with only 5 simple ingredients. We love these and the kids have a blast helping to make them.

Brownie cookies Recipe

If you love brownies and cookies, then I have a recipe you are going to love – Chocolate Brownie Cookies Recipe! It is a decadent combination and so yummy.

Check out this video to see how easy it is to make Brownie Cookies Recipe

Everyone in my house loves brownies. They are just so good. The center is soft and gooey while the edges are perfectly crispy.

Probably the only downfall for me is that brownies take so long to cook. Fortunately, you can make this Brownie Cookies recipe in a very short period of time.

Plus, the ingredient list is super easy and only calls for 5 ingredients.

The secret is a brownie mix.

The recipe is so easy but very decadent. Your family will go crazy over this easy recipe.

Since it starts with a brownie mix, this is a very quick and easy recipe. Anyone can make this. You don’t need any special gadgets or ingredients.

Why we love this recipe:

It is so easy because it starts with a brownie mix.

The entire recipe is only 5 ingredients.

The cookies turn out so gooey and decadent.

Ingredients for brownie mix cookies:

Boxed Brownie mix

flour

eggs

vegetable oil

powdered sugar (for rolling cookies in)

How to make brownie cookies:

Preheat oven. It should be set to 350 degree.

It should be set to 350 degree. Combine ingredients. Mix together brownie mix, flour, eggs and oil in a large bowl. The batter will be very thick by the time you are done mixing (you may even have to use your hands at the end).

Mix together brownie mix, flour, eggs and oil in a large bowl. The batter will be very thick by the time you are done mixing (you may even have to use your hands at the end). Shape dough into balls. Pinch off a small amount of batter and roll into a ball. You can also use a cookie scoop.

Pinch off a small amount of batter and roll into a ball. You can also use a cookie scoop. Coat in powdered sugar. Roll each ball around in powdered sugar, being sure to cover completely.

Roll each ball around in powdered sugar, being sure to cover completely. Bake the cookies. Set cookies 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The baking time may vary so keep an eye on the cookies.

Set cookies 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The baking time may vary so keep an eye on the cookies. Allow to cool. Remove cookies and let cool on a wire rack. They need to sit a few minutes on the baking sheet before you move them or they might crumble.

How to store Brownie mix cookies

Place the cookies inside an airtight container. They will keep at room temperature for up to 1 to 2 weeks.

My kids go crazy over these cookies so they rarely last that long at our house. Everyone eats these pretty quickly.

Tip: Keep a piece of bread in the container with the cookies to keep them moist while you store them.

How to freeze cookies

You can freeze the dough or the baked cookies. Either option can be frozen up to 3 months.

Freeze the Dough

Shape the cookies into balls.

Place on a baking sheet and freeze for 3 to 4 hours.

Then store the frozen cookie dough balls in a freezer container or bag.

Allow to thaw overnight in the fridge when ready to enjoy. You can also bake them frozen but add a few extra minutes to the cooking time.

Freeze the cookies

Allow the baked cookies to cool.

Place inside a freezer container with parchment paper in between the layers.

When ready to enjoy, allow to thaw in the fridge overnight.

Both of these options will allow you to enjoy cookies any day of the week without much work. We often double the recipe just to have some to freeze.

It makes last minute get togethers or parties so easy with cookies ready to go.

Tips for making Brownie Cookies

It is easiest to make the balls if you use a cookie scoop. They will all be uniform and the cookies will bake evenly. It also makes it so quick to make each ball.

The cookies will be soft in the middle but continue to cook on the pan once out of the oven. Don’t be tempted to continue baking them or you will overcook the cookies.

You can use any brand of brownie mix you prefer. We used Betty Crocker but Duncan Hines or store brand make good options too.

The dough can be chilled for 30 minutes in the refrigerator before scooping. This will make the dough more manageable to scoop. It will also prevent it from spreading too thin while baking.

Variations

Espresso Powder is a tasty add-in. The combination with chocolate is really yummy.

Peanut Butter Chips make a fabulous flavor twist. Peanut butter fans will love this. Just toss in handful into the batter.

Try different types of brownie mix. Dark Chocolate is delicious.

Caramel Chips turn this cookie into a gooey decadent combination. Skip the powdered sugar and sprinkle with sea salt once baked.

Butterscotch Chips make another great variety to try. The flavor is amazing.

Make ice cream sandwiches with the cookies. Place ice cream in between 2 cookies for a treat everyone will enjoy.

Add a ½ cup of chocolate chips to make these even more decadent. You can use milk chocolate, dark chocolate or even white chocolate.

Top the cookies before baking with more chocolate chips. Simply press a few chocolate chips into each cookie. This will enhance the chocolate flavor for the perfect treat for chocolate fans.

Chopped pecans or walnuts taste delicious in this recipe. You can add ½ cup to the batter.

Top the cookies with sprinkles for holidays , birthday parties and more. It is an easy way to jazz them up for an extra special touch.

, birthday parties and more. It is an easy way to jazz them up for an extra special touch. Vegetable or Canola Oil can be used in this recipe.

This is the best brownie cookie recipe.

Make these Brownie Cookies today and impress your friends during your next cookie exchange. These cookies are great to include on a plate of cookies to the neighbors, too.

It is a great recipe and everyone will love these fudgy brownie cookies. Since it starts with a brownie mix, the ingredient list is minimum. You don’t need to use baking powder and salt.

The entire recipe is just so simple. Give it a try for a wonderful treat in minutes. Everyone will ask for this over and over.

Print this brownies cookies recipe below:

Review Pin Print Brownie Cookies 4.92 from 45 votes Try this easy Chocolate Brownie Cookies recipe. They are easy to make but taste amazing. They are fabulous around the holidays, just because. Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Servings 20 Cuisine American Course Dessert Calories 188 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 1 box Brownie mix (18 oz)

▢ 1 cup flour

▢ 3 eggs

▢ 1/3 cup vegetable oil

▢ 1/2 cup powdered sugar (for rolling cookies in) See Also Homemade Cultured Butter Recipe - Savory Simple Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Mix together brownie mix, flour, eggs and oil with a wooden or solid plastic spoon. The batter will be very thick by the time you are done mixing.

Scoop out the cookie dough with a cookie scoop and roll the cookie dough in powdered sugar.

Set cookies 2-inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the cookies are set.

Remove the cookies and cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes.

Then move to a wire rack to cool completely. Recipe Notes *Store these cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1-2 weeks. Keep a piece of bread in the container with the cookies to keep them moist while you store them. Nutrition Facts Calories 188kcal, Carbohydrates 28g, Protein 3g, Fat 7g, Saturated Fat 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat 2g, Monounsaturated Fat 3g, Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 84mg, Potassium 16mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 16g, Vitamin A 36IU, Calcium 5mg, Iron 1mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

Try these other cookie recipes: